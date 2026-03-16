DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
6h

Aaron Bushnell was a 25-year-old active-duty U.S. Air Force member who died after setting himself on fire on February 25, 2024, outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. He declared the act a protest against "genocide" in Gaza, yelling "Free Palestine" and stating he would "no longer be complicit" he ignorant and ethically undeveloped response to Aaron Bushnell' sacrifice is that "he was a disturbed young man who committed suicide. What a shame!" The shame is on those who think that say's Dr. Nall in Aaron Bushnell's Dangerous Unselfishness Why Loving Life Doesn't Mean Clinging to It, Insight from Mencius, Socrates, and MLK, Dr. Nall gives a powerful take on the ethics behind Aaron Bushnell’s self-immolation. Aaron was quite sane and very moral. It's those who seek to be well adjusted to an unjust world that are the most maladjusted the sickest amongst us said Eric Fromm in The Sane Society. Those who seek to climb the ranks of a sick organization are the sickest amongst us. Reading Nall's long 3-piece article I thought: grotesque injustice not worth fighting and dying against leaves a life not worth living.  I also thought so many Americans, so many American commentators... could do more for justice and indeed for the world if they actually cared enough about the lives of others to get away from their screens and self- immolate- as the most powerful expression against America's murderous way in the world.

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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
5h

Just imagine if the American soldiers who have died in unjust American wars if they had self- immolated before being killed and before they had killed others how many lives, they might have saved in those unjust wars from those unjust wars from being so unjust. I would prefer that young Americans would not be so insecure so intellectually spiritually and financially impoverished as to want or need to join the American military in the first place. America is most murderous nation since Nazi Germany is the USA. America's economic sanctions alone have caused 38 million deaths reports the Lancet between 1970 and 2021. Since Trumps second term that number has greatly increased. Americans read about their sanctions and they don't read DEATH. That's death from "just" sanctions. Those are Nazi death numbers alone not to mention the millions of deaths America's military has caused. Given how unjust and murderous ALL of American wars have been since 1945 I myself would have protested with my life before being conscripted into the American military since 1945. Colonel Larry Wilkerson recently said that Air Force officers are the least appropriate in the military for advising the president on war because they kill- bomb from the distance... haven't a clue about face-to-face death- conditions on the ground. Obama quite enjoyed those drone deaths he watched on screens far away from the blood and guts of human beings. Don't single out Trump's evil. Eisenhower was behind the coup that removed a democratically elected government in Iran- a government that did not want American corporations to exploit Iran's wealth.  Eisenhower fucked Iran for good in 1953. We need to keep that foremost in our minds and we too would be rooting for the Ayatollahs. Eisenhower's America had the dictatorial Shaw installed. After that came the Ayatollahs....Everything most grotesquely wrong about the world comes from American Corporatism-oligarchs-militarism-the most grotesque overreach in the world comes from a nation that only has 4% of the world people. Death to America is actually a reasonable and sane-HUMANE response.

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