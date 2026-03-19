DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
7h

King Arthur: "What are you going to do? Bleed on me?"

Pretty much what the USrael is doing--teasing Iran (King Arthur). All Iran has to do is let the silly Black Knight of USrael insist it's only a "flesh wound" and carry on until it completely bleeds out.

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