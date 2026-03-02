Cartoon and sign photos by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

“Mohammed Shariatmadar stood outside the wreckage of the Shajareh Tayyiba girls’ elementary school in Minab, in southern Iran on Saturday morning, unable to process what he was seeing. His six year-old daughter, Sara, a second grade student, was among dozens of girls killed when the school was bombed in the first few hours of the war launched by the U.S. and Israel on Iran.” — Mahmoud Aslan, DropSite News (2/28/26)

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (3/2/26)

The second or third story I saw Saturday morning about the US/Israel criminal attack on Iran was of the deliberate bombing of a girls elementary school in Minab, in southern Iran. Most recent number I heard was 108 murdered, including a few teachers, but the vast majority little girls, ages 6-12. Many were seriously injured and more will likely die and others will be left handicapped and traumatized for life.

A specialty of the American military.

And let’s be clear, this was no battle zone. No confusing “fog of war” accident. This was deliberate.

Calculated.

Targeted.

Cold-blooded.

Shortly after, a second targeted missile strike hit a gymnasium in Lamerd, where young girls were playing volleyball. Another 175 young girls killed as several other nearby civilian areas were targeted. Again no military battle. No “fog of war” excuses.

Really, what is it with the US and Israel and the murder of young girls? It’s a feature, not a flaw. Call it what it is — the American/Israeli Epstein Pedo War. A war of perverts on one of the oldest civilizations in the world.

The latest in the never-ending American wars of death, deception and perversion.

In frustration and memory of the latest school rooms of children this nation has murdered, I took a couple of my favorite signs yesterday to a busy downtown intersection in my small community during rush hour yesterday.

I got a fair amount of waves and thumbs up, tooting horns of support and call outs from passing traffic. A few flipped me off and one pedestrian called me an idiot. Not sure, but my guess is they are the local Epstein pedos. I mean, after all, supporting Trump and Epstein Israel? Yikes!

Fury of a Furry

Secretary of War, little Petey Hegseth, wrote in chalk on the steps of the Pentagon that the name of the American half of the Epstein Pedo War is “Operation Fury.”

The fury of a little wannabe warrior Furry.

As we saw during Donald Trump’s slurry, disjointed State of the (Dis)Union speech, the US murder of those little Iranian a girls is thoroughly bipartisan. The only time every present member of the Senate and House obediently jumped to applaud Trump was when he spoke of launching war on Iran.

Disgusting, but no surprise.

Zionist money owns and Israel runs this government.

America, the cucked and occupied.

Stand and salute…the Star of David.

A different direction

No doubt, the US and Israel have pounded Iran, but the real story is Iran has hammered Israel and other cucked Arab states hosting US military bases from which American little-girl kill missions are being launched.

In just a day, billions in US military assets have been hammered — including a billion-dollar radar station — and the corrupt and equally perverted Arab leadership has gotten an abrupt wake-up call as Iranian drones and missiles have slammed into high rise buildings and ignited fires from falling missile debris.

While Trump and Netanyahu have been bragging on about the murder of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and two of his grandchildren, former Marine Middle East weapons inspector Scott Ritter has noted that in martyring the 87 year-old cleric and members of his family, the US and Israel have unified the Iranian people and thus already lost the war.

Ritter succinctly observed, “Iran understands what we do better than we do.”

Bungled manufactured Middle East wars for Israel is our specialty! Nobody does bad better than the American ruling Epstein Class. And as he proves hourly, Donald Trump is truly the master of disaster, both domestically and internationally!

Former British member of Parliament and journalist George Galloway noted, “Operation Jeffery Epstein is not going well.”

Military experts the mainstream corporate/Zionist media don’t interview warn things will get worse. Sunday there was a report of three American service members killed and five “seriously wounded”. People Trump has dismissed as “suckers and losers.”

On Sunday, when a reporter asked if he had a message to families of the dead and wounded service members, Trump just walked away.

Meanwhile…

Now let’s be fair, Donald’s paternal great grandfather was pretty busy with public service, running a brothel during the Yukon Gold Rush. Not sure how many kids were employed.

After four grinding years of the discretionary Ukraine War and huge draw-down of weapons and ordinance during the June attack on Iran, US military supplies are outmatched by Iran, both in number and sophistication. Many experts say the US has only a two or three-week supply, while Iran is estimated to have tens of thousands of missiles tucked away safely in underground bunkers, most of which are unknown to the US and Israel.

Just as last June, the leaky multi-billion dollar ‘Iron Dome’ is again dribbling Iran missiles and drones onto Tel Aviv at a devastating rate. The dome’s failure was a primary reason Netanyahu called Trump to order a ceasefire after only 12 days last June.

A prediction

I’m gonna go out on a limb here with a prediction. While many analysts I respect are predicting the disastrous Trump Epstein Pedo War will sink the Republicans in the November midterms, I don’t think there will be mid-terms. In fact, as Iran hammers the soon-to-be weapons-stressed US and Israeli forces and public support slips even further, expect some kind of false-flag ‘rally-round-the-flag’ terrorist attack, which will be used to justify “temporarily” postponing the mid-terms — forever.

It may well already be underway with Austin, TX police on Sunday saying a deadly mass shooting outside a local restaurant in which two were killed and 12 wounded may be “terrorist related”.

Unless proven otherwise, treat everything you hear from the government as a leaky rust bucket of fetid BS.

In the meantime, if we want to get to the root of all the murderous insanity of the Trump reign, remember:

Epstein

Epstein

Epstein

Release all the files.

A message to Americans

“This is not your war. But you will pay for it with your soldiers’ lives, your national interests and your standing as Americans around the world. You will pay for it through the rise of anti-American sentiment globally, the tarnishing of your name, your flag and the hostile world your children will inherit.” — Reza Nasri, a lawyer close to the Iran foreign ministry

The US/Israel Epstein Class strikes again

MURDERED BY US/ISRAEL: “Small Children Who Knew Nothing of Politics or Wars”

An image of a girls’ elementary school hit by an airstrike on Saturday in Minab, Iran posted by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on X .

By Mahmoud Aslan

DropSite News (2/28/26)

MINAB and TEHRAN, IRAN—Mohammed Shariatmadar stood outside the wreckage of the Shajareh Tayyiba girls’ elementary school in Minab, in southern Iran on Saturday morning, unable to process what he was seeing. His six year-old daughter, Sara, a second grade student, was among dozens of girls killed when the school was bombed in the first few hours of the war launched by the U.S. and Israel on Iran.

In the immediate aftermath of the strike he remained standing in the shade of a cracked wall, staring at the ground and ignoring the commotion around him. He didn’t approach the building, which had been sealed off, but he didn’t move away either. His hands knotted together, then separated, then knotted again, in a repeated motion. Every time a paramedic emerged or an ambulance moved, he quickly raised his head, then returned to staring at the ground. He asked no one a direct question. He was only waiting for his daughter’s name to be called.

When families were finally directed to a gathering point to receive the bodies of their children, he slowly moved forward. When asked if he needed help, he shook his head silently and waited for his daughter’s body to be brought out.

“I cannot understand how a place where innocent children learn can be bombed like this,” Shariatmadar told Drop Site. “We are talking about small children who knew nothing of politics or wars. And yet they are the ones paying the highest price.”

Some 170 students were inside the building attending morning classes when the missile struck. At least 108 people were killed, according to the public prosecutor’s office in Minab, many of them schoolgirls between seven and 12 years old.

It was unclear if it was a U.S. or Israeli strike. On Saturday, CENTCOM’s spokesperson said they were “looking into” the reports.

“My heart is broken,” Shariatmadar said. “For Sara and for all the children we lost today. I want the world to know that the children are the real victims. Every day that passes without a solution increases the pain and the suffering for the families and for the children alike.”

Minab sits far from Tehran, but the school was adjacent to a naval base belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Hormozgan province, where the small city of Minab is located, borders the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically sensitive waterways.

A resident of Minab, who spoke to Drop Site on the condition of anonymity, said explosions shook the city Saturday morning, sending residents into an immediate panic. Then reports started emerging that the school had been hit.

Scene of slaughter

“Everyone rushed to the school the moment they heard the blasts,” the resident, who spoke to Drop Site on the condition of anonymity, said. “Chaos took over completely. Security forces were trying to push families back, fearing the area would be targeted again.”

The school building was reduced to a massive pile of rubble and dozens of schoolgirls were trapped under the concrete. People began trying to frantically dig them out with their bare hands. Families wandered around in shock, searching for their children amid the wreckage. “The final number of dead reached around half the students in the school,” the resident said.

Fatima al-Zahra Mohammad Ali, a nine-year-old student, was among those killed. “When we arrived at the school, the place was in chaos,” her mother, Amina Ansari, told Drop Site. The girl’s father, Mohammad Ali, who lost his right leg during the Iran-Iraq war, did not want to speak.

“The school itself didn’t know how to handle the situation,” Ansari said. “There was no accurate information about what was happening. Every time we asked someone they said, ‘Be patient until we get the girls out from under the rubble.’” The family did not learn that Fatima had been killed until around 4 p.m., when her body was discovered.

In a statement, President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the “brutal attack by American and Zionist aggressors,” calling it a “barbaric act [that] is another black page in the record of countless crimes committed by the invaders of this land.”

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted an image of the destroyed school on social media. “It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils,” Araghchi wrote. “Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian people will not go unanswered.”

“We do not understand the reasons for the U.S. attack on Iran,” he continued in a subsequent post. “Perhaps the U.S. administration was dragged into it. Here is what I do know: Iran will punish those who kill our children.”

Seyyed Ibrahim Mirkhayali, a municipal employee from Bandar Abbas, was also at the school gate. His nine-year-old daughter, Zeinab, a fourth-grade student, was killed in the bombing.

“I was at work when my wife called and told me that the girls’ primary school in Minab had been bombed. I could not process what I was hearing at first. Then I left immediately and drove to the school,” Mirkhayali told Drop Site. When he arrived he found a large crowd of parents standing outside. Some were crying. Others stood in heavy silence.

“The atmosphere was terrifying and catastrophic. The parents were in a deadly silence, filled with fear and dread for their daughters. We did not know who had gotten out and who was still under the rubble,” he said.

He said news seeped out gradually from inside the school as search and rescue operations continued. Every name announced changed the fate of an entire family.

“How long are we going to live like this? Why can’t the United States and Israel reach an agreement with Iran and end this war? What happened is a crime,” he said. “Since the last war we have not lived a stable life in our country because of the United States and Israel.”

The family waited through the afternoon. Near sunset, they were informed that Zeinab was among the dead. “We stayed until her body was brought out from under the rubble,” he said. Her body was largely intact. “But her head was crushed by falling stones from the building. That is what killed her.”

An ambulance took the body to the hospital. The family began the legal process of obtaining a burial permit. “We are waiting for the permits. The burial is expected tomorrow,” he said.

Mirkhayali recounted how Zeinab had memorized the Quran and was preparing to compete in a recitation competition in Tehran in two months. “I had a great dream for my daughter. She was hardworking and outstanding, and she had memorized the book of God. Her participation in the competition was a source of pride for all of us. My dream died with her.”

Iranian state media, citing the Red Crescent, on Saturday evening said at least 201 people had been killed across the country and more than 700 injured.

The scene in Tehran

Several hours after President Donald Trump announced the launch of the war in a taped statement, Iran’s National Security Council issued a statement, assuring residents of Tehran that food supplies were stable but advising those who wished to leave the capital to do so, while urging them to avoid traffic congestion. The council’s reasoning, according to the statement, was to prevent a repeat of the mass flight that occurred during the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran in June, when hundreds of thousands fled the capital to Turkey and to other Iranian cities including Gilan, Qom, and Isfahan, and Israeli strikes on those convoys killed dozens.

By the time the statement was issued, the exodus had already begun. Tehran’s main roads and highways filled with cars. Families loaded luggage onto rooftops or piled it between seats. Horns blared continuously. Passengers shouted into phones trying to reach relatives. Children cried. Women wept openly. Gas stations descended into chaos with growing queues of cars as fuel ran out within minutes at some locations. Nearby shops and small markets were emptied of food, water, and medicine as residents bought whatever they could carry, fearing supply disruptions or further strikes in the hours ahead.

University students from outside Tehran, those studying in the capital but from other provinces joined the flight. Some ran to catch buses. Others drove themselves, laptops and notebooks thrown into bags alongside whatever personal items they could grab.

Not everyone fled. At Palestine Square, one of Tehran’s most politically charged public spaces, scores of Iranians gathered to protest the strikes. They raised Iranian flags and portraits of Supreme Leader Khamenei and former commander Qassem Soleimani. They burned photographs of Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This story was published in collaboration with Egab.

After A Sports Hall In Iran Was Bombed, Witnesses Describe Chaos and “Continuous Screaming”

A sports hall in Lemard, southern Iran, where dozens of teenage girls were attending training sessions, was bombed on February 28, 2026. / Photo distributed by Fars news agency.

Several hours after a bomb struck a girls’ elementary school and killed 165, a strike on the town of Lamerd killed teenagers in a gymnasium.

By Mahmoud Aslan

DropSite News (3/1/126)

LAMERD, IRAN—Dozens of teenage girls were attending their regular training sessions of volleyball, basketball, and gymnastics in the main sports hall in Lamerd, a city near the Persian coast, when a missile slammed into the building at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Additional strikes hit two nearby residential areas and a hall adjacent to a school, as the U.S. and Israel pounded targets across Iran on the first day of what President Donald Trump declared as a regime change war. According to local officials cited in Iranian state media, the strikes on Lamerd killed at least 18 civilians and wounded scores more.

“Within seconds of the missile strike, the windows shattered into thousands of fragments. Sports equipment, balls, tables, barriers flew through the air. Black smoke filled the space. The smell of gunpowder made breathing almost impossible. The screaming began immediately, layered with the sound of debris collapsing and concrete falling from the ceiling,” Mohammed Saed Khorshedy, a 29-year-old worker at the gym who witnessed the attack, told Drop Site News.

The facility sits on the outskirts of Lamerd, a quiet city in Fars province, near the surrounding Zagros mountain range, giving the natural landscape an uneven, rugged character. The rectangular building is at a crossroads connecting the city center to Bandar Assaluyeh, an industrial port and energy hub on the Persian Gulf.

The sports hall was poorly maintained, with deteriorating walls surrounded by a low perimeter fence. A high arched metal roof sat atop a reinforced concrete frame and a rubber floor for volleyball and other sports. The missile struck the middle of the roof, destroying a large part of the building. The main court, small spectator stands, changing rooms, and coach’s office were all reduced to rubble.

Hossein Gholami, a 50-year-old elementary school teacher, was returning from work when he heard the blast. His 16-year-old daughter, Zahra, was training in the hall.

“I noticed a strange gathering of people at the corner of the street leading to the sports hall,” Gholami told Drop Site. “The screaming was rising from a distance. A colleague ran toward me, waving his arm, and said in a shaken voice: ‘Zahra, the hall, there has been an explosion.’ I felt as though the ground had split beneath my feet. Everything around me became hazy,” he said. “I ran immediately, and with every step the columns of black smoke rose higher, while the smell of fire and flames entered my nose with force.”

When he reached the site, he came upon a scene of horror. “The continuous screaming of the injured mixed with the sounds of secondary explosions. The ground was covered in debris and shattered glass. It was difficult to move with all the rubble. Ambulances arrived after about twenty minutes, but most of the injured were in critical condition,” he said. “The smell of blood and burns covered everything…the survivors were injured with fractures and burns from the shrapnel.”

Later, he learned that Zahra was among the dead. “Every time I close my eyes I see her face, her smile, and I hear the sound of the explosion,” Gholami said.

There has been no public statement by the U.S. or Israeli on the Lamerd strikes. CENTCOM and the Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bombing of the sports hall in Lamerd came hours after a strike on a girls’ elementary school in Minab, another small city on the Persian Gulf, further east near the Strait of Hormuz, that, according to the state-run IRNA news agency, killed 165 people, many of them schoolgirls. Neither the U.S. nor Israel claimed that strike. The Israeli military said it was not aware of strikes in the area of Minab; CENTCOM’s spokesperson said they were “looking into” reports. Another strike hit an adjacent IRGC naval base and the USS Abraham Lincoln is stationed nearby.

The governor of Lamerd said “The United States and the Zionist regime fired missiles at the sports hall while female students were playing inside,” according to the Fars news agency.

As of Sunday morning, the Iranian Red Crescent and state-linked media have reported preliminary casualty figures of over 200 people killed and more than 740 injured across Iran. Iran launched retaliatory strikes across nine countries in the region: Israel, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with a total of 18 killed, according to a tally by Al Jazeera.

Mir Dehdasht, an administrative officer at Azad university whose 15-year-old daughter Rabab Dehdasht was training at the sports hall, was at home when a neighbor knocked on his door to tell him the facility had been attacked.

“I ran immediately toward the place, and when I arrived, I found burning cars and rubble scattered everywhere,” Dehdasht told Drop Site. “The injured were bleeding heavily, some had lost consciousness on the ground, others were screaming without stopping. Their voices were deafening.”

He continued: “Blood and dust covered everything, and the rubble blocked quick access to the building. Rescue teams were working with extreme care to bring out the injured athletes and the bodies of the victims. The screaming filled everything,” he said. “Robab did not survive the force of the explosion, while others survived but with life-threatening injuries. I felt complete helplessness.”

Farhad Za’eri, a retired Ministry of Health employee, received the news of the strike by phone. His 16-year-old daughter Elahe, was also there.

“I left immediately with some neighbors. The roads were unusually congested and there was a sense of anxiety throughout the neighborhood,” Za’eri told Drop Site. “When we arrived, the rescue teams were already there and they had begun bringing out the bodies one by one.”

“I did not know what I would see,” he continued, “but when I got close to the place where they were bringing out the victims, I felt a heaviness in my chest. Every body that was lifted carried the mark of pain, and the rescue effort was trying to distinguish between those who could still be saved and those whose lives had ended,” he said. “There were voices from every direction, everyone was trying to understand what had happened. In that moment, everything inside me was silent, and I was waiting for them to tell me about my daughter Elahe.”

Elahe’s body was eventually brought out. “My daughter’s body was completely destroyed. It appears she was directly hit by the strike. The lower part of her body was completely destroyed,” Za’eri said. “How can a father describe what he feels when he sees his child like this? All my memories of her, her laugh, her training, her dreams, collapsed before my eyes in a single moment.”

This story was published in collaboration with Egab.

Stepping around western propaganda, arrogance & lies

Iranian Scholar’s Recollection Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei & Future Of The War

“People, after his martyrdom, have become more steadfast. This was a major miscalculation. He got what he wanted, I have no doubt. It strengthened the resolve of the American people.It created more support for the axis of resistance beyond Iran’s borders as well as well as inside of Iran. I see this as a failure for the west. He got what he wanted.”

(Editor Note: The connection to Iran is interrupted for a minute or so, but the interview with Professor Mohammad Marandi continues. Also note his comments on how for decades the CIA used lies about Iran to effectively manipulate the American and European left. — MT]

Dialogue Works (3/1/26)

52-minute video

“Iran is managing things well and I think they are going to gradually tighten the screw on Trump. And, hopefully, the pressure on the United States will build up so this world war will come to an end sooner rather than later. But Iran will fight for as long as it takes to impose a strategic defeat on the United States and Israeli regime, or as I should say, on the Trump Regime and the Netanyahu Regime … or, the Epstein Regimes.” — Iranian Professor Mohammad Marandi

“Until you realize how easy it is for your mind to be manipulated, you remain the puppet of someone else’s game.”

— Evita Ochel

Fuck Everyone Who Made This War Possible

There’s an old Frank Zappa quote that’s been popping into my head more and more lately: “The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” We’re seeing a lot more bricks these days. That’s all I can think to say about all this.

By Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin’s Newsletter (2/28/26)

The US and Israel have launched their long-planned attack on Iran. President Trump said in a speech that the US military is engaged in “major combat operations” intended to cripple Iran’s military and topple the Iranian government. Iran has reportedly been retaliating with missile strikes on Israel and US military bases in the region.

This is going to get ugly, folks. …

4-minute audio

