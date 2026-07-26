Issam Fadi Nabiyye, a 1-year-old Palestinian who lives with his family in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, is seen suffering from severe malnutrition in this July 6, 2026 photo. (Photo by Abdalhkem Abu Riash/Anadolu via Getty Images)

While it may be an Israeli ‘Defense’ Force sniper who pulls the trigger for a head-and-heart ‘double-tap’ murder of a Palestinian toddler, make no mistake: the bullet, rifle and money to fund it all is all American.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (7/25/26)

As an American, the crimes of the United States government and its Israeli handlers can be mind numbing. But occasionally, a single photo undeniabily embodies the reality of who — and what — the US really is.

Several hours ago I came across the photo above of 1-year-old Palestinian Issam Fadi Nabiyye. Consider it a portrait of what the United States really means when it pontificates to the world about democracy and family values. This tiny, starving child is the reality of who America really is and who — through their selective disinterest of what the (not ‘our’) government does in our name and with our tax money — we are.

As frustrated and cynical as I could be about the oozy American blood trail of innocents from Vietnam and Central America to the Bush/Obama Middle East wars for oil, the daily slaughter of innocents in Gaza has been a whole new in-the-face reality of swaggering American brutality and callous evil.

With a supposed peace agreement in Gaza that the US and Israel violate hourly and the distraction of Donald Trump’s trumped up war with Iran, the ongoing killing and starvation in Gaza has faded into the background, as the long shadow of cynical US and Israeli cruelty grows darker by the hour.

Every innocent child killed in Gaza and now the West Bank and Lebanon is being killed by the United States. While it may be an Israeli ‘Defense’ Force sniper who pulls the trigger for a head-and-heart ‘double-tap’ murder of a Palestinian toddler, make no mistake: the bullet, rifle and money to fund it all is all American.

We are doing the killing and starving.

We could stop it in a moment.

Cut off the funding.

Find a single vertebrae for a spine.

Stand with the rest of the world in condemning Israel and Zionism.

But we won’t because we are no better than Israel.

In fact, through our flaccid compliance, we are worse.

Bless little Issam Fadi Nabiyye. And, no, he and his family needn’t forgive us. We have earned whatever karma delivers.

FAFO.

World Famine Authorities Warn Most Gazans Still Suffering ‘Crisis’-Level Hunger

“The overall humanitarian situation remains brutal: Families lack water, sanitation, and medicine. We need sustained access, funding, and stability so people of Gaza can begin recovery.”

By Brett Wilkins

Common Dreams (7/23/26)

Although the Gaza Strip is no longer officially enduring famine, a majority of Palestinians there are suffering “crisis or worse” levels of hunger in an emergency that is expected to worsen in the coming months if Israel’s bombardment and siege—which many experts say is a key component of an ongoing genocide—continue.

The Integrated Phase Food Security Classification—which ranks food security levels on a scale of 1 to 5—on Thursday published an analysis showing that from mid-April to the end of June, more than 1.2 million people, or 59% of Gaza’s population, were experiencing IPC Phase 3 (crisis) or worse levels of food insecurity. This included about 212,000 people in IPC Phase 4 (emergency). All five Gaza governorates were classified as being in Phase 3.

“After two years of conflict, the October 2025 ceasefire has led to measurable gains in humanitarian access and overall conditions across the Gaza Strip,” IPC said in a statement. “However, the situation remains deeply fragile, with civilians continuing to endure harsh conditions.”

This marks an improvement from a year ago, when a “worst-case scenario” was developing into a Phase 5 (catastrophe) famine that was formally declared by the IPC in August 2025. At least hundreds of Palestinians, many of them children, have died from malnutrition since Israel launched its US-backed war on Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023.

The IPC declared last December that while Gaza was no longer in a famine, the situation remained critical for the war-ravaged Palestinians there. The new IPC report warns that two-thirds of Gaza’s population are projected to face Phase 3 crisis conditions by the end of the year.

The organization also said that 74,200 Palestinian children under the age of 5 in Gaza will likely need treatment for acute malnutrition through next April.

(Image by Integrated Phase Food Security Classification)

Responding to the new IPC data, United Nations Children’s Fund Executive Director Catherine Russell said Thursday that “acute malnutrition has fallen, but many children are still going hungry, and some children may never fully recover from prolonged lack of proper nutrition.”

“This progress shows that when humanitarian access improves and aid gets through, children can be pulled back from the brink,” she added. “But it rests on a supplementary feeding program that doesn’t reach all children, and where funding is running out.”

Israeli forces have killed or wounded more than 250,000 Palestinians since then, and forcibly displaced, starved, or sickened over 2 million others since then, resulting in worldwide allegations of genocide embodied in an International Court of Justice case filed by South Africa at the end of 2023 and now formally supported by nearly 20 nations.

Leading global famine experts accused Israel of deliberately starving Palestinians in Gaza. The International Criminal Court arrest warrants issued in late 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, his former defense minister who ordered the “complete siege” of Gaza, accuse the pair of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder and forced starvation.

Fully bipartisan genocide

Like many members of their public, Israeli and US officials under both the Biden and Trump administrations initially denied that Israel was starving Gazans. However, Israeli officials warned in private that Gaza was facing starvation, while US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other administration figures have acknowledged that Palestinians were starving to death in the strip. That did not stop them from continuing to give billions of dollars in US armed aid to Israel.

In response to the new IPC report, acting United Nations World Food Program Executive Director Carl Skau said that “there is progress on food security in Gaza, but it is fragile and can easily be reversed.”

“The overall humanitarian situation remains brutal: Families lack water, sanitation, and medicine,” Skau added. “We need sustained access, funding, and stability so people of Gaza can begin recovery.”

The heads of various United Nations agencies concurred that a lasting peace—which Israel is not allowing as it continues bombing and besieging Gaza despite a nominal nine-month ceasefire—is imperative for that recovery.

“Food security in Gaza cannot recover unless local food production starts again and farmers, herders, fishers, and other producers can rebuild their livelihoods,” UN Food and Agriculture Organization Director-General Qu Dongyu said on Thursday. “Producers need access to farmland and the sea, and to seeds, tools, livestock supplies, and other agricultural inputs, as well as technical support.”

“Restrictions on agricultural imports and humanitarian supplies must be lifted,” Qu added. “Without these essentials, food production, and security will remain a pressing situation.”

The IPC said that “recent gains remain fragile,” and that “advancing peace plans is essential to support recovery, enable the safe return of displaced populations, and help households rebuild their livelihoods.”

Link to story and 5-minute audio

Gaza Freedom Flotilla: The Possibilities For Expanded Maritime Direct Action

Photo by Giorgos Solaris / Reuters

CounterPunch (7/18/26)

In this episode of CounterPunch Radio, Rebecca Maria Goldschmidt speaks with Seungjoon Lee, a maritime activist and filmmaker based on Jeju Island. Having recently returned from attempting to break the siege on Gaza with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and being kidnapped by the IOF in international waters, Lee shares his thoughts on the radical possibilities for future maritime direct action. They discuss the current situation on Jeju, where activist communities continue their struggle against militarization and development in Korea, including the world’s fourth-largest weapons company, Hanwha, known as the “Lockheed Martin of Asia.”

Seungjoon emphasizes the necessity of an activist practice grounded in the spirituality of place and relationality, and the possibilities in centering water as a collective strategy for our movements.

1-hour, 7-minute audio

“No one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American people.”

— H.L. Mencken

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