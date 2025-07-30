A demonstrator holds a sign in Washington DC on 17 July 2025. / Photograph: Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

“All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.”

— Edmund Burke

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (7/28/25)

Two obscene realities are playing out before us, exposing the moral rot and core corruption of not just the United States but of the rapidly-crumbling Western Empire. Like the fall of Rome, today’s empire is mired in the blood of senseless ‘forever wars’, impoverishment of the citizenry, abandonment of the common good and a depraved, blood-soaked ruling elite.

The US/Israel genocide has exposed the immorality and wanton cruelty of the strategic side of our empire and the Jeffrey Epstein child sex abuse and trafficking scandal throws the immorality and obscene, insatiable appetite for cannibalizing the young — our own young — center stage.

The dual criminal operations call for a different response from citizens, which I will outline today and Wednesday. For now, let’s address the message for the Epstein issue. As background, I urge you to read Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-TN) advice on how to have the most impact on members of Congress. I cross-posted his recent Substack yesterday.

From the bloody reign of G.W. Bush to Obama to Trump to Biden and now back to Trump, both parties have shunted aside any real investigation of the Epstein scandal. In America, the brutal sexual exploitation — even torture, murder and trafficking of children is a completely bipartisan operation, supported, shielded — and indulged in — by leaders of both parties and the corporate monsters who own them.

We’ve seen this before

Epstein isn’t some one-off operation. It’s part of a pattern. In the late-1980s/early 1990s there was the Franklin Scandal featuring a prominent Omaha, Nebraska local evangelical minister and political operative who coordinated a vast child sex trafficking network involving politicians from the local level right to Congress with active law enforcement protection — and participation — from the municipal level all the way to the FBI.

Investigative reporter Nick Bryant’s 2009 book The Franklin Scandal: A Story of Power Brokers, Child Abuse & Betrayal methodically chronicles the years-long trafficking operation and investigation. I have included excerpted comments from a recent interview Bryant did with journalist Chris Hedges below.

As criminal actions of the masked Customs & Border Patrol and the ICE Gestapo are ramping up and expanding with massive funding increases and slashed oversight, predictably the agency is already up to its eyeballs in sexual abuse and trafficking, as noted in the article directly below about the situation with agents in Arizona. Immigrants are especially vulnerable to the predation of such an immoral goon agency. Look into the face of the accused below. There is a reason ICE and CBP Gestapo goons wear masks.

All criminal thugs wear masks.

So what to do? One thing that can be done is to follow the suggestions of Rep. Massie on how best to contact our congressional ‘representatives’ and sharpen and hone our messages to members of Congress to put the heat directly on them.

We need to insist that all Epstein files be released, with appropriate redactions to protect survivors and informers. There needs to be an official, independent Congressional Commission with full subpoena powers and direct Congressional orders for federal law enforcement to cooperate and reveal their records. Since Congress has absolutely no credibility on the issue of child trafficking, the commission — which differs from a committee — must not have any members of Congress and be completely independent.

The commission should be made up of deeply-vetted current or former members of the judiciary, law enforcement and academia with impeccable records.

The spear and the point

That is the spear of the message, now here is the point to make your message stick in your member of Congress:

“As a member of Congress, until and unless you speak up for and act to empower an independent Congressional Commission to investigate the Epstein scandal, I will draw the only logical and common sense conclusion to your resistance and wonder why you are silent. Why are you— through your silence and inaction — complicit with continued child sexual abuse and trafficking? What could it be you — I will logically wonder and ask fellow constituents — may be hiding?”

I made that comment in a recent call to my Congress cretin’s office. It was very interesting. While staffers answering constituent phone calls are often interns and instructed to not debate or argue with callers, there was definitely a noticeable vibe shift. Perhaps it was nothing, but I don’t think so.

Don’t make any accusations. Politely, but firmly — and to the sharp point — pose the question.

Sharpen the spear point … and jab the damn spear every day. Day after day.

As I noted in a recent post, Understanding How The Govt. Enabled Epstein & The System That Protects Sexual Trafficking:

“A nation that will not defend and protect all its children has no right — or moral reason — to continue.”

Contact Your Congressional Cretins

Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121

HERE’S WHY THEY WEAR MASKS: Border Agent Charged With Child Sex Trafficking & Drug Transportation

Latest in a series of sexual-misconduct convictions or charges against U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees in Arizona.

Border Patrol agent Bart Conrad Yager / Cochise County, Arizona Sheriff’s Office

By Emily Bregel

Tucson.com (7/24/25)

A Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent has been indicted on 24 felony charges, including 10 counts of child sex trafficking, the latest in a series of sexual-misconduct convictions or charges against U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees in Arizona.

Willcox border agent Bart Conrad Yager, 39, was also charged with six counts of “pandering,” or encouraging someone to engage in prostitution; one count of attempted child sex trafficking; and two counts of fraud, between July 2023 and March 2024 in Cochise County, indictments from the Cochise County Attorney’s Office show.

On Thursday, county prosecutors also charged Yager with five drug-related felonies: possession or use of the anabolic steroid trenbolone and testosterone; sale or transportation of trenbolone and testosterone; and possession of drug paraphernalia, all in 2025.

A CBP spokesman said the agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility arrested Yager in Willcox on June 17, and executed a search warrant based on allegations of child sex trafficking, fraudulent schemes and pandering.

“CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe,” an emailed CBP statement said. “An arrest is merely an allegation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

A decade ago, Yager was the suspect in a now-closed Tucson rape case. But CBP never investigated the allegations against Yager, according to a CBP special agent’s statement filed in Cochise County Superior Court. The statement was first reported by the Herald/Review Media.

Now, at a time when federal funding for immigration enforcement has surged to unprecedented levels, and as ICE and CBP intend to quickly hire thousands more agents, DHS is reducing oversight when it’s needed most.

Special agent Bryin Cooper of CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility said, in the 45-page statement, that the Tucson Police Department “did not properly report” the 2014 rape allegation against Yager to CBP, which is the Border Patrol’s parent agency.

But TPD disputes that. Spokesman Officer Frank Magos told the Arizona Daily Star on Thursday that Tucson police reported the rape allegation to Border Patrol at the time.

CBP was unable to respond to TPD’s contention before the Star’s weekend deadline, a spokesman said.

The 2014 rape case is now closed, as the alleged victim “did not wish to pursue the investigation” after filing a police report in October 2014, TPD’s Magos said in an email.

Yager threatened the alleged victim with violence after she said she would contact police in 2014, according to text messages cited in Cooper’s probable cause statement, which details CBP’s recent investigation into Yager.

CBP’s investigation began in September 2023, looking into initial allegations that Yager misrepresented his location during work hours and fraudulently claimed travel reimbursements, according to agent Cooper’s statement.

The investigation found Yager often went home early, at times solicited sex acts for money while on duty, and got reimbursed with government funds for Pima County hotels where the sex acts took place, Cooper wrote. Between 2021 and 2024, Yager paid $42,400 in 231 transactions with women.

35 ‘transaction’ with a minor trafficking victim

That includes $12,161 in 35 transactions to one sex worker who was a minor at the time, and who was previously documented as a sex trafficking victim in a Tempe police investigation, Cooper wrote. Cooper also described Yager’s interactions with underage girls in Willcox, as young as 13, some of whom expressed fear of Yager.

Yager demonstrated a pattern of workplace sexual harassment, Cooper wrote. Willcox Station Border Patrol managers were concerned about Yager’s anger, fearing he could “snap,” and nursing and contractor staff “knew him to be ‘crazy with a hatred towards women,’” Cooper wrote.

Yager, who was hired by Border Patrol in 2011, is being held in Cochise County Jail.

Growing list of CBP sex cases

Yager is the latest of several Arizona-based CBP employees, including border agents and a port officer in CBP’s Office of Field Operations, who have been charged with or convicted of sexual misconduct and other crimes.

Migrants are particularly vulnerable to abuse and often have little or no ability to report it, and with the gutting of DHS oversight offices, even more abuses will go unreported, advocates say.

Yuma Sector border agent Ramon Marquez, 31, was arrested in May and has been charged with 15 felonies, including 14 counts of sexual conduct with a 16-year-old between December 2024 and April 2025, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, such as filming or photographing the encounter, according to a May 15 indictment in Yuma County Superior Court.

CBP port officer Aaron Thomas Mitchell, 30, was sentenced to 27 years in prison in March, after being convicted on federal charges of abducting and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Douglas middle school student in 2022. Mitchell now faces state charges in Cochise County.

An investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Douglas Police Department found Mitchell approached the student as she waited for school to start, identified himself as a law enforcement officer and ordered her into his car. He then drove her to his home, where he sexually assaulted her for hours, according to a U.S. Justice Department statement.

