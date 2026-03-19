Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (3/19/26)

Given I am still digging out from a massive Midwest blizzard, I wasn’t planning to post today, but then fellow Substaker Thomas Balistrieri sent me the link to today’s episode of the Dialogue Works podcast, hosted by Nima Alkhorshid, an Iranian living in Brazil.

Nima interviewed Alex Kramer, a European investor and analyst on the world-churning events over the past 24 hours in the criminal Trump/Israel Middle East war of aggression on the people of Iran. While Kramer mentioned a lot of the same issues and events other podcasters have addressed, his take on what we are experiencing, who is really in charge and where we are all being dragged is unique. His comments hit at a different level with a perspective and frank revelation of those throwing us to the wind I think we all need to be aware of.

I also urge you to watch the Breaking Points interview today with Professor Robert Pape on the doomed ‘escalation trap’ the Trump and Netanyahu gangs have thrown the world into. Pape is saying there is a 75% chance of American military on the ground in Iran by this time next week.

The link to the Kramer interview is below, followed by a movie scene he mentioned that the United States and Israel could be cast in.

FINALLY: Beware the false flag attacks. They are going to be scheming for a way to panic us into yet another failed war. Just keep in mind, some of the biggest enemies are in the occupied government.

“It’s like everybody has gone mad!”

Middle East ERUPTS: Iran Responds To Attacks With Missile Storm On Israel & Gulf States

“At this stage it is like an avalanche, it cannot be reversed.”

Dialogue Works (3/19/26)

A message to Americans:

“For American people watching this, I would say do not despair because now you know things that you were not meant to know. And the United States will incubate new leadership. Maybe it won’t be anybody we know at the moment, but in 1998, nobody knew that Vladimir Putin existed in Russia and then, he was brought to the fore and everything changed. I think the same will be the case in the United States. “I would say keep on keeping on. Keep researching the truth. Keep telling the truth, speaking the truth. I think that us knowing the truth literally will make us free. And the people who made the deal with the devil will fall. And they are falling. And this is why they’re panicked because, if they were doing well, if they were confident and in control, none of this would be visible because that’s how it was since World War II. We watched Hollywood movies. We watched sports. We went to our jobs, made our money until pension and then, enjoyed our pension. Now everything is falling apart and people are paying very, very close attention to what is going on. “So just because everybody you see in Washington DC has lost your confidence remember how things went elsewhere. Know somebody you don’t even know exists might suddenly catalyze all this energy and bring it together and take the country in a different direction. But know that happens unless you surrender. So just never surrender.” — Alex Krainer

1-hour video

Monty Python & The Holy Grail: “Tis but a scratch!”

Despite losing limb after limb in a legendary duel, the stubborn Black Knight dismisses his catastrophic injuries as mere "flesh wounds." It remains the ultimate masterpiece of physical comedy, proving that some warriors just don't know when to quit.

4-minute video

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