An Israeli war criminal of the Israeli “Defense” Force taking a sledge hammer to a statue of the crucified Jesus in the southern Lebanon village Debl, a Christian village in south Lebanon near the border with Israel. The war criminal was photographed by another IDF war criminal and proudly put up on social media.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/20/26)

One of the darkest, most disturbing aspects of the US/Israeli genocide in Gaza has been the almost complete — and continued — silence of American churches. While the evangelical white nationalist, fascist, Zionist-aligned churches and their scamming preacher hustlers have been cheering on and making excuses for the slaughter of tens of thousands of children, the nice, tidy, polite liberal churches have been silent.

Cowed and cowardly.

Until the Pope’s recent comments on the Israeli-ordered US war on Iran, I really can’t think of any comments, much less sustained criticism of our growing and ever ongoing genocidal slaughter of the Palestinians, Syrians, Lebanese and now, Iranians. Even when the Israelis recently blocked free access to Easter services at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, there was nary a squeak of protest from the American or European church leaders and communities.

Truly, religion without action is nothing but empty performance. It’s why, despite being raised Episcopalian, I am a secular agnostic.

I mean, hell, whatever one may think of Christianity, that dude Jesus was cool, rightfully flipping over the tables of the obscene and grubby money changers in the temple. (We need the same thing in Washington, DC. today.)

Nowadays, I’m guessing most American churches might consider circulating a petition … but then after a committee meeting decide, no, that might offend some donors.

The domination and control of the Israeli and Zionist lobby and vile Epstein Class big money donors like casino mobster Miriam Addleson is both secular and spiritual here in the supposed “land of free speech and freedom of and from religion.”

It wasn’t until Donald Trumpstein’s obscene, mocking “Doctor Jesus” social media post that…

…the Pope and a scattering of Christian leaders spoke up. (Do note the clearly demonic winged figure in the top center of the image. If you think that is a mistake, wake up!)

The real message Christians need to get

I first learned of the desecration of the Catholic statue when former CIA analyst and anti-war activist Larry Johnson and host Andrew Napolitano discussed it on the Judging Freedom podcast yesterday morning (a good source, BTW).

“It’s important for Americans to understand, the Israelis hate Christians,” Johnson said. “They talk a good line, but they hate Christianity. They hate Muslims. …Unlike in Iran, (where) the Jewish community is intact. …This kind of offense should outrage all Americans, regardless of their religion.”

The practice of the “ancient Jewish custom” of spitting on Christian clergy and followers in Jerusalem should be a wake-up call for all American Christians.

Napolitano noted. “The IDF did issue a statement saying they condemned it and were looking into it. But it is the product of a culture which comes from the extreme right government that would lead a couple soldiers to think they could get away with this and film themselves doing it.”

Johnson didn’t mention it, but it was the Israelis who just last week bombed and totally destroyed the Rafi‘nia Synagogue in Tehran, Iran, where Jews are free to practice their religion.

Christian church leaders and denominations better wake up and realize that when the con artist Epstein President of the United States equates himself with Jesus and says he and all he does is sanctified by Jesus…

…at the same time a perverse fascist ideology that betrays Judaism is given special protection and control of the government, your religion is targeted and doomed.

The face that says it all

Last week the Italian magazine L’Espresso had the cover below with an image taken from a reporter’s video of an IDF genocidal war criminal harassing and threatening a young Lebanese woman in her own community. The Israelis and American Zionists were quick to label the image an AI fake, but the full video it was taken from was available and other reporters recorded and reported on the same incident.

Of the countless images we have seen of obscene and vile IDF war criminals dancing about in women’s underwear and bras or jumping for joy and whooping it up as they detonate Gazan hospitals and universities, this one best captures the true essence — the bottomless depravity — of the sick and twisted Israeli government and society.

It truly is iconic and reflective of the national abyss that is Israel and where the US has fallen.

Pro-Trump, Pro-War AI Bot Network EXPOSED As MAGA Collapses — Krystal and Ryan discuss pro-Trump AI bots flooding social media. Link to 9-minute video

‘I wished for death’

Rape & Sexual Violence In Israel’s Prisons Is ‘organised state policy’

“The soldier left after ejaculating inside me. I was left in a humiliating position. I wished for death. I was bleeding” -- Wajdi, former prisoner

By Katherine Hearst

Middle East Eye (4/11/26)

Sexual torture of Palestinian detainees from Gaza in Israeli prisons is an “organised state policy”, endorsed by the “highest, political, military, and judicial authorities”, a new report has revealed.

The report, seen exclusively by Middle East Eye, is based on testimonies from Palestinian former prisoners gathered by the rights watchdog Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.

It reveals how the scope of sexual violence of Palestinian prisoners, including rape using objects and trained military dogs, constitutes an “organised state policy”, aided and abetted by Israeli institutions and leadership.

One former detainee, a 42-year-old woman from north Gaza who was held in the notorious Sde Teiman detention centre, said she was bound naked to a metal table and repeatedly raped by two masked soldiers over the course of two days.

She recalled that she was left shackled, naked and bleeding throughout the night before the soldiers returned the next day to continue raping her.

She said she wished for death and likened her experience to “another genocide behind walls”.

Throughout her ordeal, she was filmed. Soldiers later showed her the footage while she was hung by her wrists under interrogation, threatening to publish the videos if she did not “cooperate”.

Amir, a 35-year-old Palestinian man also held at Sde Teiman, recounted how soldiers forced him to strip naked, before their dogs urinated on him and raped him.

He described how the dog “penetrated my anus in a trained manner while I was being beaten”.

