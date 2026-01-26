DeMOCKracy.Ink

Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
9h

I'm glad people are standing up to ICE and the border patrol, Mark.

1 reply by Mark Taylor
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
8h

"Truly despicable and reprehensible cowardly little brutes in the dirty tradition of Nazi Brown Shirt street gangs."

The best description of ICE I've read all day. My husband says they're more like the Gestapo, since the state finances them as opposed to a para-military group like the Brown Shirts... But either way, they're just fascist thugs in my humble opinion. #AbolishICE

