DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
7h

Volatile times, for sure. A false flag of some kind seems to be on everyone's radar.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
5h

I think the gurgle of millions of hungry bellies could be the "spark" that lights the new American Revolution...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture