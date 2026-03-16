URRP!!! Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz Always Cruisin' For Israel
Truly, Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz is the official Congressional Mascot Of The Collapse!
By Mark Taylor
DeMOCKracy.ink (3/13/26)
The above quote is directly from Texas Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz’s June 18, 2025 two-hour interview with Tucker Carlson. Essentially, it is the only campaign promise Teddy Bare Cruz has kept to the voters of Texas and the American people. With over $4.5 million of AIPAC and other Zionist lobby campaign donations, Teddy Bare Cruz has been been an investment that keeps on paying back to his genocidal Zionist donors.
Ugly as the view may be, the Senator’s true loyalty and daily duty has been bare ass truth for all to see, just as it is with practically every other member of Congress.
Both parties.
Both chambers.
Literally 24/7.
Never forget Netanyahu’s July 2024 address to Congress, which was interrupted by applause 78 times, with 58 of those being standing ovations, some going on as long as minute each during his hour-long speech.
The whole Congress is bare ass bought off and owned. They should have dropped their trousers and skirts.
Now I’ll admit to not being a big AI fan, but c’mon, these AI creations of Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz represent the essence and reality of our devilish, bought-off, corrupt, Israeli-occupied government better than anything you will find in the Congressional press corps.
Consider these images of Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz the best photos documenting the collapse and end of the American Empire, not only in the Middle East but around the globe and all for Israel!
Truly, Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz is the official Congressional Mascot Of The Collapse!
All investors know that benefits accrue over time. Usually — like in your 401k retirement plan — you have to wait patiently over several decades to see your investment portfolio grow and compound. Not so with AIPAC and their Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz portfolio — the payback comes immediately, day, after day, after day, after day, after…
Now does Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz care about you and your communities, the health of your family and education and opportunities for your kids or a living wage? Oh, definitely, for sure!
Kinda’.
Sorta’.
Hey, give the dude a couple decades, he has certain Beltway friends he needs to take care of first.
In the meantime, Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz has something special for your kids…
Sen. Teddy Bare Cruz may run off to sunny vacations when his state is hit by dangerous natural disasters, but know there is one issue he is always thinking of, working on and ready to pick up the phone for no matter where he is…
Okay, okay — now this last image has been slightly modified for family-friendly standards. Normally, Teddy Bare Cruz is backed up about four feet closer to his good buddy Bibi, but, you get the idea.
Now try to scrub the image from your memory.
Good luck.
Tucker Responds To Teddy Bare Cruz’s Hilarious Tantrum
“I made the decision I’m gonna’ take him on…head..uh…directly!”
— Teddy Bare Cruz
Tucker Carlson Network (3/15/26)
8-minute video
DISASTER Hits Trump After FOREIGN HACKER Steals Epstein Files & Ted Cruz DESTROYED!
IHIP (3/12/26)
The Epstein files were hacked far before they were ever "released" to the public, and Ted Cruz throws a fit over AI images making fun of him.
21-minute video
Our military cowardice & brutal cruelty exposed
Iran COOKS Trump Regime With DEVASTATING Propaganda Video
Secular Talk (3/11/26)
8-minute video
Having fun murdering school girls!
Perverted Trump AI Videos Distract From US Getting Its Ass Kicked
FRANCE 24 (/3/12/26)
The Iran war is not just being fought on the battlefield – it is also playing out online. Tehran has responded to Washington’s AI- and meme-driven digital playbook, with Iranian state media trolling Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu in an AI-generated LEGO-style video suggesting Trump launched the war to distract from his Epstein woes. Vedika Bahl takes a closer look in Truth or Fake.
7-minute video
Israel & US: Power Perverts
By Ella Barron
The Guardian (3/13/26)
May the monsters burn in hell…
Sick White House Video War Game
“It’s a lawless world led by idiots. The people around Trump are clueless about what they’re doing.”
— Chris Hedges
“The only clue to what man might do is what man has done.”
— R.G. Collingwood
Aaron Bushnell was a 25-year-old active-duty U.S. Air Force member who died after setting himself on fire on February 25, 2024, outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. He declared the act a protest against "genocide" in Gaza, yelling "Free Palestine" and stating he would "no longer be complicit" he ignorant and ethically undeveloped response to Aaron Bushnell' sacrifice is that "he was a disturbed young man who committed suicide. What a shame!" The shame is on those who think that say's Dr. Nall in Aaron Bushnell's Dangerous Unselfishness Why Loving Life Doesn't Mean Clinging to It, Insight from Mencius, Socrates, and MLK, Dr. Nall gives a powerful take on the ethics behind Aaron Bushnell’s self-immolation. Aaron was quite sane and very moral. It's those who seek to be well adjusted to an unjust world that are the most maladjusted the sickest amongst us said Eric Fromm in The Sane Society. Those who seek to climb the ranks of a sick organization are the sickest amongst us. Reading Nall's long 3-piece article I thought: grotesque injustice not worth fighting and dying against leaves a life not worth living. I also thought so many Americans, so many American commentators... could do more for justice and indeed for the world if they actually cared enough about the lives of others to get away from their screens and self- immolate- as the most powerful expression against America's murderous way in the world.
Just imagine if the American soldiers who have died in unjust American wars if they had self- immolated before being killed and before they had killed others how many lives, they might have saved in those unjust wars from those unjust wars from being so unjust. I would prefer that young Americans would not be so insecure so intellectually spiritually and financially impoverished as to want or need to join the American military in the first place. America is most murderous nation since Nazi Germany is the USA. America's economic sanctions alone have caused 38 million deaths reports the Lancet between 1970 and 2021. Since Trumps second term that number has greatly increased. Americans read about their sanctions and they don't read DEATH. That's death from "just" sanctions. Those are Nazi death numbers alone not to mention the millions of deaths America's military has caused. Given how unjust and murderous ALL of American wars have been since 1945 I myself would have protested with my life before being conscripted into the American military since 1945. Colonel Larry Wilkerson recently said that Air Force officers are the least appropriate in the military for advising the president on war because they kill- bomb from the distance... haven't a clue about face-to-face death- conditions on the ground. Obama quite enjoyed those drone deaths he watched on screens far away from the blood and guts of human beings. Don't single out Trump's evil. Eisenhower was behind the coup that removed a democratically elected government in Iran- a government that did not want American corporations to exploit Iran's wealth. Eisenhower fucked Iran for good in 1953. We need to keep that foremost in our minds and we too would be rooting for the Ayatollahs. Eisenhower's America had the dictatorial Shaw installed. After that came the Ayatollahs....Everything most grotesquely wrong about the world comes from American Corporatism-oligarchs-militarism-the most grotesque overreach in the world comes from a nation that only has 4% of the world people. Death to America is actually a reasonable and sane-HUMANE response.