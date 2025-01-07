"We're going to be doing all sorts of things that nobody ever thought was even possible. When you buy a house that no water comes out because they want to preserve even in areas that have so much water, you don't know what to do. It's called rain. It comes down from heaven.

"No water comes out of the shower. It goes drip, drip, drip. So what happens? You're in the shower 10 times as long.

“Likewise, washing machines, they want in your washing machine to have very little water coming out of the washing machine. So when you wash your clothing, you have to wash it four times instead of once you end up using more water.

"We're a party of common sense. And things that I'm telling you now is really all about common sense."