By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (3/13/26)

The above quote is directly from Texas Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz’s June 18, 2025 two-hour interview with Tucker Carlson. Essentially, it is the only campaign promise Teddy Bare Cruz has kept to the voters of Texas and the American people. With over $4.5 million of AIPAC and other Zionist lobby campaign donations, Teddy Bare Cruz has been been an investment that keeps on paying back to his genocidal Zionist donors.

Ugly as the view may be, the Senator’s true loyalty and daily duty has been bare ass truth for all to see, just as it is with practically every other member of Congress.

Both parties.

Both chambers.

Literally 24/7.

Never forget Netanyahu’s July 2024 address to Congress, which was interrupted by applause 78 times, with 58 of those being standing ovations, some going on as long as minute each during his hour-long speech.

The whole Congress is bare ass bought off and owned. They should have dropped their trousers and skirts.

Now I’ll admit to not being a big AI fan, but c’mon, these AI creations of Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz represent the essence and reality of our devilish, bought-off, corrupt, Israeli-occupied government better than anything you will find in the Congressional press corps.

Consider these images of Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz the best photos documenting the collapse and end of the American Empire, not only in the Middle East but around the globe and all for Israel!

Truly, Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz is the official Congressional Mascot Of The Collapse!

All investors know that benefits accrue over time. Usually — like in your 401k retirement plan — you have to wait patiently over several decades to see your investment portfolio grow and compound. Not so with AIPAC and their Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz portfolio — the payback comes immediately, day, after day, after day, after day, after…

Now does Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz care about you and your communities, the health of your family and education and opportunities for your kids or a living wage? Oh, definitely, for sure!

Kinda’.

Sorta’.

Hey, give the dude a couple decades, he has certain Beltway friends he needs to take care of first.

In the meantime, Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz has something special for your kids…

Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz may run off to sunny vacations when his state is hit by dangerous natural disasters, but know there is one issue he is always thinking of, working on and ready to pick up the phone for no matter where he is…

Okay, okay — now this last image has been slightly modified for family-friendly standards. Normally, Teddy Bare Cruz is backed up about four feet closer to his good buddy Bibi, but, you get the idea.

Now try to scrub the image from your memory.

Good luck.

Tucker Responds To Teddy Bare Cruz’s Hilarious Tantrum

“I made the decision I’m gonna’ take him on…head..uh…directly!”

— Teddy Bare Cruz

Tucker Carlson Network (3/15/26)

8-minute video

DISASTER Hits Trump After FOREIGN HACKER Steals Epstein Files & Ted Cruz DESTROYED!

IHIP (3/12/26)

The Epstein files were hacked far before they were ever "released" to the public, and Ted Cruz throws a fit over AI images making fun of him.

21-minute video

Our military cowardice & brutal cruelty exposed

Iran COOKS Trump Regime With DEVASTATING Propaganda Video

Secular Talk (3/11/26)

8-minute video

Having fun murdering school girls!

Perverted Trump AI Videos Distract From US Getting Its Ass Kicked

FRANCE 24 (/3/12/26)

The Iran war is not just being fought on the battlefield – it is also playing out online. Tehran has responded to Washington’s AI- and meme-driven digital playbook, with Iranian state media trolling Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu in an AI-generated LEGO-style video suggesting Trump launched the war to distract from his Epstein woes. Vedika Bahl takes a closer look in Truth or Fake.

7-minute video

Israel & US: Power Perverts

By Ella Barron

The Guardian (3/13/26)

Link to cartoon

May the monsters burn in hell…

Sick White House Video War Game

“It’s a lawless world led by idiots. The people around Trump are clueless about what they’re doing.”

— Chris Hedges

“The only clue to what man might do is what man has done.”

— R.G. Collingwood

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