Photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

“Get ready for a false flag that’s caused by Mossad.”

— michaelfortune5527, online comment

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (6/13/26)

The storm clouds of fascist retribution and control are gathering, growing darker by the day. As Israel, Donald Trump and his Zionist handlers continue to lose the narrative, there is a need to snatch it back by clamping down on dissent and even mild disagreement. The tool for that is the false flag attacks to panic the population into classic compliance and obedience to the “Dear Leader.”

As figures like former MAGA stalwarts Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens have rejected the Republican Party and subservient pro-Israel right, Trump’s lockhold on the conservative movement is cracking.

After three years of the ongoing, non-stop US/Israel genocide in Gaza, the US and Israel are now ripping through the West Bank and Lebanon. Americans of all political persuasion — and especially those under the age of 40 — are awake to the reality and repulsed by the racist ethno-state Zionist Israel. America’s military and financial support for these atrocities have awakened Americans to the blunt truth that the US is not a sovereign state. We are Israel’s pathetic cuck and paying all the bills.

“A genocide abroad is helping usher in fascism at home. Poll after poll shows the UK and US publics have switched their support from the Israelis to the Palestinians. And the response from the pro-Israel people in power, having seen that they cannot win the argument on Palestine, is to now prevent the argument from happening.” — Medhi Hasan, Those who championed free speech in the UK and US now wage war on it. And here’s why: Palestine

The shift in public opinion to Israel is not unique to the US. Recent worldwide polling has found international public opinion regarding Israel has collapsed. Rather than stopping its genocidal policies, Israel and American Zionists are ramping up a billion dollar propaganda “hasbara ” campaign that also includes intelligence/military targeting of journalists, human rights advocates and protesters.

But even that is not going to work. The masks are off and the pants are down on the reality of Israel and US complicity. The faces of the children killed by the US and Israel are burned into the public mind. Israel and the US have lost the narrative, and they know it. They have to regain it and money and propaganda aren’t enough. The genocidal ruling class need to panic us into mindless compliance.

Expect the false flags

It could be on the scale of the 9/11 operation that ‘conveniently’ panicked Americans into supporting the long-planned regime-change wars across the Middle East. If you believe the lie-riddled official story of that day, just take a moment to watch the controlled demolition of Building 7.

If you still buy the lie, I’ve got a cushy Jared Kushner Gaza beachside condo to sell you.

Think the US and Israel couldn’t possibly be so duplicitous. So cruel. Well take some time to reflect — or learn about — the Israel/US intentional bombing of the USS Liberty naval intelligence ship during the 1967 Six-Day War. Thirty-four American sailors were murdered and another 171 injured. President Lyndon Johnson and Defense Sec. Robert McNamara ordered two rescue missions from the nearby USS Saratoga aircraft carrier in the Sixth Fleet to turn around, as the plan was for the ship to sink, taking the entire crew to their death. All the survivors were threatened with imprisonment — or worse — if they spoke out about what happened.

One of the veterans of the Liberty attack gives a gripping personal account of that day and the intimidation that followed, noting of Israel and the LBJ administration, “They set us up to be slaughtered.”

From the assassinations of JFK, MLK, RFK Jr. to the murder of foreign leaders and protesters, don’t think for a moment this (not our) government won’t kill its citizens for consolidating power, wealth and resources.

Government domestic terror isn’t history, it is today — ongoing — as detailed in Theodore Aaronson’s updated 2013 book, ‘The Terror Factory: Inside The FBI’s Manufactured War Of Terrorism’, documenting the ongoing program of completely manufactured domestic terrorism.

A campaign of false flag attacks will panic the majority of the unread public, justifying suspension of the Bill of Rights, political protest and limiting of the November mid-term elections or possibly suspending them altogether. The already unconstitutional Orwellian surveillance state will expand and deepen as the sprawling AI surveillance centers spread across the country.

As in all dying empires, the techniques and brutal tactics waged on other nations are eventually brought home to control and rob the domestic population bled dry to fund the empire’s expansion. It’s already happening in the US, as the wealth gap widens and more and more of the population falls into economic misery and collapse and the ICE Gestapo brings the police state into the living rooms of America.

Look too for a mandatory military draft to man the flailing, failing wars.

I’ll conclude with a dose of reality about the (not our) government from USS Liberty survivor Frank Tourney, for every American outside Washington DC to grasp and take in on a visceral level:

“My biggest disappointment is our own government. We’ve seceded our power to a foreign country. Israel controls us. They control the Congress. They control the Senate. They control our money. We don’t control our country. The Zionist state does. Does that make them the real bad people? No. The real bad people are the people letting them do it. That’s the people. The real bad people. “I mean, if you see anything in Gaza, I’m not an expert on it, but I’ll tell you what, I’ve seen these pictures, it brings me to my knees with sorrow and pain for innocence, being starved and bombed and burned and beat up and raped and robbed. I’m tired of it. This whole country should be tired of it. Our passion and attachment to the Zion estate has got to stop.”

New Video Of WHCD Shooter Raises Far More Questions Than It Answers

TizzyEnt (5/1/26)

3-minute video

Who are the real terrorists here?

Bloody Legacy Of US & Israeli Terrorism

The U.S. talks endlessly about terrorism and civilian protection while excusing its own mass civilian bloodshed, all while the media promotes it, and the general public falls for it.

Redacted (5/28/26)

Israel launched a deadly strike on the Lebanese city of Tyre this week after issuing evacuation warnings in the middle of the night. The attack followed a pattern of mass civilian killings, where residents are given last-minute warnings, with no time to flee to safety.

Israel’s familiar messaging included: “Your presence near Hezbollah elements, their facilities, or their combat, means puts your lives at risk. Any building used by Hezbollah for military purposes may be subject to targeting.”

Was Hezbollah operating out of refugee camps? Because entire residential buildings inside a Palestinian refugee camp were reduced to rubble, burying families, women, and children beneath their homes.

As it stands, Israel has also issued a forced displacement order for all of southern Lebanon, which will most likely lead to yet another massacre the world will be expected to justify and forget.

America’s role in MidEast terrorism

This isn’t just about Israel’s actions, though; the bombs, military aid, and diplomatic protection trace back to Washington.

This makes you think about how we’re constantly told that Iran and its allies are the greatest terrorist threat to civilians in the Middle East. But if you look at the historical records, you see something very different... the United States’ hand in some of the region’s deadliest and largest civilian massacres.

So before anyone lectures the world about “terrorism,” let’s take a look at a few more incidents that the U.S. had its fingerprints on:

In 1988, the U.S. Navy shot down Iran Air Flight 655 over the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 civilians onboard, including 66 children. They stated that it was a mistake, but the aircraft was flying in a normal commercial corridor with its civilian transponder active when missiles tore it apart in mid-air. The United States never formally apologized for killing these everyday citizens.

Then came the Amiriyah shelter bombing in Iraq in 1991, when U.S. forces dropped precision-guided bombs on a civilian shelter packed with families hiding from air raids. Hundreds were burned alive inside the structure, with many bodies melted into the walls from the blasts. Yes, this is something the U.S. and American taxpayer dollars funded.

In 1996, Israeli artillery shelled a compound in Qana, Lebanon, where around 800 innocent civilians took shelter, killing more than 100 men, women, and children. The IDF issued evacuation warnings by radio, which is why civilians fled to the shelter, which was then obliterated. At this time, the U.S. pledged $100 million to Israel, for what it said was for fighting terrorism.

Now, 30 years later, Qana is still being bombed by Israel, with U.S. funding and political backing still helping make it possible.

There are more horrific examples of past U.S.-backed terror attacks, but fast forward to 2026, from the Feb 28th bombing of the girls’ school to families being buried beneath rubble in Tyre, and it becomes painfully clear that nothing has changed.

The U.S. talks endlessly about terrorism and civilian protection while excusing its own mass civilian bloodshed, all while the media promotes it, and the general public falls for it.

But in reality, who are the real terrorists here?

Link to story

U.S. Preparing To Use ISIS Prisoners To Attack Iran — This crisis has been accelerated by the current administration's decision to go to war with Iran and the recent move to drain the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to suppress oil prices. 18-minute video

“People ought to be frightened right now because what we’ve done by attacking Iran not just hurt ourselves, we put a large portion of the world’s population at very high risk, disrupted the whole world.” — Col. (ret) Douglass Macgregor

Beyond suspicious

The Attempts On Trump’s Life, Why He Shut Down the Investigations & How It Altered History Forever

Tucker Carlson Network (6/8/26)

The attempts on Donald Trump’s life, why he shut down the investigations and how it altered history forever. Ken Silva with bizarre details from the shooting that changed world history.



Ken Silva is the editor of HeadlineUSA.com, a contributor to the Libertarian Institute, and the author of "The Trump Assassination Plots: What the Investigations Missed, and Why it Matters (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H1GVFW3Y/r)."

1-hour, 42-minute video

“We stand on the cusp of full-blown authoritarianism and fascism.”

Chris Hedges: Tyranny or Revolution

The Chris Hedges Report (6/12/26)

“This mounting oppression, advanced but not begun by Trump, means we face two stark choices, tyranny or revolution.”

13-minute video

“The Empire is waging a relentless war on intellectual clarity and on moral clarity because truth and morality are its enemies. They do not want us to have unobstructed vision, lucid minds, functioning empathy centers, and well-formed consciences because if we did, we would instantly dismantle the empire brick by brick. “This is why they go after anyone who tries to expand the consciousness of Western society using activism and journalism. In an empire built on lies and fueled by human blood, telling the truth is seen as treason, and doing the right thing is seen as insurrection. “The only sane response to such a dystopian situation is to join in the revolution. Help spread unauthorized ideas and information. Take action to spread awareness of the abusive nature of the empire. They’re trying to keep it all in the dark, so we need to bring it all into the light. “They wouldn’t be fighting so hard to suppress truth and compassion if it didn’t present an immediate existential threat to their power structure.” — Caitlin Johnstone, Yet Another Escalation In The Empire’s War On Activism And Journalism — 4-Minute Audio (5/25/26)

“If you look up ‘ceasefire’ in an Israeli dictionary it says ‘you cease, we fire.’”

— Kalano, online comment

2 wars.

2 war criminals.

Too evil.

— Norm_MacLeod, online comment

“Many American soldiers may die in a war with Iran but that is a price Israel is willing to pay.”

— Ron-v8q, online comment

“Iran is single handedly fighting for humanity against pedophiles and child murderers.”

— Da1its0Uf8oma, online comment

We’re Not Gonna Vote Our Way Out Of This Cesspool…

"The State is the altar of political freedom and, like the religious altar, it is maintained for the purpose of human sacrifice."

— Emma Goldman

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