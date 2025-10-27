Photos by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

We live one spark. One match. One gunshot from global inferno.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/27/25)

Day by day. News cycle by news cycle. Hell, these days, hour-by-hour, the debris of what was piles up in the trash yard of the crumbling American and Western empire. Donald Trumpstein’s tinsel trashing of the White House ‘Offal Office’ and literal destruction of the East Wing to make way for his reality-denying gaudy ‘ballroom’ — whose cost increases by the day — is emblematic of the ostentatious trash pile of the west.

As subsidies for the food support and healthcare programs millions depend upon for daily survival are blocked and eliminated, the resulting pain and suffering is not some unfortunate side effect: it is the intentional goal of such cuts. The accelerating looting of Trumpstein, the political and corporate billionaire classes is not accidental. It is completely intentional and all will be sacrificed to enrich the few.

The final smash n’ grab plays out against the background of the obscene US/Israel genocides in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria.

Such foreign and domestic cruelty is a hallmark of empire collapse and with no end in sight to the government shutdown there will be no relief soon. In fact, the vacuum of the shutdown works to Trumpstein’s advantage to extend the blatant, methodical demolition of government far beyond the East Wing of the White House.

After corporate corruption of the government, the next two institutional failures are the faith community and journalism. Their only role has been to be silently obsequious. As a one-time print journalist, the level of corruption and cowardice I witnessed and experienced pales by comparison with what is going on now.

Renowned journalist and award-winning author and ordained minister Chris Hedges has covered wars and revolutions and been in the midst of massacres and genocides. Recently, his invitation to speak to the National Press Club of Australia on the grotesque betrayal by western media of Palestinian journalists was revoked at the last minute due to Zionist pressure.

Hedges went on to give his speech at another event, which is linked below. I found Hedges’ speech moving. He added details and essential overall context to the Zionist campaign against journalism, free speech and truth both in Gaza and here.

Just yesterday, after a call to the administration from ‘Looney’ Laura Loomer, British Muslim journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi was detained at the San Francisco International Airport.

Gravity cannot be denied

The last thing any empire in collapse can endure is truth, free flow of information, facts and free speech. Issues need to be buried not discussed. As the clutter and bloody debris of collapse rains down around them, the criminals in charge will do whatever they can to muzzle truth tellers, bury information and brandish their propaganda lies on banners and across corporate media.

But gravity cannot be denied. The collapse is happening, the destruction accelerating and no amount of censorship and police state control will undo that inevitability. Expect some kind of false flag event — either Israeli or homemade — to trigger invocation of the Insurrection Act and full-on military control of the country as a last desperate act.

Stay alert.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

“The goal is to shroud the genocide in darkness.”

Chris Hedges SLAMS Hostile Australian Interview, Unpacks Press Club Censorship & Western Media Betrayal Of Gaza

Ette Media (10/23/25)

Pulitzer Prize–winning US journalist Chris Hedges joins Antoinette Lattouf to unpack his time in Australia so far, including some fraught interactions with sections of the Australian media. We also discuss what he flew all this way to talk about: how western journalists are betraying their colleagues in Gaza. Plus, Chris offers some honest advice for young people who still want to tell stories and speak truth to power.

The Speech The National Press Club Of Australia Censored: The Betrayal Of Palestinian Journalists

Chris Hedges details the access-based journalism that pervades the mainstream media and has betrayed the Palestinian press.

The Chris Hedges Report (10/24/25)

Chris Hedges delivers the speech that he was supposed to give at the National Press Club of Australia, detailing the access-based journalism that pervades the mainstream media and has betrayed Palestinian people.

“Since October 7th, Israel has killed more journalists than the US Civil War, World Wars One and Two, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, including the conflicts in Cambodia and Laos, the wars in Yugoslavia in the 1990s, and the post 911 war in Afghanistan combined.” — Chris Hedges

Sami Hamdi, British Journalist Abducted B y US Authorities Over Criticism Of Israel’s Genocide

Council on American-Islamic Relations (10/26/25)

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called for the immediate release of British Muslim journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi, who was detained at San Francisco International Airport this morning [10/26], apparently because of his criticism of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and at the urging of a notorious anti-Muslim, pro-Israel extremist.

In a statement, Washington, D.C., based CAIR said:

“Abducting a prominent British Muslim journalist and political commentator on a speaking tour in the United States because he dared to criticize the Israeli government’s genocide is a blatant affront to free speech. “Our attorneys and partners are working to address this injustice. We call on ICE to immediately account for and release Mr. Hamdi, whose only ‘crime’ is criticizing a foreign government that committed genocide. “Our nation must stop abducting critics of the Israeli government at the behest of unhinged Israel First bigots. This is an Israel First policy, not an America First policy, and it must end.”

Hamdi was reportedly detained by immigration officers at San Francisco International Airport on the morning of Oct. 26th.

He was on a speaking tour in the United States, which he has done many times in the past. Hamdi spoke at the annual gala of CAIR Sacramento on Oct. 25th and was scheduled to speak at the gala of CAIR Florida tonight.