“This continued for several minutes. I felt profoundly humiliated and violated.”

Khaled Mahajna, an attorney with the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, described how a soldier in Sde Teiman inserted a fire extinguisher nozzle into a Palestinian prisoner’s anus and then discharged its contents into his body, resulting in severe internal injuries and intense pain.

‘Etched into their memory’

Another former prisoner, 43-year-old Wajdi, recounted being shackled to a metal bed and repeatedly raped by soldiers and a trained dog.

“I felt severe pain in my anus and screamed, but every time I screamed, I was beaten. This continued for several minutes, while soldiers filmed and mocked me, Wajdi said.

“The soldier left after ejaculating inside me. I was left in a humiliating position. I wished for death. I was bleeding.”

He said he was then untied and raped by the dog. Later, another soldier forced his penis into the victim’s mouth and urinated on him. Over the following days, the abuse continued, with repeated rapes carried out by multiple soldiers.

“This case is particularly devastating because it reflects an accumulation of almost every form of torture, physical, psychological, and moral, layered with systematic humiliation,” Khaled Ahmed, a Euro-Med field researcher, told MEE.

“It also includes the deliberate use of multiple perpetrators and trained dogs as instruments of sexual violence. The result is not a single act of abuse, but an extended pattern of cruelty designed to destroy dignity, bodily integrity, and any sense of safety. These are acts that defy comprehension.”

Victims said the attacks were filmed and often conducted in “well-equipped institutional logistical settings... intentionally designed to enable torture and sexual violence”. The report said this evidenced the institutionalised nature of the violence.

Ahmed, who conducted some of the interviews with the victims, said the process was “by no means an easy task”.

“The details the survivors described and the way they relived the emotions and events were overwhelming,” Ahmed told MEE.

He described how some interviewees broke down in crying fits while recounting their stories, noting that the participants’ fear of reprisals and social stigmas around sexual abuse stopped some of them from speaking altogether.

“But what we noticed was that all of them spoke about what happened as if they were seeing it in front of them,” Ahmed told MEE.

“They remembered every detail, as though the scene had been etched into their memory and could never leave it.”

Ahmed said that most of the victims he spoke to were men, as women who experience sexual violence face a much deeper and more complex stigma in Palestinian society, “making it nearly impossible for a woman or her family to disclose that she has been assaulted”.

He noted that, while the sexual violence used against men and women is largely similar, women’s bodies in particular were used as a means to blackmail men.

“We documented several cases of sexual assault against women due to their familial ties to wanted individuals,” Ahmed said.

‘A complex crime’

Euro-Med monitor concluded that the testimonies are not isolated incidents but stand as evidence “of a policy supported by senior civilian and military leaders, either through direct orders or by tacit approval and a climate of impunity”.

It said that the scale of the abuse was made possible by legislation, military directives and emergency regulations, such as the “Unlawful Combatants Law”, which vastly expanded detention powers without judicial oversight and stripped detainees of any legal protections.

These legal mechanisms turbocharged enforced disappearances of Palestinian detainees and transformed Israeli detention centres into unaccountable “black holes” in the aftermath of 7 October 2023. Notable among them is Sde Teiman prison, where multiple reports have found torture, rape and murder to be rife, while the Red Cross and lawyers are denied access.

The report insists that responsibility for the abuse does not stop with its perpetrators; it is facilitated by the collusion of medical and legal personnel and the Israeli judicial system.

Euro-Med reported that doctors have helped to obscure incidents of torture by hiding the perpetrators’ identities, burying the victims’ injuries in medical records and issuing them “fit for interrogation” certificates.

Meanwhile, the Israeli justice system has shielded perpetrators by restricting evidence given by victims and witnesses, and reclassifying serious incidents as minor offences, resulting in the dismissal of charges.

In March, the Israeli military announced it was dropping charges against five soldiers accused of gang-raping a Palestinian detainee at Sde Teiman, despite leaked CCTV footage showing soldiers surrounding the detainee as he was pinned against a wall.

The report said that these abuses breach the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, as they have caused serious harm to group members and are aimed at preventing births within the group - “all within a larger objective of partially or fully destroying the Palestinian community in the Gaza Strip”.

It emphasised that responsibility for these crimes extends “beyond the direct perpetrators, encompassing leadership and institutions that shelter them”.

Numerous reports by rights groups and investigations by news sites, including MEE, have extensively documented the widespread use of sexual violence and rape of Palestinian detainees across the Israeli prison system.

A United Nations inquiry accused Israel of using sexualised torture and rape as “a method of war... to destabilize, dominate, oppress and destroy the Palestinian people”.

Ahmed emphasised that the proliferation of sexual violence in Israeli prisons serves a specific purpose, “because it encompasses almost all types of torture”.

“It keeps the victim trapped in a cycle of violence, unable to escape it, even after the violence has practically stopped,” Ahmed said.

“It continues to accompany the victim throughout their life. The survivor keeps experiencing both physical and psychological pain, and in many cases feelings of shame, humiliation, self-blame, inferiority, loss of dignity, and a lack of safety.”

He noted that the trauma does not stop with the victim, but spreads to their family and community.

“Especially in a conservative society where anything related to sexual assault is seen as an attack on the dignity of the entire family. It is a complex crime that deeply impacts and fractures the very fabric of society.”

Link to story

Israeli Military Drops Charges Against Soldiers Accused Of Raping Palestinian — The five soldiers were indicted for 'severe abuse' after allegedly gang-raping a Palestinian detainee held at Sde Teiman in July 2024 … Link to story

The depraved face of the genocidal Israeli/US Epstein Empire…

Really, it should be on our dollar bills…

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