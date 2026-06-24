Every week Martha shows up with posters on a variety of issues that challenge the latest travesties of the fascist state like a fox following the scent of a deranged rabbit.

Block print by protest poster artist Martha Coventry / Democracy.ink

Link here for more protest poster art by Martha!

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (6/24/26)

From Benjamin Franklin’s ‘Join, Or Die’ snake cartoon calling for unity among the squabbling colonies during the Revolutionary War, to the work of Thomas Nast, that led the way in exposing the corruption of the Gilded Age, to underground comics of the anti-Vietnam War protest movement as epitomized by R. Crumb, art has always been a tool of resistance to corrupt power. Pithy imagery can speak to the masses in ways scholarly editorials fall short.

Most Wednesdays I join a rush hour curbside protest in my small community. We gather for an hour with a variety of protest signs and banners on a range of issues from the US/Israel Gaza and Lebanon genocides to healthcare, peace, education and environmental action.

Early on I was very impressed by the unique poster art of local activist Martha Coventry. Every week she shows up with posters on a variety of issues that challenge the latest travesties of the fascist state like a fox following the scent of a deranged rabbit.

With paintbrush and markers, Martha’s bold imagery stands out among the curbside gallery of protest art.

“I started making protest signs last April for the No Kings Rally,” Martha notes. “I have some talent with a paintbrush, so have begun adding art to my signs. It’s my way of speaking up and using my talents for a better world.”

Martha’s work has been added to a new “Protest Posters” file in the DeMOCKracy.ink Gallery of free original political and protest art and photos. As with all the Gallery content, Martha’s work can be used for flyers, newsletters, websites and — yes — copied for protest posters.

Images of resistance

Also check out the work of photographer Misan Harriman in the Democracy Now! interview below.

In the tradition of 1930s Dust Bowl photographer Dorthea Lange, whose imagery of the poverty and day-to-day suffering of the poor helped propel FDR’s New Deal revival of the nation and inspired the movie Grapes Of Wrath, Harriman gives view and voice to today’s global corporate exploitation and persecution of the poor.

Harriman makes the motivation for his powerful work clear:

“I have to make sure that my camera is a sword and shield for those that do not have a voice.”

As Martha’s growing body of street art shows, every day resistance can be raised not only with ones voice but also with a paintbrush in one hand and a chunk of cardboard in the other.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

“This is the work. This is the bearing witness.”

ART & PROTEST! “Shoot The People” Documentary Profiles Acclaimed Photographer Misan Harriman

“I genuinely believe that through art and culture, we can see that the sum of all of our parts is stronger than the powerful few.”

— Misan Harriman

Democracy Now! (6/18/26)

The new documentary Shoot the People profiles the Nigerian British photographer and activist Misan Harriman, the first Black photographer to shoot the cover of British Vogue and an outspoken advocate of Palestinian rights. We speak to Harriman in New York City ahead of the film’s U.S. premiere, about his work, the repression and criminalization of pro-Palestine protest in the United Kingdom — including the unprecedented sentencing of four activists with the group Palestine Action as terrorists — and more. “I genuinely believe that through art and culture, we can see that the sum of all of our parts is stronger than the powerful few,” says Harriman.

26-minute video

Trailer: Shoot The People — 1-minute, 40-second video

“This regime is a nightmare wrapped in a fucking comic book.”

— ben_waugh, online comment

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