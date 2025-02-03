By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (2/3/25)

Given the accelerating situation in the country, I’m putting out a quick post with links you need to review to better assure your rights. Right now, the immediate target of the fascist state is immigrants and opponents of the US/Israel criminal genocide. Know, that is just the first ripple in the coming tidal wave.

The toilet bowl flush of Elon/Trump distractions are a mere curtain behind which the US government is rapidly falling and being consumed by the billionaire fascist forces. Expect the brazen crimes of the thuggish fascist state to accelerate in the shadows of the now completely meaningless DC memorials to Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln.

Iconic editorial cartoon on the assassination of JFK by legendary cartoonist Bill Mauldin. Given the CIA/Deep State assassination of the president was the coup d’etat that has led us to the current corporate fascist putsch, the image takes on special significance. Truly, any semblance of the republic died on November 22, 1963. Read the seminal book on the coup, JFK And The Unspeakable .

The mask is off and the corporate fascist state is here.

I am not an attorney, but know it is important to understand and use your constitutional rights as long as they are available. Learn from the sources below.

Harvard capitulation

Pay particular attention to what has just happened at Harvard University with the complete perversion of free speech with the university’s official adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s so-called definition of anti-Semitism, which equates any questioning or opposition to the crimes and criminality of Israel as being anti-Jewish. This is the model we can expect to be adopted by other universities and beyond into the legal system.

As I often note, Zionism is actually anti-Jewish. (For more on that, see: Jewish Scholar's Book Reveals Zionism's Fascist Roots & Close Collaborative Role With Nazi Regime.)

Remember, while it is illegal for you to lie to the police, the police are permitted to lie to you all they want. Do NOT speak to the police without an attorney and video any interaction with police.

Finally, it is legal to video police interacting with you or others. If you are videoing someone’s arrest it is legal as long as you are not interfering with the police. The American Civil Liberties Union has a phone app to download videos for legal review.

If you are going to a protest, make sure your phone is charged up and set to immediately begin video recording. I will be doing another post later today with more information on resistance both on campus and off.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit

Be The First Defender Of Your Civil Rights

The Electronic Intifada (2/2/25)

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday pledging to deport college students on educational visas who take part in protests in support of Palestinian rights – all under the guise of combating anti-Semitism.

This comes after the unprecedented crackdown on students protesting the Israeli genocide in Gaza, armed and supported by the Biden administration, on American college campuses last spring.

Meanwhile, Harvard University has settled a lawsuit brought by Zionist students who alleged that Palestine solidarity activism on campus is a form of harassment. In addition to awarding the pro-Israel student group financial compensation, Harvard has agreed to implement the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s so-called definition of anti-Semitism.

The IHRA definition, which is aggressively promoted by Israel and its lobby, conflates criticism of the Zionist state with anti-Jewish bigotry.

We are joined by Abed Ayoub, executive director of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), to talk about the US government’s escalating attack on those who speak up for Palestinian rights and what we can do to protect ourselves individually and collectively.

30-minute video

You can the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) to access information and support 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-ADC-9955 Visit ADC.org for more information and resources.

WATCH: Black Woman Expertly Shuts Down Cops Trying To Raid Her Home

Indisputable With Dr. Rashad Richey / TYT (9/19/22)

A Black woman who knows her rights refuses to let cops raid her home in Arlington, Virginia after they fail to present a search warrant.

8-minute video

Learn About Your Constitutional Rights And How To Deal With Law Enforcement

BREAKING: Columbia Students Just Sued The University For Attacks On Free Speech & Pro-Palestine Activism

As Trump threatens to deport ‘pro-Hamas’ students, campus activists who were suspended last spring fight back

By Kavitha Chekuru

Drop Site News (2/3/25)

Three students from Columbia University filed a lawsuit on Monday morning against the school administration for their suspensions related to their pro-Palestine activism on campus. Among the claims in the complaint, the students state that the university violated its own policies during the disciplinary process, that the university targeted the students for their views, and that it violated New York’s landlord tenant laws when it evicted the students from university housing.

“The university just pulled out all the roadblocks and threw out its rule book in an attempt to punish and silence the plaintiffs however they could,” James Carlson, an attorney representing the students, told Drop Site News. “Whether it was repeatedly siccing the police on the plaintiffs to violently arrest them for peaceful protest or whether it was diverting them into an illegitimate disciplinary program that threw out their due process rights or whether it was turning a blind eye to their assaults and abuse from faculty and students. This is a case where Columbia University basically went far out of its way to unjustly punish and silence these students.” …

Read the rest

Ali Abunimah: My Arrest & Imprisonment In Switzerland

The Electronic Intifada (1/78/25)

1-hour, 38-minute video

