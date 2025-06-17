The failure that is Donald Trump and the treason of the bipartisan neocon agenda is ramping up into a final act of failure and end-of-empire collapse. Resist … and prepare.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (6/17/25)

Well, we’re at it again: yet another Illegal and doomed-to-fail war in the Middle East. The difference is this time it could truly go global. If so, millions will die. Cities will be destroyed, but this time, the war will undoubtedly come to our shores. After all, nuclear radiation rides the breeze and migrates along the upper air currents to visit the instigator of war crimes.

Nuclear winter knows no borders.

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Fresh off his embarrassingly failed Kim Jong Un wannabe birthday parade, soggy ‘Little Doomer Donny’ has already ordered everyone to evacuate Tehran after abruptly leaving the G7 Summit to skedaddle back to DC. He has ignorantly waved aside testimony in March from his Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard that Iran is not developing nuclear weapons.

“I don’t care what she said,” Trump grumped. “I think they were very close to having them.”

Trump’s true advisors

As always, Trump listens to higher authorities, the fascist Zionists like billionaire campaign donor Miriam Adelson and Israel’s AIPAC as the fascist Zionist lobby cabal is playing Congress and passing out greasy campaign cash.

And as always, we can expect the limp, loser Democrats to goosestep right alongside the Republicans in a fully bipartisan Zionist-ordered treasonous march to yet another foul and failed war for Wall Street imperialism.

As the AIPAC-directed bipartisan war mongering ramps up, remember the Cheney/Bush ‘weapons of mass destruction’ sales campaign that led us into the completely failed Iraq war for corporate profit.

As Caitlin Johnstone so diplomatically explains to anyone falling again for such lies:

“‘OMG nuclear weapons!’ Shut up, idiot. If you’re a grown adult with internet access still swallowing this load of bull spunk in the year 2025 you’re either stupid or evil.”

There are two things that may save us from nuclear Armageddon:

Remember, literally EVERYTHING this — not ‘our’ — government, Israel and the corporate media cheerleaders say about Iran is a shit-smeared lie. You cannot trust anything this government says. Absolutely nothing. Trump and his little twisted gnomes prove it every day. Oppose everything in whatever way you can.

Exercising our First Amendment right to protest, resistance and opposition. This past weekend’s record-busting 5 million-plus attendance at No Kings Day protests in 2,200 towns and cities across the nation, drawing some 5+ million onto the streets, show there is broad discontent with the fascist path to world war.

The failure that is Donald Trump and the treason of the fully bipartisan neocon agenda is ramping up into a final act of failure and end-of-empire collapse.

Resist … and prepare.

If It's To Be War With Iran, Let It Be The War That Nobody Comes To

From Caitlin’s Newsletter (6/16/25)

Do NOT join the US military. Do NOT join the militaries of any nation which normally participates in America’s wars. If you are in those militaries, you should get out by any means necessary, as quickly as possible. If further on down the track there is a draft for a war with Iran, you should dodge the draft. Because otherwise you will be throwing yourself into a war with one of the world’s most formidable militaries, for nothing. If you fight in such a war, you will be fighting for nothing. If you die in such a war, you will die for nothing. If you lose your limbs in such a war, you will lose your limbs for nothing. If you suffer permanent brain damage in such a war, you will lose your mind for nothing. Even if you manage to survive such a war with your body and brain intact, you will live the rest of your life with the knowledge that you killed human beings for nothing. — Caitlin Johnstone

WAR: The Same Old Bitter Tune Of US Lies

It ain't nothing but a heart-breaker

It's got one friend that's The Undertaker

Oh, war, has shattered many a young man's dreams

Made him disabled, bitter and mean

Life is much too short and precious

To spend fighting wars each day

War can't give life

It can only take it away, oh

War, huh (good God y'all)

What is it good for?

Absolutely nothing, say it again

-- Edwin Starr ‧ 1970

Iraq War 2.0: Glenn Greenwald EXPOSES Media's IRAN PSYOP

Breaking Points (6/17/25)

Krystal and Saagar are joined by Glenn Greenwald to discuss the latest on Israel and Iran in the US media

BE CLEAR: Trump & Israel Are To Blame For Our Latest Doomed Middle East War

Judging Freedom (6/16/25)

“Trump is proving himself to be worse than even his most ardent haters could have imagined. He’s leading the United States on the path to destruction. …What Trump has accomplished over the course of the last two weeks now, is proof he cannot be trusted. Not a thing that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth can be trusted. You always have to assume the worst about him." — Larry Johnson, former CIA analyst (6/16/25)

This Trump thump may get ‘yer kid killed in yet another useless war for corporate profit…

Scott Ritter: On The Lies & Hypocrisy Of Trump & Israel To Trigger War On Iran

“I'm ashamed to be an American today. Not because I don't love my country, I do. I'm ashamed to be an American because the government that we have elected to represent us is behaving in such a grossly reprehensible manner. It doesn't stand for anything that we claim to stand for as a people.” — Scott Ritter, former Marine and UN weapons inspector

Judging Freedom (6/16/25)

“We don't live in a nation governed by free speech and we don't live in a nation where peace and the pursuit of peace is the norm. It's now become the exception.”

— Scott Ritter

‘Nother nasty thump ‘fer Trumpers…

Trump Hasn’t Visited A Single Natural Disaster Site On His Watch As President

Trump, who politicized disasters during his campaign, is now slow-walking and killing aid to victims of dozens of tornadoes, floods and wildfires.

By S.V. Day

HuffPost (5/16/25)

WASHINGTON ― After making political hay of a train derailment and a hurricane during his campaign to return to the White House, President Donald Trump since retaking office has failed to visit a single natural disaster site on his watch and has slow-walked aid to victims.

On Feb. 14, windstorms and torrential rains caused floods and mudslides in Kentucky and West Virginia, killing 25. Trump did not visit the affected communities, but did spend the following five days playing golf at his clubs in South Florida.

Exactly one month later, strong winds, tornadoes and wildfires wreaked havoc across Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi, leaving 34 people dead. Trump again did not visit but instead spent that weekend at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, and the following weekend at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

And on May 16, tornadoes and heavy rain again ravaged Missouri and Kentucky. This time, 25 people died, but again, Trump did not go to either state in the coming days — but did manage a round of golf at his course in Virginia that weekend, and at Bedminster the weekend after.

In all, close to 100 Americans have died in dozens of tornadoes, straight-line windstorms, floods and wildfires since Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration. None has merited a presidential visit.

Victims betrayed

What’s more, he has reneged on promises he made to Tropical Storm Helene victims in North Carolina during the one trip he has made to sites of disasters that took place under his predecessor, Joe Biden.

“We’re going to get you the resources you need and the support that you deserve and we’ll be at your side through every step of the rebuilding,” he told residents of Swannanoa on Jan. 24. “The highest responsibility and deepest obligation of the American government is to protect its people and that’s never truer than in times of emergency like this.”

In the five months since, though, Trump and his administration have not delivered new aid, including billions specifically targeted for North Carolina in December’s spending bill, and has instead cut back on paying for the cleanup costs.

On May 22, the Federal Emergency Management Agency told North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein that his direct appeal to Trump asking for the federal government to continue paying 100% of cleanup costs was “not warranted.”

That denial and other proposed FEMA policy changes will cost the state and its local governments some $2 billion.

Trump’s White House did not respond to HuffPost queries about his choice not to visit sites of disasters on his watch. Instead, he has repeatedly pushed a plan to get rid of FEMA.

Destroying disaster aid for Americans

“We want to wean off of FEMA,” he told reporters again last week. “It’s extremely expensive and, again, when you have a tornado or a hurricane or you have a problem of any kind, in a state, that’s what you have governors for.”

“Trump undermined the Helene response in real time by spreading dangerous misinformation that scared good people out of getting the help they were owed, like money for fixing their homes,” said Andrew Bates, a former deputy press secretary in Biden’s White House and a North Carolina native. “Now Trump is stranding the same North Carolinians he hurt, especially in rural areas, by breaking his promise to fund the recovery.” …

Chris Hedges On The Moral Responsibility Of Resistance In The Face Of Corrupt, Abusive Power

“It is about understanding that it's a moral imperative to fight back, whether we succeed or not. I'm in deep despair over the [Gaza] genocide. I don't see how it's going to be halted. I'm not going to go around and sell Pollyannish messages that Palestine will be free when it won't. I've lost friends and colleagues in Gaza, most of whom have just disappeared. We don't know what's happened to them and yet there's a necessity to keep fighting back. “For 14 years I was fighting on behalf of Julian Assange, including flying to London to cover his court cases. I was one of six people invited to his wedding outside of Bell Marsh prison. The prison authorities wouldn’t tell me yes or no and I just flew there anyway. They didn't allow any of us guests to come in. And he's free. He's free largely because of massive mobilization in Australia and a government that finally heard it. And thank God, I mean the greatest journalist of our generation. “So we can't use the word hope if we don't resist and yet we can't become discouraged if empirically we fail or if empirically things get worse. You know what defines our integrity — our worth — is our action. And if we're in the right place doing the right thing and fighting against those forces that must be fought against, then the rest is out of our hands. It's out of our control. We have to do the best we can to resist radical evil with the full understanding that if we look closely at human history — in most cases radical evil wins. But that is what gives a life meaning; what gives a life purpose. “I would fall back on the religious tradition that I come out of. It is standing unequivocally with the crucified of the earth, with a full understanding that if you stand with a crucified you may very well be crucified yourself. You don't need to come out of a religious tradition to embrace that belief system, I just happen to come out of one. “So we can't worry about our success rate. We have to be very clear-eyed about what's happening around us. It rips my heart out to say what I say about Gaza, but as far as I can tell, that's where we are and where we're going. But we still have to keep standing up on behalf of the Palestinians. We have to stand up on behalf of these poor families in the United States who are being ripped apart by our new version of the Gestapo, ICE. That's what we're called to do that gives our life worth. It gives us meaning. Maybe it doesn't bring joy, but I think it brings a sense of self-fulfillment which you won't get if you stand by and do nothing.” — Chris Hedges, Q&A: Genocide In Gaza, Political Assassinations In America & War With Iran (6/16/25)

Photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

