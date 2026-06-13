DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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FlawedHumanity's avatar
FlawedHumanity
2d

I actually wonder if the attack in Belfast wasn't one of these.

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Baz's avatar
Baz
2d

You paint a bleak picture Mark, unfortunately the palette IS pretty much limited to the dark tones right now.

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