“Truth is treason in an empire of lies.”

— Online comment

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (3/15/26)

One of the deeply embedded traits of all totalitarian governments is fragility. Ruling by decree, embedded in corruption and poisoned by ego, ignorance and arrogance, totalitarians — like those ruling us now — are brittle and ever on the edge of collapse and accountability. That is why free thought, honest questioning and basic accountability panic tiny tyrants like the morons in charge of the US into even greater brutality and bullying.

The greater their retribution and nastier the smearing of their critics is blatant evidence of their weakness and illegitimacy. They know they are empty frauds and with every panicky notch up the scale of punishment they expose not their strength but their abject weakness and complete lack of legitimacy.

Think of it for a moment — if a legitimate, well-run government adhering to the rule of law and basic human decency were to be questioned about something, what would they have to hide? Why would they pull a mask up over their face and beat you down. Their secrecy and over-reaction confirms their quilt, dirt and illegitimacy.

They know it and it terrifies them to be exposed.

Conservative journalist Tucker Carlson has been doing heroic work on:

US/Israeli genocide in Gaza and now Iran.

Zionist corruption and control of the government.

Government collusion in the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

Continued, illegal suppression of the Trumpstein files.

And Sunday evening he learned he is being investigated by the CIA about a possible “crime”.

Talk about missing the appropriate target.

Once again, the damn CIA’s not even on the right range.

Exhibit A: proving any last teetering pretense of a dust mote of moral or legal legitimacy of this government is gone. POOF!

While Tucker has the prominence and resources to not be rattled by this development, he wants all of us to know what is happening and what we are up against — a weak, corrupt, panicked, completely illegitimate government lashing out.

Look below for a couple other related stories.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

WARNING! Tucker Carlson update!

We Discovered The CIA Is Reading Our Texts To Frame Us For A ‘Crime’

Tucker Carlson (3/14/26)

5-minute video

The First Amendment of OUR Constitution

"When exposing a crime is treated as committing a crime, you are being ruled by criminals."

— Edward Snowden, patriotic whistleblower

Fragile little government bullies lash out

Trump’s FCC Chair Threatens To Pull Broadcast Licenses Over Negative Iran War Coverage

“Brendan Carr is threatening the media to cover the war the way the Trump regime wants. It’s one of the most anti-American messages ever posted by a government official,” one news network said.

By Olivia Rosane

Common Dreams (3/14/26)

In a move one administration critic described as “fragrantly unconstitutional,” Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr wrote a post on social media on Saturday that appeared to threaten the broadcast license of any media outlet that reported information concerning President Donald Trump’s war on Iran that the president did not like.

“Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions—also known as the fake news—have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up. The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not,” Carr’s message began.

Carr also shared a screenshot of a Trump post on Truth Social complaining about “Fake News Media” coverage of five US Air Force refueling planes that were reportedly hit and damaged in an Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia.

“The[is] is the federal government telling news stations to provide favorable coverage of the war or their licenses will be pulled,” wrote Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on social media in response to the post. “A truly extraordinary moment. We aren’t on the verge of a totalitarian takeover. WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF IT. Act like it.”

Several other media professionals, free speech advocates, and Democratic politicians understood Carr’s post as a threat. …

Link to story and 6-minute audio

Work by Common Dreams is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.

It remains legal to conscientiously object to military service.

Crushing The Right To Conscientiously Object

By Elizabeth Vos

Consortium News (3/10/26)

As the U.S. and Israel’s deeply unpopular war with Iran enters its second week, social media platform X is censoring the accounts of people providing information to military servicemembers on how they can refuse to serve. This is particularly relevant as fears have grown that U.S. ground troops may enter the conflict.

The Center on Conscience & War, an 80-year-old nonprofit that, according to its website, “advocates for the rights of conscience, opposes military conscription, and serves all conscientious objectors to war,” was banned on X for 12 hours. The center’s executive director, Mike Prysner, shared a notice that the center received from X which labeled their posts as having “violated X rules” against “illegal and regulated behaviors.” …

Link to story

“Service members knowing their rights is a direct threat to both the secular imperialists who own these apps and the rapturous evangelicals trying to bring about Armageddon. “You don’t want to be fighting for either.” — Greg Stoker, combat veteran activist

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

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