In January, former Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent Efren Lopez Cornejo was sentenced to two counts of lifetime probation, but no jail time, after he accepted an October 2024 plea agreement, admitting to one count of child abuse and one count of indecent exposure.

Lopez Cornejo was initially charged with 14 felonies in 2021, including child molestation, sexual abuse of a minor and sexual conduct with a minor under 15, which allegedly took place mostly between 2011 and 2017. The two victims were family members, and one was 9 when the alleged abuse started, an interim complaint said.

Under the plea deal, overseen by Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley, Lopez Cornejo does not have to register as a sex offender.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said the plea deal came after the trial ended with a hung jury, and prosecutors decided not to pursue a second trial.

“Trials can bring some measure of closure and healing,” Conover said. “But all too often trials are another trauma” for the victims.

Prosecutors pushed for prison time for Lopez Cornejo, in addition to lifetime probation, but ultimately, “it was the judge’s decision,” Conover said.

‘Culture of impunity’

Critics and civil rights advocates say a long-standing lack of accountability and weak oversight within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — the parent agency of CBP and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE — has meant agents haven’t faced consequences for abusive behavior, sexual harassment of colleagues and excessive use of force in the field.

“Abuse by CBP agents is not an issue of just a few rogue agents, but is a systemic problem across the agency that has existed from its very start,” said Ricky Garza, border policy counsel for the Southern Border Communities Coalition, which advocates for “rational” immigration policies, humane and accountable border-enforcement practices and quality of life in border communities.

“The agency has a longstanding culture of impunity, of racism, of abuse and use of force against people in the border region,” Garza said.

Former Border Patrol senior patrol agent Jenn Budd has become a vocal critic of the agency, and an immigrant-rights advocate, since she resigned in 2001. Budd told the Star she’s been tracking border agents’ crimes for three years, hoping to bring attention to what she calls excessive criminality at the agency, dating back decades.

Only 5% of Border Patrol agents are women, said Budd, who recounted in a 2022 memoir being raped during her Border Patrol Academy training in the 1990s, and the retaliation she experienced due to trying to report it, and due to her gender.

“Border Patrol agents are taught that women lie, and that they (agents) are the victims,” she said.

A 2022 report from the Project on Government Oversight, or POGO, found the DHS’s Office of Inspector General had systemically suppressed reports of its agents committing domestic violence and reports of sexual harassment among its employees.

Trump administration attacks agency oversight & investigation

In response to what he called the “deeply concerning” report, then-DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a Biden nominee, called for a 45-day review of employee misconduct discipline processes.

Based on the results, Mayorkas said in a June 2022 statement the department would “implement significant reforms to our employee misconduct discipline processes, including centralizing the decision-making process for disciplinary actions and overhauling agency policies regarding disciplinary penalties.”

Katherine Hawkins, senior legal analyst at POGO, said there’s been scant detail on those reforms.

“It’s been hard to get insight into the details of what they were and how they’re working,” she said. The OIG had previously said it would republish the reports POGO found had been suppressed.

But, Hawkins said, “Nothing ever came out and it’s not listed as ongoing project anymore (at DHS), so I think it was just abandoned.”

CBP was unable to respond to the Star’s Thursday questions on those reforms before deadline, Garza said.

Under the second Trump administration, DHS has dramatically reduced staff in three oversight agencies: the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, and in the independent Office of Immigration Detention Ombudsman and the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman, he said. …

Link to story and 11-minute audio

Trump Guts 69 Global Programs Tackling Child Labor & Human Trafficking

More than $500m in grants axed as US risks decades of progress in protecting vulnerable children and workers worldwide.

By Joseph Gedeon

The Guardian (3/27/25)

The Donald Trump administration has terminated 69 international programs aimed at combating child labor, forced labor and human trafficking, potentially undermining decades of progress in protecting vulnerable workers globally.

The Washington Post obtained an email detailing how the US Department of Labor’s bureau of international labor affairs (ILAB) will immediately end grants totaling more than $500m that supported labor standard enforcement across 40 countries, including critical initiatives in Mexico, Central America, south-east Asia and Africa.

John Clark, a Trump-appointed official, in the email justified the cuts by citing a “lack of alignment with agency priorities and national interest”. The department’s spokesperson, Courtney Parella, echoed this sentiment, telling the Post that the administration wants to prioritize “investments in the American workforce”.

The terminated programs covered a wide range of interventions, from preventing child labor in agricultural sectors to addressing human rights abuses in fisheries and electronics supply chains. In Honduras alone, a $13m grant had already helped over 6,000 children enter educational programs and trained 500 labor inspectors.

ILAB, established in the aftermath of the second world war, has long been a major player in setting and enforcing international labor standards in collaboration with the United Nations’ International Labor Organization (ILO).

Children are believed to make up 38% of human trafficking victims globally, according to a report earlier this month from the United Nations, which notes how girls are increasingly trafficked for sexual exploitation and forced labor while boys are primarily trafficked for forced labor and criminal activities. The number of children involved in child labor is estimated to be around 160 million, according to the ILO.

The decision is part of a broader administration strategy to reduce federal international assistance following a day one executive order from Trump. …

Link to story

TIME TO DEMAND CONGRESS FIND SOME INTEGRITY: What Is Trump Hiding?

“The left and the right coming together on this is a very good thing.”

Candace Owens (7/21/25)

Trump begrudgingly orders Pam Bondi to move a judge to unseal the grand jury testimony in the Epstein case, the Coldplay concert-going CEO who was caught in an affair has been fired, and the IDF strikes a Catholic Church in Gaza killing three.

00:00 - Start.

00:58 Trump and the Epstein list.

27:38 Israel strikes a Catholic Church in Gaza.

36:50 Coldplaygate and the busted CEO. 42:56

52-minute video

This is the article Candace references…

SURVIVORS TESTIFY: Members Of Kennesst Participated In Sadistic Sexual 'rituals' Involving Minors

‘Doctors, educators, police officers, and past and present members of the Knesset were involved in these abuses,’ survivor says.

Jerusalem Post )6/3/25)

(Warning: The following contains sensitive material, reader discretion is advised.)

Several women on Tuesday testified in the Knesset about sexual abuse they suffered as minors as part of religious ritual ceremonies.

The testimonies came during a joint meeting of the Knesset’s Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality, chaired by MK Pnina Tameno-Shete (National Unity), and the Special Committee on Young Israelis, chaired by MK Naama Lazimi (The Democrats).

The joint meeting was organized in the wake of an investigative report published on April 2 by Israel Hayom journalist Noam Barkan.

“Several years ago, I received descriptions of sadistic abuse of children,” Goldberg said. “The accounts sounded absurd. [But] the testimonies kept coming and would not let up. They described gang rape by men, and sometimes by women. The abuse was filmed, and drugs were used. There were ritual practices and symbolism.

Yael Ariel, one of the abuse survivors, shared: “I experienced ritual abuse over many years until my late teens and was forced to harm other children. I chose to speak out and make my voice heard. I received threats after revealing my story. From age five to age 20, I was harmed in these ceremonies.”

According to Ariel, she received testimonies from several women who claimed that doctors, educators, police officers, and past and present members of the Knesset were involved in these abuses.

Police complicity

“I filed a complaint with the police that was closed after a few months, and I know of other cases that were closed. Speaking out today in the Knesset is a historic moment,” she said.

Another survivor, Yael Shitrit, testified: “You have no idea what ritual abuse is. The human brain cannot comprehend it. You can’t imagine what it means to program a three-year-old girl through rape and sadism so they can do whatever they want without anyone knowing.

“Their trafficking of me happened all over the country. They moved me from ceremony to ceremony. Naked men stood in a circle. My therapist, her husband, and her son harmed me, and there were dozens of other girls and boys who harmed me. …

Link to story

Former CIA Spy John Kiriakou Exposes The CIA/Mossad Trafficking Conspiracy

“There has to be a hard drive in Tel Aviv.”

Best Of Danny Jones (7/21/35)

What was in Epstein’s black book—and what did it have to do with his death? In this powerful interview, former CIA officer and whistleblower John Kiriakou pulls back the curtain on the true contents of Jeffrey Epstein’s black book, how it was used, and why Epstein’s death wasn’t as simple as suicide.

With firsthand intelligence insight, Kiriakou explains how blackmail, surveillance, and political protection all played a role in shielding the world’s most powerful pedophile—and why Epstein's connections to intelligence agencies may have sealed his fate.

Inside this episode: What was really in Epstein’s black book—and who’s trying to keep it hidden; The role of the CIA, Mossad, and other intelligence networks; Why John Kiriakou believes Epstein was silenced; The deeper purpose behind Epstein’s blackmail empire.

53-minute video

The Lie Of Empire In Our Empire Of Lies

“Americans, can eat a lot of lies, but child sexual abuse and the government's involvement? They cannot eat that lie. Because when you cover up a crime, you're aiding and abetting that crime.”

[Editor’s Note: The following is from an interview with Nick Bryant, author of The Franklin Scandal: A Story Of Power Brokers, Child Abuse & Betrayal and activist against child trafficking. The Franklin Scandal was a major child trafficking scandal involving politicians and public figures in the 1980/90s. The Epstein scandal has shown that child sexual abuse and trafficking is baked into the government and the elite corporate power structure that owns it. A link to the full interview is below. Bryant’s comments have been lightly edited for clarity. — MT]

Author Nick Bryant: “We were lied to about the financial meltdown. No heads rolled. And we were lied to about the Iraq war. Blatant lies that actually could have been exposed in real time.

“But molesting children, that's something completely different. Molesting American children, that's something that's completely different. And I think that Americans have learned a lot about malfeasance from the CIA over the years, but this is something that just is very troubling. Americans, can eat a lot of lies, but child sexual abuse and the government's involvement? They cannot eat that lie. Because when you cover up a crime, you're aiding and abetting that crime.

“So, in the very least, our government is aiding and betting child trafficking. And if you look at the numbers of the abuse that happens in the United States — I'm using Centers for Disease Control numbers — according to the CDC, 25% of underage girls and 5% of underage boys have been molested. And people in the field think it's slightly conservative for underage boys or for underage girls and way too conservative for underage boys.

“But if you just go with the CDC numbers, you've got over 50 million Americans that have been molested when they were underage. The Department of Health and Human Services commissioned a study that found between 240,000 and 325,000 women and children are trafficked in the United States every year.

“This is where it gets kind of mind-blowing, if we just go with 240,000, the lowest number of the Department of Health and Human Services report, there's a federal human trafficking report that comes out every year and in 2023, which is the latest one, it found that 664 individuals in the United States had been charged with child trafficking and there's millions of hours of child abuse material that infests the internet.

“Last year there were 1,375 individuals convicted for making child abuse material and disseminating it. So, you've got millions of Americans that have been molested, that have been trafficked, and this is something that people can identify with because it's so ubiquitous in our society. One in four girls have been molested when they were underage.

“So, this is something that regardless of what the CIA has done in the past or intelligence has done in the past, this is something that can't be overlooked. And Trump said that he was going to be transparent about this. And that memo that they released last week is, completely fabricated. There are some MAGA people that will drink the Kool-Aid, but there's a lot of good people that believed in Trump and they cannot abide by that document. They cannot sign off on those lies and that document because that document is saying that all these victims of Jeffrey Epstein, all of them — or or most of them — when they say that they were abused by other people are lying.

Enforcing ominous silence

“The Epstein Victim's Compensation Fund was established to give settlements to women that had been trafficked and molested by Jeffrey Epstein. 225 women have applied and 150 settlements have been awarded and 12 women have declined settlements because if you get … a settlement from that fund, you've got to sign an NDA [non disclosure agreement] and you cannot name any other of your perpetrators. If these girls didn't have other perpetrators, why did they have to sign an NDA where they can't name additional perpetrators?

“The whole thing is ominous, but it gets even more ominous. I've been an activist with anti-child trafficking for a number of years. As soon as I realized how endemic it was. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation has a global summit every year and I've spoken at three of those and I've spoken at a number of conferences and over the years I've gotten to know a lot of therapists, psychologist, psychiatrists that work with victims of sexual abuse.

“One of them is an eminent psychologist. Everyone in that field would know her name. And she had a client who described the interior of Epstein's home. And a number of things about Epstein that she couldn't possibly have known unless she was there. She was trafficked by Epstein when she was under 10 years old and the psychologist tried to get her compensation from that fund and the fund wouldn't give it to her.

“That happened with another therapist that I know who believes that she has a client of someone who was trafficked by Epstein when she was under 10 years old.

“And that's another really, really egregious side of the media. The media has decided that the youngest victim is 14, which is really bad, but they're not going to report on victims under the age of 14. Virginia Giuffre said that these pedophilic orgies definitely had girls that were 12.

“…What I want with Jeffrey Epstein is I want justice for the victims and I want the government to come clean. I started a 501c3 organization, epsteinjustice.com. We have webinars every month and provide people with the tools they can use to start putting pressure on their legislators.

“There was a motion, House Resolution 3633, that was offered by Rep. Kanye that require the attorney general preserve and release any records related to Jeffrey Epstein. Rep. Fishbach voted no. Rep. Norman voted yes. Rep. Hutchin voted no. Rep. Langworthy voted no. Rep. Austin Scott voted no. Rep. Griffith voted no. Rep. Austin Jack voted no. And then the chairperson Rep. Fox voted no. It was a seven-to-five defeat. So we can name these representatives. These representatives are trying to impede our knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein and we're going to address those representatives and actually with our next webinar, which is on July 22nd [available on the website], we're going to show how these representatives have impeded the release. We have got to to start calling people out individually.

“What about Ghislaine Maxwell? She's serving a 20-year sentence. She must know a lot. But she hasn't spoken. Well, she built the machine, or certainly helped build the machine, that destroyed a lot of girls. We're getting mixed messages from what's happening with Ghislaine Maxwell.

“For her to only be sentenced to 20 years is a joke because child trafficking is a heavy sentence in the federal system. It's 15 years to life. And Ghislaine Maxwell was guilty of multiple counts of child trafficking, but she was only indicted on one. And she was given 20 years, but she was indicted on two conspiracies. And no one else was indicted. I mean, that just shows you how scary this whole thing is.

“If you're an exemplary inmate and you're getting pretty close to the end of your sentence, you're often moved into dormitory style living, which is very easy, much easier than the bars and the cells. She was moved into dormitory living very, very quickly. She's been treated about as kush as a prisoner can possibly be treated and she knows a lot.

“I believe she was told to keep her mouth shut and eat some time and then she'll be taken care of or be able to keep all the money. And with the Franklin Scandal, you had one of the pimps kept his mouth shut, bit about ten years for crimes that weren't related to child abuse, and then he had a no-show job waiting for him in Alexanderia, Virginia at a BMW dealership.

“The other one committed suicide. The other one, his name was Craig Spence, and it was speculated on the internet that he was ‘suicided’. I have a tendency to think that Craig Spence was given a deal that he could either kill himself or else the dark malignant corner of intelligence that he worked for and compromised people with would kill him. I think that he was given that alternative and because he was a guy that was too used to creature comforts and living the high life [he committed suicide].

“I don't think Epstein would have gone gently into that good night, which would definitely have been a motive to kill him. And we should be clear, that according to [Trump biographer, Michael] Wolff anyway, Trump was considering giving Ghisleain Maxwell a pardon. … What's interesting about Maxwell's adjudication is that it's been brought to the Supreme Court. She's been denied on at every appellet level and the Department of Justice has put her case on suspension twice. So, we have no idea what's going on there. Whether the Department of Justice is building a bigger case against her, although it'd really be difficult to build a much more airtight case against her. [It’s an] iron clad case. But the Department of Justice has suspended the vote on whether or not the Supreme Court's going to listen to the Ghislaine Maxwell case twice. It could be there's a huge turnover in the judiciary because of the Trump administration or it could be something ominous. We just have to find out. We have to wait and see and then we'll find out.”

— Author Nick Bryant, author of The Franklin Scandal: A Story of Powerbrokers, Child Abuse & Betrayal, during interview with Chris Hedges, Epstein, Donald Trump and Sexual Blackmail Networks (7/16/25)

The Beauty Of Being Compromised — Nick Bryant describes how becoming blackmailed by powerful sexual blackmail rings isn't the nightmare some may think it is. For careerists, it often unlocks new heights for their selfish aspirations. … Link to 11-minute video

Fight Child Trafficking, Join Nick Bryant’s EpsteinJustice.com

Whitney Webb: Courage In The Face Of Obscene Darkness

Before Skool (7/27/25)

8-minute video

Forensics Expert Analysis Of Jeffrey Epstein Jail Video Destroys Govt. Claims

CBS News (7/29/25)

10-minute video

Reader Comment…

“I couldn't leave a comment on your [7/79] post. But I wanted to suggest to your subscribers, after finding the phone numbers of the two Houses of Congress in the state of each, write down the numbers. Share the numbers with neighbors and remind them to save it for every issue of importance. And ask them to share it with friends and family by making copies of it. That's a lot of pressure and momentum. I couldn't leave this comment on your substack post.” — Yasmine Nasser-rafi

“Sacred cows make good steaks.”

— Online comment

Find Your Congressional Cretin

Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121

