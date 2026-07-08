DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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SW's avatar
SW
1d

I sometimes wonder if the ultimate goal of both parties is for everyone to stop voting. Fraud after fraud with the ones like Fetterman, Sanders, AOC securely entrenched and doing absolutely nothing but hanging onto their tax funded paycheck and status. I think we’re at the point (maybe have been here for a long time) when a person of integrity and a genuine goal of divesting the war machine could have a chance.

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1 reply by Mark Taylor
Ellen MHa's avatar
Ellen MHa
1d

The Democratic Party does this all the time. They cannot be trusted. I keep getting requests for money and I lambast them with my critiques them block their number.

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