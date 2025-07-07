DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
24m

Beautiful, Mark! I am thinking about the countless dead children under the rubble in Gaza when I hear my friend talking about driving his kids to fun at summer camp. "Attention is a moral act. What we attend to and how we attend to the world says exactly who we are.

Most of us in Western modernity aint much and modernity is not worth saving. For those of us who attend well and feel sickened the best we can do is hospice modernity, carefully work in the ruins in hopes and preparation for a better civilization to come which we living now will never see." I'm quoting myself from the book I am writing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Taylor
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
29m

Hi Mark,

Thanks for this response to my post. I'm so sorry you had that experience at the post office. Indifference to our suffering hurts.

And you've actually helped me to feel grateful for living in a caring community. Here, people would have expressed concern, and helped you pick up your mail.

And that little girl. I wonder the same things. I'm just grateful that someone reached out to her and took her hand. I hope she's safe now.

These times are just heart wrenching.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture