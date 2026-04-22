DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Glen Brown
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Awareness of dead Palestinian children still lying under the rubble has me actually hoping Iran turns western civilization to rubble. What Iran, Hezbollah, Houthis, Hamas are attempting is exactly what is needed to end the lawlessness the might makes right of America ,Israel and the West. 

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