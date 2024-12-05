“So far we have the suspects narrowed down to the entire working class of America.”

— YouTube comment

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (12/6/24)

Important update on the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. It has been reported that, according to New York City police, three of the bullet casings found on the sidewalk after the shooting had words carved on them: “defend,” “depose,” and “deny”.

I'm guessing the first two had to do with a legal case and the third the reason for the legal case.

That surmise was bolstered by an article in the Independent: “The three words bear a striking resemblance to Jay Feinman’s 10 book “Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claim and What You Can Do About It.”

The book description on Amazon describes the book:

Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It. An expose of insurance injustice and a plan for consumers and lawmakers to fight back. Now a Kindle version of the hard-hitting original. The denial of valid insurance claims is not occasional or accidental or the fault of a few bad employees. It's the result of an increasing and systematic focus on maximizing profits by major companies such as Allstate and State Farm. Citing dozens of stories of victims who were unfairly denied payment, the book explains how people can be more careful when shopping for policies and what to do when pursuing a disputed claim. It also lays out a plan for the legal reforms needed to prevent future abuses.

Apparently Thompson was a big promoter of an AI program many insurance companies are now using to overrule physician recommendations and deny coverage for procedures.

On any of the YouTubes scroll down and check the comments from people:

Where[sic] sorry but your policy doesn't cover gun shot [sic] wounds

10,000 reward won’t cover my deductible.

He shouldn't have gone out of network.

Scary message for whom? Not for hardworking people who paid into insurance only to have it denied when needed.

What’s really sad is that this CEO felt as if he could walk around safely as someone regular human when he had no humanity himself

i mean murder is bad but so is denying your customers the care they pay for. funniest part is where the news report describes him as a father of two, instead of the guy who denied healthcare to many fathers and mothers of other children.

It was written "On" the bullet(s)Yup, that's how insurance corporations win they (deny) claims that should be covered, (defend) their decision and (depose), starting the lawsuit process for contested insurance claims, which takes YEARS. The result frequently ends in death or bankruptcy for the "insured."

50 year old father of two that’s business practices lead to neglected care and death of tens of thousands.

A.I. has determined that his gunshot wound might have been a preexisting medical condition. Claim denied.

Could it be the peasants are — finally — sharpening the pitchforks and firing up the torches?

PEOPLE ARE PISSED! Assassin GUNS DOWN Health Insurance CEO In Apparent Retribution Attack

Breaking Points (12/6/24)

23-minute video

Glenn Greenwald Details UnitedHealthcare Harm To His Family & It’s Corrupting Influence On Congress

By Glenn Greenwald

System Update (12/6/24)

18-minute video

UnitedHealthcare Employees Told To 'Shut Up'

By Ken Klipenstein (12/5/24)



UnitedHealthcare wasted no time telling its employees not to talk to the press in the wake of the killing of its CEO Brian Thompson, according to an internal company memo I obtained. Thompson has been accused of profiting off of insider selling before an anti-trust investigation by the Justice Department was publicly revealed — part of the story employees say they wish the media would cover.

“You can tell they really just want us to shut up and not acknowledge it,” a source within the company told me. “Supervisors are afraid to speak up about the corruption for fear of losing our jobs. It’s like we’re being forced to lionize Brian instead of analyze who he was.”

Here’s what the memo sent to UnitedHealthcare employees yesterday morning says:

“…we ask that you adhere to our corporate communication policy regarding interactions with the news media. All media inquiries should be directed to our Communications Department. Please refrain from making any statements or comments to the media to ensure that our communications remain consistent and respectful.”

UnitedHealthcare’s communications department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In an internal video statement sent to employees, CEO of UnitedHealth Group (UnitedHealthcare’s parent company) Andrew Witty said, “Brian was a truly extraordinary person who touched the lives of countless people throughout our organization and beyond.”

Rank-and-file employees at UnitedHealthcare tell a different story.

“Thompson took massive pay outs while we at the bottom had to work harder and longer,” one employee told me. “Meanwhile Witty brought in AI to learn from us. So they have the money for AI and massive bonuses, but we’re still using software that is massively behind the industry standard. They’ve been lying to us.”

Resentment for Thompson was widespread at the company, the employee said, citing an internal company announcement about his death that only garnered 28 comments despite being seen by 16,000 employees. …

