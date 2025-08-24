The Beast At The Heart Of The Tragedy

Every American needs to watch The Bibi Files to understand not only what is happening in the Middle East, but what has also happened in the oily cesspit of Washington, DC.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (8/24/25)

To understand the Israeli government is to understand our government. To understand Bibi Netanyahu is to understand Donald Trumpstein. There are more than echoes and overlapping shadows. It is two nations in genocidal lockstep stumbling the world to nuclear war.

The last vestiges of democracy and free speech are being wrung out of the US government. Voices are silenced. Podcasts demonetized and disappeared. Peaceful protesters opposing genocide beaten, kidnapped off the streets by masked ICE Gestapo goons sent to concentration camps or deported.

How the hell did we get here?

A government of corruption

The story of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells much of the tale and the relentlessly hidden and banned film ‘The Bibi Files’ provides the historical facts, context and path of corruption that has brought us to this point. (A shout-out to Geopolitics Substack for bringing the film to my attention.)

The role of Netanyahu’s wife, Sara — a raging alcoholic psychologist and mixture of gnome and reptile — has gone totally unacknowledged in US media. A legal contract between the two after Netanyahu’s involvement in a sex scandal essentially granted her consultation and veto power over Netanyahu’s governing.

The film also shows leaked video of police interrogations of various government officials and donors, including Trumpstein underwriter Las Vegas billionaire Miriam Adelson. A clip of her interrogation at the 8-minute mark makes the game clear:

ADELSON: “We always pay when we go out with him.”

INTERROGATOR: “Why do you always pay?”

ADELSON: “Ask them. All of Bibi’s friends are rich.”

INTERROGATOR: “So that’s the essence of your friendship? Money?”

ADELSON: “What can I say? If this comes out I’m dead.”

Another clip at the 38:33 mark shows Miriam’s deceased husband, Roger, giving his honest feelings about Netanyahu.

Netanyahu the terrorist

Another aspect of Netanyahu that his had little to no coverage in mainstream corporate media is his long ties to Hamas, which he was funding $35 million a month through Qatari banks. In total, Netanyahu funneled $1 billion to Hamas.

My one criticism of the film is there is no mention of the fact that Netanyahu and Israeli security had been warned multiple times by Egypt and the US of a possible Hamas attack. Despite that — as detailed in the Candace Owens video below — two battalions of troops were moved from the border days before the Oct. 7 attack. Additionally, much of the electronic security and surveillance along the border was tuned down or off, many settlers had their military grade weapons confiscated and the music festival where many were killed and kidnapped had been moved closer to the border just days before.

The film provides important insight and context to the rise of truly genocidal fascist far right terrorism in the Israeli government. As he faced a legal reckoning for a tawdry list of corruption charges, Netanyahu did a sudden cozy embrace of racist and terror-supporting Itamar Ben-Gvir and accused terrorist Bezalel Smotrich, inviting them into positions of power and securing control of the government.

The parallels between Israel and United States are clear and the stories of Netanyahu and Donald Trumpstein corruption and incompetence are two boots of the same bumbling monster. Every American needs to watch The Bibi Files to understand not only what is happening in the Middle East, but what has also happened in the oily cesspit of Washington, DC.

Finally, note the quote below the film link regarding which ‘corporation’ we in the West are from.

If The Bibi Files Gets Pulled Down Before You Can Link To It, Go Here…

Stream The Bibi Files now at: https://www.jolt.film/watch/the-bibi-...

Learn more about The Bibi Files here: https://www.jigsawprods.com/work/the-...

EXPOSED! Corruption Of Binyamin Mileikowsky ('Netanyahu') Out Front

155-minute video

“KEEP REPOSTING! The others that came earlier have been censored already.”

— Viewer comment

Silbo (6/12/25)

The Bibi Files’ is a 2024 American documentary film directed by Alexis Bloom and produced by Alex Gibney , focusing on the corruption charges against so-called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His full birth name is Binyamin Benzion Mileikowsky. His father, Benzion Mileikowsky, adopted the Hebrew surname "Netanyahu" (meaning "God-given", i.e. every time you speak of Netanyahu-crimes...it phonetically means "God-given-crimes" → say this only, I'd suggest, if you really really mean it) upon immigrating to Israel, and Binyamin later took this name, becoming widely known as Benjamin Netanyahu. He was also given the Hebrew name "Benzion" (meaning "son of Zion") after his father.

The documentary features leaked police interrogation footage from 2016–2018, obtained by Gibney via Signal in early 2023, showing Netanyahu, his wife Sara, son Yair, and associates being questioned about allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. These charges stem from accusations that Netanyahu accepted lavish gifts, such as cigars, champagne, and jewelry, from wealthy benefactors, possibly in exchange for favors, like influencing tax laws.

The film argues that Netanyahu’s legal troubles have driven him to prolong the Gaza conflict to delay his trial and maintain power, aligning with far-right factions to bolster his position. It includes interviews with key Israeli figures, like investigative journalist Raviv Drucker, who connect Netanyahu’s actions to Israel’s political instability, including the 2018–2022 political crisis and events following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2024 as a work-in-progress, it had its official world premiere at Doc NYC on November 14, 2024, and was released on the Jolt.film platform on December 11, 2024. The documentary is banned in Israel due to privacy laws, though some Israelis have accessed it via VPNs or leaked versions online. Netanyahu’s legal team unsuccessfully tried to block its TIFF screening, citing illegally leaked material.

Unflinching look

Critically, the film has been praised for its unflinching look at Netanyahu’s inner circle and its use of raw footage, earning a 7/10 from Collider and a spot on the shortlist for Best Documentary Feature at the 97th Academy Awards. Reviews highlight its sobering examination of how Netanyahu’s personal ambition has eroded Israeli democracy, though some note it may not reveal new information for those familiar with the case. Public reaction in Israel is polarized, reflecting divisions over Netanyahu’s leadership.

The documentary is available for streaming on platforms like Jolt.film, Prime Video, Apple TV, and DocPlay, with no confirmed plans for major platforms like Netflix or HBO. It runs for 115 minutes and has been described as a “Macbeth-like fable” of ambition and corruption, with some calling it essential but challenging viewing due to its heavy subject matter.

BTW: this video is shadow-banned in these territories: Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, United Kingdom If you're located within one of these corporations and watch this via vpn: Help your siblings & download the video and re-upload it on alternative platforms.

— Silbo

Why ‘The Bibi Files’ Is The Documentary Everyone Needs To See — Especially Israelis & Americans

[Editors’s Note: There is a special message to Jewish viewers in the last few minutes of the video. — M. Taylor]

Candace Owens (6/11/25)

There’s a new tell all documentary about Benjamin Netanyahu and the corruption in the Israeli government that you need to watch and you probably haven’t seen it.

48-minute video

The Bibi Family Files Episode 2: Sara Netanyahu

[Editor’s Note: Check out the reported legal agreement between Sara and little Bibi. — M. Taylor]

TRT World (2/13/25)

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has long been a controversial figure due to her significant influence over her husband's political decisions, and numerous accusations, including — but not necessarily limited to — lavish spending, abuse of public funds and allegations of wielding undue power in national affairs have kept her in the spotlight.

5-minute video

