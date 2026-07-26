DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
4d

That picture says it all, Mark.

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Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.'s avatar
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
3d

As a powerless American in the face of fascism seeing this child…Ashamed, horrified, saddened…… mostly angry and ashamed.

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