‘PERVERSION OF INFORMATION’: Brave Young Employees Expose Big Tech’s ‘Critical’ Complicity In Genocide

“They have developed systems such as ‘Gospel Lavender’ and ‘Where is Daddy’. These systems basically empower the Israeli Army to classify the Palestinians as terrorists, to target them when they're at their most vulnerable, in their homes with their families. To track them wherever they are across the entire Gaza Strip.”

[Editor’s Note: Bless these three courageous young people! The fact that such people of integrity were fired by their employers tells you all you need to know about the moral rot and coming — much deserved — collapse of corporate America. — M. Taylor]

The Chris Hedges Report (1/1/25)

Joining host Chris Hedges on this episode of The Chris Hedges Report are three courageous individuals who chose to put their careers on the line to fight against Big Tech suppression of voices fighting for Palestinian lives.

Saima Akhter, a former data analyst at Meta; Hossam Nasr, a former software engineer at Microsoft; and Tariq Ra’ouf, a former tech expert at Apple, speak about the internal struggles they dealt with in light of the genocide, which ultimately led to each of their dismissals.

“As well of algorithms being used and machine learning and Artificial Intelligence being used not only to suppress content, but to effectively become weapons in their own right and to target and kill the Palestinian people in Gaza. [For them] to be used to commit the genocide in Gaza. The Israeli tech industry — and the Israel military in particular — has become a pioneer in developing killing machines that use algorithms that use artificial intelligence to accelerate and empower their war machine, so that we are in fact living in the world of the world's first AI-assisted genocide.”

49-minute video

SNOOP: U.S. Govt. Requests Twice As Much User Data From Big Tech Firms As EU

Apple saw the biggest increase in account requests in 2022, with a 479% surge.

By Emma Woollacott

Forbes (9/3/24)

U.S. authorities and law enforcement agencies request twice as much user data from big tech firms as the EU, with the numbers steadily rising.

According to data from Surfshark, worldwide government requests from Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft grew by nearly eight times between 2013 and 2022, with 2022 seeing an increase from 1.6 million to 2.2 million — a rise of around 38%.

"This increase does not come as a surprise, since 2022 set a record for the number of governments, totaling 147, that requested user data. For comparison, in 2021, 140 governments submitted requests for user data," the researchers say.

Requests may be related to criminal investigations, as well as civil or administrative cases when digital evidence is needed. In total, almost 9 million accounts were requested in 190 countries during the period.

"This increase does not come as a surprise, since 2022 set a record for the number of governments, totaling 147, that requested user data. For comparison, in 2021, 140 governments submitted requests for user data," the researchers say.

Requests may be related to criminal investigations, as well as civil or administrative cases when digital evidence is needed. In total, almost 9 million accounts were requested in 190 countries during the period.

Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Greece, Hungary, Israel, India, Mexico, Poland, and the U.S. show a steady year-over-year increase in the count of requested accounts.

Apple saw the biggest increase in account requests in 2022, with a 479% surge. However, from 2013 to 2022, authorities showed the most interest in accounts hosted by Meta, at 3.6 million—more than 40% of the 8.9 million accounts requested during this period.

Link to story

Aldous Huxley: “Technology was made for man and not man for technology.”

In Conversation

BBC (1962)

A few years after the publication of Brave New World Revisited, the revered novelist appeared on In Conversation with John Morgan to talk about dystopian and utopian worlds and the increasing influence that technology was having over peoples lives.

8-minute video

SILENCED: Nathan Robinson Speaks About Losing His ‘Guardian’ Column After Criticizing Israel

[Editor’s Note: Notice the date on this interview, over a year before the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack and beginning of the US/Israeli genocide in Gaza. — Mark Taylor]

The Marc Steiner Show (2/21/22)

Nathan Robinson, founder and editor-in-chief of Current Affairs magazine, has been writing a column for The Guardian U.S. since 2017. Then, without warning, The Guardian stopped accepting his pitches after Robinson tweeted criticisms of U.S. arms sales to Israel.

In this segment of “The Marc Steiner Show,” Marc talks to Robinson about the still-unfolding saga and what it portends for the future of free speech in mainstream media.

27-minute video

ART OF RESISTANCE: Silenced For Supporting Gaza, Artist Who Inspired Banksy Exposes Art World Hypocrisy

Double Down News (1/2/25)

7-minute video

Awakening From Empire Propaganda Starts With One Small Act Of Heresy

Speak truth.

Ask inconvenient questions.

Mock the official narrative.

By Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin’s Newsletter (1/1/25)

“So make a vocation of being a serial blasphemer. Get people asking the inconvenient questions, and spark as many small acts of heresy as you can. People are only going to awaken from the imperial narrative matrix one pair of eyelids at a time, and we each have the opportunity to spend some time every day trying to help open them.”

4-minute audio

"If you ever feel useless, remember it took twenty years, trillions of dollars and four US Presidents to replace the Taliban with the Taliban"

- Norman Finkelstein

Share