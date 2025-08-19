SILENCE IS COMPLICITY: Western Media Ignore The Murder Of Their Colleagues In Gaza & Disgrace The Profession

“Over 200 journalists have been killed by the Israelis in Gaza. That is more than the number of journalists killed in the American Civil War, the First World War, the Second World War, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cambodian War, the war in Yugoslavia, the Afghan War, and the ongoing war in Ukraine combined. “The Israelis do this for one reason and one reason alone. Because they can. Because they're allowed to get away with it. Because in the way it is reported in the west and in the way politicians react to it in the west, it becomes normalized.” — Richard Sanders, Double Down News (8/19/25)

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (8/18/25)

The headline for the otherwise excellent Double Down News video below is “The Video Netanyahu Doesn’t Want You To See”. More accurately — as I have changed it — it should be “The Video The New York Times Doesn’t Want You To See”.

Having worked as a newspaper political cartoonist and outdoor/environmental reporter for almost 20 years in my first profession, any idealistic illusions I had about the American corporate media were long ago scraped away by newsroom and editorial staff meeting reality. But even my black-eyed cynicism has been unprepared for the abject groveling cowardice, cruelty and betrayal of the American media to the targeted assassinations of Palestinian and other journalists and their families in Gaza by the US and Israel.

I include the US in this accusation because without our weapons, intelligence resources, logistical support, money and diplomatic cover, Israel would have been properly booted out of Gaza long ago.

As the video notes, when the targeted assassinations occur, the western media downplays the stories, inserts Israeli lies and smears, use deceptively passive wording and benign headlines. There are no follow-up stories. No tough questioning of Israeli or American officials. No condemnation or calls for investigations of US/Israeli complicity by journalist organizations. No holding anyone to account.

It’s beyond failure and professional malpractice: It is active complicity with genocide.

What should be done

As Richard Sanders explains in the video, there are concrete steps the media could take. If Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin were doing the same in Ukraine they would challenge it, “They would organize. They would protest. They would seek to bring pressure on the Russians. They'd perhaps say, ‘We're not going to take your press releases. We're not going to attend your press conferences unless this stops.’ That would definitely happen.”

From the beginning of the US/Israel genocide, Palestinian journalists — and their families — have been specifically targeted.

"They have no compunction about killing not just journalists but their family members as well,” Sanders notes, “Good media has been reporting the slaughter of journalists all along. And it's been quite obvious from the very early days of the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip that journalists were a specific target. Not least because they often boasted about killing them.”

In fact, the western media actively self-censors. As an example noted in the video there was the ‘golly-gee-whiz’ response by the media to recent aerial video of the devastation of Gaza taken during a flight into Gaza when journalists on the ground have been putting out aerial drone video mainstream media could have broadcast for almost two years.

Journalism organizations have behaved shamefully. Sanders notes the example of the International Media Women’s Foundation, which last year awarded their Courage Journalism Award to human rights worker and journalist Mahu Husini, who has reported from Gaza at great risk. Soon after, she came came under attack by a right-wing group in Washington, DC and accused — of course — of the ever-elastic sin of antisemitism and the cowardly IMWF withdrew Husini’s courage award.

In the midst of one of the most blatant, obvious acts of genocide in modern times, the western mainstream media has utterly failed. Completely. Instead of journalism there has been silence wrapped in cowardice served up on a bloody chopping block of complicity. The very opposite of what good journalism — professional journalism — should be about.

Fortunately, we have — for now — alternative news platforms like Double Down News and Substack. To whatever extent you can, donate to alternative media. If you can’t afford to donate, give thumbs up on good YouTube videos to help them circulate, share stories with others and cite them when calling members of Congress or other officials. You can even print out a few copies of stories and leave them behind in public spaces.

I have not monetized my work, it is free to use and you can access free-use political artwork here.

When the media won’t speak honestly, the people must. I urge you to check out the list of reliable alternative media below.

The Video The New York Times Doesn’t Want You To See

Double Down News (8/19/25)

“There are many of us journalists who've worked in very dangerous places around the world over the years and you know you wrestle with the possibility you'll be killed. We have the luxury that we never wrestle with the possibility that they will murder our children. But that is the reality for journalists operating in the Gaza Strip. No one can say they didn't know. “The betrayal of Palestinian journalists by their colleagues in the West is a disgrace and a shame that it will take decades to live down. The Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip showed us that the mass slaughter of journalists is something that is apparently tolerable to the Western media political class.”

11-minute video

Millions of people projected to lose healthcare coverage.

“We hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office.”

— Aesop

