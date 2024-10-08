WHAT A VIBE!!! Kamuddle & Trumpturd Make Joint Campaign Appearance At Walmart! What a choice!

Photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/8/24)

Often the systemic corruption of the American political system is embodied not so much in what is said as what goes unsaid. Recently, Israeli megadonor Miriam Adelson, widow of Las Vegas gambling billionaire Sheldon Adelson, announced a $100 million campaign donation to Donald Trump.

Ardent Zionists, the Adelsons have long supported Trump and during his presidency their persuasion (money) inspired him to make the controversial move of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Recently, during a speech before the Israeli American Council, Trump joked about the Adeslons’ frequent White House visits “probably almost more than anybody outside of people that work there”. The Adelson’s shopping list for Israel was long, Trump noted, adding:

“As soon as I'd give them something they'd want something else. I[‘d] say, give me a couple of weeks will you, please! But I gave them the Golan Heights, and they never even asked for it.”

In 2018 Trump awarded Miriam Adelson the National Medal of Freedom at a White House ceremony.

But $100 million in the middle of a campaign? WOW!

That’s big news! Such influence and corruption should be a target-rich campaign topic for the Democrats and Harris/Walz campaign, right?

Umm, no.

In our corrupt, bought-off political system, the dark truth is often exposed not so much by what is said as what is unsaid. As Jimmy Dore notes of the cozy Trump/Adelson relationship in the video segment below:

“He just says it and not one news article, that I saw,” Dore notes. “Is Jake Tapper outraged? Rachel Maddow? They don’t care. They’re not going to say anything like that.”

As the obsequious White House, Congress and both genocide-supporting political parties demonstrate daily, Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and Zionist PAC money rules and controls this country, our military and foreign policy. They say bend over and our ‘leaders’ and government do … with a grin.

Trump’s bloviating out-front braggadocio is an example of what I have long said about the two political parties: The Republicans are honestly dishonest, while the Democrats are dishonestly dishonest.

Hey, Rachel Maddow, Why The Silence?

The Jimmy Dore Show (9/26/24)

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump has earned a much-deserved reputation for speaking his mind, frequently revealing truths about the inner workings of the American political system that everyone knows are true but few are willing to say out loud.

Most recently he mentioned during a speech to an American Jewish organization that in office he happily did the bidding of his donors Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and even recognizing Israel’s control over the Golan Heights.

It’s a shame Trump just does his donors’ bidding like all other politicians, Jimmy says, but at least he’s up front about his participation in a corrupt system.

8-minute video

WOW! Dearborn, MI Muslim Mayor Schools Mainstream Media On The Reality Of American Muslim Vote

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/8/24)

Other than a few out-of-context quotes from Dearborn, MI. Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, I had not heard him speak in detail about the American Muslim vote and the likely doomed Harris/Walz ticket. In a recent Sabby Sabbs podcast (9/29), she included sizeable segments from Hammoud’s recent appearance on the PBS Amanpour & Co. news broadcast.

PBS announcer Gwen Ifill was filling in as host and she was practically breaking into tears pleading with Hammoud to puhleeze herd Muslim voters to support Biden co-genocider Kamala Harris. Hammoud, 34, was absolutely brilliant. He spoke with such calm, centered moral clarity and political integrity and laid out the reality of what the Democrats have done to themselves with their ongoing, day-by-bloody-day betrayal of Gaza, the American Muslim community and world humanity.

By contrast, Ifill came across as a clueless Harris campaign drone unable to wrap her head around how anyone could make a choice of who to vote for based on morals or values. After all, such a person truly believes, “You owe your damn vote to the Democrats, twit. Now give it to us!”

In our tightly censored, Zionist-controlled media and intellectually dessicated nation, there are few opportunities to hear the viewpoint of American Muslims and Mayor Hammoud is extraordinary. I urge you to take a few minutes to listen to him.

The segment with the mayor begins at the 18:00-mark.

The segment with Green Party candidates Jill Stein and Butch Ware just before that point is also good.

37-minute video

What Mayor Hammoud Hears From His Constituents

“They want a president who not only advocates for an assault weapons ban here in the States but also ensures that we don't have cabinet members of the Israeli government passing out assault weapons to radical settlers killing Palestinians each and every single day. “They want to support a president who understand that we have to end mass shootings at schools but also holds accountable a government that decimated every University across Gaza. “You know we care about universal healthcare and we care about what's happening in Gaza we care about ensuring a green new future and what's unfolding in Yemen. We care about centering worker and union rights and also wanting to understand what's unfolding in Yemen and we're looking for a presidential candidate who takes these values and applies them globally. So, I think that's what you're hearing from folks who are going towards a third party candidate.”

Witness more courage and moral clarity than can be found in all of Israel, Congress, the White House or the US military, intel units and weapons industry facilitating the US/Israel genocide in Gaza.

1-minute video