Anti-Muslim extremist Laura Loomer has publicly taken credit for his abduction, claiming that ICE acted in response to her demands and smearing Hamdi with various anti-Muslim conspiracy theories.

CAIR previously called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address whether he spoke directly with anti-Muslim extremist Laura Loomer, as she claims, before banning Palestinian children injured by American weapons in Gaza from seeking medical care in the U.S. and condemned his decision.

A day after Loomer posted videos on social media complaining about children from Gaza arriving in the U.S. for medical treatment and questioning how they obtained visas, the State Department said it was halting all visitor visas for people from Gaza pending a review.

In a tweet, Loomer thanked Senator Rubio for halting the visas. The New York Times reported that Loomer said she spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday night to alert him to the flights and what she called the threat of an “Islamic invasion.”

US Colonel Who Probed Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s 2022 Killing Says Biden Admin Lied About His Findings To Appease Israel — Retired US Col. Steve Gabavics went public Monday with an account he had previously only spoken about anonymously—the story of his investigation into an Israeli soldier’s killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in 2022 and the unsuccessful attempts he made to ensure the US State Department would accurately report his findings: that Abu Akleh was intentionally shot. Gabavics previously discussed his experience investigating Abu Akleh’s killing just days after it happened in a documentary produced by Zeteo News, but he wasn’t named in the film. On Monday, he came forward publicly for the first time in an interview with the New York Times to discuss the case he said has “bothered [him] the most” of any he investigated during his 30-year military career. In the days after Abu Akleh was fatally shot in the head while reporting on an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) raid on a refugee camp in Jenin in the West Bank in May 2022, Gabavics was assigned to lead an investigation into the killing by the Office of the United States Security Coordinator, where he was chief of staff. The State Department office coordinates with Palestinian and Israeli security officials, and was ordered by the Biden administration to review Abu Akleh’s killing. He traveled to Jenin with three other people from the office to investigate the shooting and concluded “beyond a reasonable doubt” that the Israeli soldier who shot Abu Akleh must have known she was a journalist—and therefore required under international law to be protected from military attacks while reporting on a conflict. … Link to story and 6-minute audio

Similarities and even greater danger today

A Civil Rights Icon’s Advice For Combatting Trump, ICE & Fascism Today

“When you see some of the tactics people are using now to try and monitor these ICE arrests… it’s similar to what we did when we were in SNCC (Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee).”

The Marc Steiner Show (10/23/25)

While each period is historically unique, veterans and scholars of the civil rights movement say there are some important similarities between the era of Jim Crow and racial segregation and our current moment. One similarity, as author and professor Joshua Clark Davis notes, is the role that local law enforcement plays in enforcing regimes of racial oppression and attacking the movements opposed to them. But, as civil rights Icon Judy Richardson argues, there are also critical similarities when it comes to organizing and executing successful resistance efforts then and now.

In this extended episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc speaks with Richardson and Davis about the hardwon lessons from the civil rights movement that must be applied to the growing anti-authoritarianism movement today.

Guests:

Additional Resources:

Police Against The Movement: The Sabotage Of The Civil Rights Struggle & The Activists Who Fought Back

Book by Joshua Clark Davis

A bold retelling of the 1960s civil rights struggle through its work against police violence—and a prehistory of both the Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements that emerged half a century later



Police Against the Movement shatters one of the most pernicious myths about the 1960s: that the civil rights movement endured police violence without fighting it. Instead, as Joshua Clark Davis shows, activists from the Congress of Racial Equality and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee confronted police abuses head-on, staging sit-ins at precinct stations, picketing outside department headquarters, and blocking city streets to protest officer misdeeds. In return, organizers found themselves the targets of overwhelming political repression in the form of police surveillance, infiltration by undercover officers, and retaliatory prosecutions aimed at discrediting and derailing their movement.



The history of the civil rights era abounds with accounts of physical brutality by county sheriffs and tales of political intrigue and constitutional violations by FBI agents. Turning our attention to municipal officials in cities and towns across the US—North, South, East, and West—Davis reveals how local police bombarded civil rights organizers with an array of insidious weapons. More than just physical violence, these economic, legal, and reputational attacks were designed to project the illusion of color-blind law enforcement.



The civil rights struggle against police abuses is largely overlooked today, the victim of a willful campaign by local law enforcement to erase their record of repression. By placing activism against state violence at the center of the civil rights story, Police Against the Movement offers critical insight into the power of political resistance in the face of government attacks on protest.

The Real Terrorists

“The empire we live under is everything we’re trained to fear. Our own rulers are the murderers. Our own rulers are the terrorists. Our own rulers are the tyrants. Our own rulers are the problem. “Our rulers want us shaking our fists at Muslims, immigrants, disobedient governments, and members of the other mainstream political party so that we don’t start shaking our fists at them.” — Caitlin Johnstone, They Tell Us To Fear Muslims While The US Empire Terrorizes The World: 4-minute audio

The Guillotine Song

“Scratch any cynic and you will find a disappointed idealist.”

―George Carlin

TOOLS OF RESISTANCE:

HAVE A CELL PHONE? You Might Want To Read This!

