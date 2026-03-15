DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baz's avatar
Baz
19m

The Prez has gone even more rogue:

Iran-US war latest: Trump says Iran wants ceasefire but suggests he’ll keep bombing Kharg Island ‘just for fun’

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Taylor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture