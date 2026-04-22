The issue is almost totally ignored by the media and even the best analysts.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/22/26)

When I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t get back to sleep, I began watching news videos on the about-to-be-launched latest US-war-for-Israel. I scrolled through interviews with commentators I have come to respect in the midst of the national swirling toilet bowl that has become our reality. People like Jeffrey Sachs, Chris Hedges, John Mershiemer, Larry Wilkerson and Douglas Macgregor.

All of them are intelligent, experienced journalists, academics, former intelligence analysts, military officers and government employees, with deep understanding of the history, military reality, culture and religious dynamics of the Middle East and the corrupt depravity of US/Israel genocidal policy. They are morally grounded and routinely — and bravely — provide excellent assessment of the chaotic situation.

Many of their past predictions have proven true, but there is one blind spot they all share that drives me nuts.

At best they will make brief, passing mention of the high likelihood that Bibi Netanyahu, American Zionist billionaires and the Mossad/CIA intel cabal have Epstein blackmail on Donald Trump and that is what is driving us to war and economic imiseration. Given decades of close friendship, constant social interaction, family and financial ties with Epstein, one can imagine a warehouse — or two — of Trump files, video and audio recordings, victim depositions, police reports, witness statements, flight logs and even physical evidence that must exist. It is estimated Trump’s name appears at least 38,000 times in the Epstein files.

I mean, come on, dudes — it’s common sense!

Despite the legislation passed by Congress and reluctantly signed into law by Trump compelling release of the Epstein files, less than half of the known files have been released with names of perpetrators often blacked out and some documents completely redacted, while at the same time leaving names and even photos of some survivors intact (a not-so-subtle Deep State warning for survivors to shut up.)

Despite the law and relevant subpoena, some 2.5 million documents in the Justice Department’s investigative files on Epstein have yet to be released, and many of the 3.5 million pages that were released have been blacked out. Despite that, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche recently announced there will be no more files released.

Surely, this arrogant, illegal dismissal of the law resulted in immediate bipartisan Congressional outrage and justifiable calls to hold Blanche in contempt? Right?

Please, of course not.

And why?

Obviously there are as many Democrats listed in the Epstein files cesspool as Republicans. It is after all, the thoroughly bipartisan American ruling Epstein Class.

From “United States Of Israel” / 2-minute video

Even as blackmail is clearly pushing Trump to kill off more American service members and Middle East innocents and torch trillions more in military spending as millions more Americans fall into poverty, the Epstein blackmail issue is almost totally ignored by the media and even the best analysts.

Meanwhile, in the dark of night Trump endlessly texts insane genocidal, threatening and Christian-smearing rants as his brain rot dribbles away any last bit of self-control or — even — sense of self-preservation. His lashing out with middle-of-the-night verbal vomit is his reaction to knowing everything he has stolen and scammed is crumbling to dust and the MAGA movement he built is vaporizing.

Meanwhile, Trump may wind up vaporizing us all, economically and even literally.

One government speaks some truth

But in this time of American government deceit, at least one government is speaking some truth — Iran. Their constant stream of Lego cartoon videos have been ripping away US/Israel lies. Their latest, Trump Epstein Files, cuts to the core of why the world is being launched into another flaming US/Israel obscenity.

The Onion also throws down on the Epstein Class with a brilliant news update slamming the battle between the pro-pedophilia and extremely-pro-pedophilia wings of the GOP, though remember, with few exceptions, the Congressional cover-up is completely bipartisan. The sticky Epstein Class puddle is on both sides of the House and Senate.

Any government — and any political party — that refuses to actively protect its children has lost any shred of legitimacy and has no moral ground and especially no moral legitimacy to wage war anywhere.

Release the complete, unredacted Epstein files and prosecute wherever possible!

WHY ANOTHER WAR? Leave It To The Iranians To Explain It All

“Time to watch the news again! (This is the news)” — Just5Extra, online comment

2-minute video

Fractures Emerge Between GOP’s Pro-Pedophilia, Extremely Pro-Pedophilia Wing Of The Party

The Onion (4/21/26)

Infighting between the two coalitions has reached new levels of intensity in the leadup to the midterm elections, leaving GOP leadership to question how best to handle the future of their party’s sexual attraction to minors.

4-minute video

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