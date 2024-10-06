By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/6/24)

As I’ve often said in this Substack collection without our First Amendment right to unfettered, free speech, absolutely none of our other rights has a chance of survival. With the Republicans long aligned against free speech, the Democratic Party has joined them in its rightward shift to “moderate” speech and information; to make sure it is safe for your fragile brain.

In this half-hour presentation on the history of our First Amendment, Glenn Greenwald (an attorney) provides a succinct crash course for citizens on their rights to speak openly and freely.

Glenn blows apart the supposed “crying ‘fire’ in a crowded theater” limitation on free speech, which was quoted by vice presidential candidate Tim Walz in the recent VP debate. That bogus limit, Glenn explains, was crafted in one of the worst Supreme Court decisions in history during the fevered days of Woodrow Wilson scamming the nation into WW I.

The big speech boogeyman for the disingenuous Democrats and too many on the woke left today is supposed “misinformation” and “disinformation”, prompting cries for muzzling of public speakers and social media crackdowns and censorship, which many of us, myself included, have experienced.

If you accept limits to free speech then you are accepting someone else to judge and limit what you can say. And who is to say what might be permitted next week won’t change next week or a change in administrations.

As our Constitutional rights are in the direct target sites of both fascistic political parties it’s time for people to understand our First Amendment right to free speech, open debate, protest and challenges to corrupt power.

Remember, without your right to free speech all your other rights will shrivel to nothing.

Refuse to shut up.

Speak up.

Speak out.

Or submit.

33-minute video

Join FIRE: Free Speech Makes Free People

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression's mission is to defend and sustain the individual rights of all Americans to free speech and free thought — the most essential qualities of liberty. FIRE educates Americans about the importance of these inalienable rights, promotes a culture of respect for these rights, and provides the means to preserve them.

Link to FIRE website

