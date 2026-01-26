Photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

“Men must be aggressive for what is right if government is to be saved from men who are aggressive for what is wrong.”

— Robert M. La Follette, Sr.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/26/26)

Sunday, in my small northeast Wisconsin town of 10,000, local organizers pulled together a pop-up ICE protest in response to the murderous ICE terror campaign in Minneapolis and other cities. Despite bone-chilling temperatures and a steely cold wind blowing in off iced-over Green Bay, about 70 people showed up with a variety of signs calling out the fascist Gestapo ICE thugs.

I was especially heartened to see about half the demonstrators were young people. A large contingent broke off to march across two busy bridges and through part of the downtown business district, then rejoining a contingent of us at a major intersection. One young woman brought hand warming packets — which made it possible for me to stay, while another brought a thermos of hot chocolate.

While the brutal weather had reduced traffic flow, the response from passing drivers and families was universally positive with honking horns, waves and thumbs up. It was a wonderful heartwarming reminder on such a frigid day of the best of Wisconsin’s “Fighting Bob” La Follette Sr. progressive tradition.

Legendary progressive reformer Robert “Fighting Bob” La Follette Sr.

Respect for our fellow Minnesota citizen patriots

The big thing that I came away with was a deep, deep appreciation and respect for the tenacity and courage of our fellow citizen patriots taking to the streets of Minneapolis, despite days of frigid temperatures and the very real threat of illegal detention, brutalization and even death by Gestapo ICE and Border Patrol thugs attacking homes, schools, businesses and public spaces without legal warrants or respect for Constitutional rights and due process.

The two martyrs executed by federal Nazi Gestapo ICE thugs — Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three and VA hospital ICU nurse Alex Jeffrey Pretti — are testimony to the daily danger Minnesota protesters face.

The only out-of-control, dangerous criminal gang terrorizing Minnesota is not compromised of immigrants. It made up of criminal thugs dressed up and strutting about like they were real men in the uniforms of the state. Truly despicable and reprehensible cowardly little brutes in the dirty tradition of Nazi Brown Shirt street gangs.

As I noted in a recent post about what ICE is really about:

And let’s be clear, ICE is not about rounding up dangerous immigrants. It is about creating a well-funded, militarily-equipped national Gestapo terror force to control and dominate the American people, crush dissent and eliminate through disappearance anyone who speaks out or doesn’t bow and lick up to Der “Führer” into a growing network of concentration camps or — as in the case of Good, a mother of three — death.

As is often noted in resistance commentary: If you ever wondered what you would have done during the rise of the Nazi regime in 1930s Germany, you are doing it right now.

It’s happening right now. Where we wind up — where our children and grandchildren wind up — is being determined right now by whether you are resisting what Trumpstein (never forget his hiding of the Epstein files) is pushing forward or deluding yourself that things “really, can’t that bad”.

Well they are and it is being proven daily as Trumpstein’s little jackboot thugs trample our Constitution. The time to stand and resist is now, wherever you are, no matter how small your community.

Later will be too late.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

What To Do If (When) Gestapo ICE Illegally Threatens You

Lincoln Square (1/25/26)

Civil rights attorney Mario Nikolai explains exactly what Americans should do if they are confronted, detained, or targeted by ICE — including filming safely, asserting citizenship, warrants, home entry rules, and how to protect yourself from abuse.

20-minute video

In case you missed it yesterday, you gotta’ hear this!

SONG OF REVOLT! ICE, F**K You: A Protest Song For Minneapolis & Us All

Get out of my town.

We won’t back down.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/25/26)

I’m without words. This song and the brave citizen patriots of Minneapolis standing up to the cowardly Gestapo ICE speak for us all.

Yes, ICE and Border Patrol, FUCK YOU!

Bless Renee Good and Alex Jeffrey Pretti and their families and all those brave Minnesotans brutalized by and standing up to the fascist Gestapo ICE goons.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

ICE, FUCK YOU!

You can’t tear gas this memory

Your fog can’t hide (what people see)

By scaredketchup (1/24/26)

3-minute video.

Playing The Authoritarian Playbook

“In the first year of his second presidency, Trump’s ICE deployments have been carefully aimed at cities that are Democratic-led and often Black-led, as if imposing collective punishment for their defiance. In this, he is borrowing from an authoritarian playbook reminiscent of Saddam Hussein of Iraq targeting the Kurds or Soviet leader Joseph Stalin causing the Holodomor, or “death by hunger”, in Ukraine.” — David Smith, ‘This is what fascism looks like’: Terror in Minneapolis Reminiscent of Civil War (1/25/26)

“Let no man think we can deny civil liberty to others and retain it for ourselves. When zealous agents of the Government arrest suspected “radicals” without warrant, hold them without prompt trial, deny them access to counsel and admission of bail....we have shorn the Bill of Rights of its sanctity.” — Robert M. La Follette, Sr.

