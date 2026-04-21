DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim's avatar
Jim
5h

I'm sure the New York Times will be printing a detailed report on the sexual violence of the ID...........oh!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Taylor
Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
28mEdited

The horned version of the Carthaginian god Baal Hammon seems to be the one floating above Trump's head. He was the god to whom the Carthaginians literally sacrificed children, to the delight of Roman propagandists.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Taylor
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Taylor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture