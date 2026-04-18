Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

As Tucker Carlson lays out in the video below, there is a religious grip on our government and it is not Christianity. It is, Carlson notes: Israelism.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/18/26)

One of the most intriguing aspects of the period of time we are grindiing through is how so many of the Republican/Democrat, right/left, urban/rural divides are being seen for the divisive artificial diversions they are. The mask is off and the diaper has dropped from the corporate Epstein Empire.

More and more, the venal betrayal and treason of the rulers and Congressional apparatchiks is exposed for all to see.

This is no more so than on the issue of Israel and Zionism and, for me as a lefty, it has been stunning to see right wing commentators like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Shawn Ryan, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and former Congress member Marjorie Taylor Greene, among others, calling out and condemning the obvious control — ownership — of the government, policy and both political parties by the Israeli Zionist lobby.

Donald Trump’s recent deranged social media posts calling for genocide and portraying himself as Jesus and the Pope has ignited shock and anger among even his dwindling platoons of boomer supporters.

Note the clearly demonic figure in the middle of the thee figures at the top of the fake Jesus image.

As Carlson notes, Trump is belittling and mocking the faith of American Christians — a group completely distinct from the sacrilegious evangelical ‘Christian’ Zionists.

The faux accusation

Anyone criticizing Israel, Zionist racism and the US/Israel genocides flaming the Middle East is tagged and smeared as being “antisemitic”. The label has been so stretched, twisted and spun about it has essentially become meaningless.

There is a well-funded push for the US to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism. Currently, 39 states and most major cities and even sports leagues have adopted the definition, which can label pretty much any questioning or criticism of secular Israeli government policies, leaders, wars or even acts of genocide as antisemitism.

One would be free to criticize the policies of any other nation, including allies like Canada or, say, Japan, or even (for now) the US, but say or imply anything critical of Israel and you’re likely be labeled an antisemite, which could result — as we see now in Britain — legal consequences.

In other words our First Amendment right to free speech and freedom of — and from — religion would be crippled or erased. Our Constitutional freedoms would be handcuffed by the theocracy of a foreign nation, which could lead to you being handcuffed.

The United States is often defined as a ‘Christian Nation’. As the founders of the nation made clear, we are not. The First Amendment gives every individual the right to follow whatever faith they wish — or no faith. It frees us from the tyranny of an official civic religion. Religion has no place in government or law making. But, as Tucker Carlson lays out in the video below, there is a religious grip on our government and it is not Christianity. It is, Carlson notes: Israelism.

“This new civic religion is very much the opposite of the old civic religion in that it doesn’t protect civil rights, human inherent rights. It is the enemy of those rights. It is the enemy of universalism, the belief that all of us were created by God and have equal moral worth. It is the enemy of that. “And it’s the enemy of the understanding of people that led to the Bill of Rights, which is [that] we have these rights given to us by God. It does not believe that and you know that because its first command is that you shut up. And not just shut up, but change your ‘perceptions’. Change the thoughts in your head. Change your feelings, your perceptions, your conclusions. You must change those. “It is a totalitarian worldview. It is a totalitarian worldview in that it seeks to control the totality of a person, not just your actions. You can’t punch someone in the face because you don’t like his ethnicity. Fair. Fair. Everyone’s for upholding that law. But you can’t have a certain perception of another person. If there’s a better definition of a totalitarian aim, hard to think of what it might be. So that’s our new religion. That’s where Israelism gets us.”

I strongly urge you to watch Carlson’s comments below. It is the first 50 minutes or so of the video. The second half is with a Greek Orthodox priest, that is quite interesting. I would urge you to at least watch his reaction to Carlson’s monologue in the first ten minutes or so.

“If we can’t learn from the past then we can’t affect the present.”

— Chris Hedges makes an argument for reading books!, LIVE Q&A: The Iran War & the Fall of the American Empire

Tucker On The New Religion Of Trump’s America & His Mockery Of Jesus Christ

“You wake up in 2026 and our closest ally is using our weapons to kill and displace people because of how they were born. And not only is that okay, the only real crime is complaining about it. Well, that tells you a lot of things, but it tells you we’ve got a whole new set of rules. We have a whole new civic religion. And that civic religion, once again, is called Israelism. And it means that any criticism of Israel is by definition bad. And any praise of Israel is by definition virtuous because the only truly good thing is Israel.” — Tucker Carlson

The Tucker Carlson Show (4/15/26)

1-hour, 57-minute video

Jewish Scholar’s Book Reveals Zionism’s Fascist Roots & Close Collaborative Role With Nazi Regime

Learning American Zionist leaders had opposed the entry of Jewish refugees from Europe during World War II began a life-long exploration of Zionism’s fascist roots.

Mark Taylor

Democracy.ink (12/20/24)

(Editor’s Note: I originally posted this column back in May 2024. Given the hammerlock neck hold of Israeli and American Z*onist money on the Trump operation, Congress, both political parties, State and War departments and the corporate media, Americans need to understand — quickly — the true origins and fascist nature of the force that has turned this nation into a piddling vassal state.

Over these long, bloody, sordid months of US/Isr*eli genocide, the world this book reveals is more and more evident. Jewish scholar Tony Greenstein was raised in an Orthodox Jewish family and his father was a rabbi. Unsurprisingly, no publisher would print his book, so he courageously self-published. The detailed history Greenstein lays out is a critical resource to understand the immediate threat we all face as the US/Israel fascist forces push the world to even greater genocide and WW III. As Greenstein’s book reveals, our nation is occupied and as completely immoral as Isr*el. — Mark Taylor)

Zionist activists in the US, meanwhile, actually picketed the offices of a non-Zionist Jewish group which was organizing food parcels to aid starving Jewish ghettos in Poland. There’s so much of this depraved stuff that it’s genuinely hard to comprehend. This is by no means an easy read.

By Asa Winstanley



Electronic Intafada (3/14/23)

“Zionism During the Holocaust: The Weaponisation of Memory in the Service of State and Nation” by Tony Greenstein, self-published (2022)

Tony Greenstein’s new book opens on a personal note: “from an early age, I had my doubts about Zionism.”

The son of an Orthodox Jewish rabbi, Greenstein has for decades been a tireless Palestine solidarity activist and an uncompromising anti-Zionist.

Greenstein explains cogently how he came to reject the ideology on which Israel was founded.

“I found it difficult to reconcile Marxism, a universalist political ideology that believes in the unity of the oppressed and the working class, with Zionism, an exclusivist ideology.”

In a school debate he played “devil’s advocate and in the process became convinced of the case against Zionism.” He has never looked back since.

His early doubts were shored up after learning that American Zionist leaders had opposed the entry of Jewish refugees from Europe during World War II. So began a life-long project: researching the Zionist movement’s collaboration with fascism.

Greenstein has been writing about this topic for years on his valuable and prolific blog. He’s also an occasional contributor to The Electronic Intifada and we had him on our podcast not long ago.

It speaks volumes about the sorry state of British publishing that Greenstein has had to resort to self-publishing.

Back in the 1980s, Lenni Brenner’s important book on the same topic, Zionism in the Age of the Dictators, was put into print by independently minded Scottish publisher Christopher Helm.

So Zionism During the Holocaust is breaking a long silence in print. Brenner’s book is both cited and critiqued by Greenstein.

As well as bringing the story up to date, Greenstein’s book is more comprehensive than Brenner’s. He gives chapter and verse on the history of Zionism’s ideological affinity for European fascism.

He explains how “the Nazi leadership quoted Zionist sources to validate their claims that Jews could not be assimilated.” Quoting pro-Israel historian Edwin Black, Greenstein writes, “It was difficult for German Jews to refute Nazi claims ‘when a loud and visible group of their own continually published identical indictments … Zionism had become a tool for anti-Semites.’”

Zionism is at its heart a racially exclusive ideology for the promotion of white supremacy – but it also wants a specifically Jewish supremacy in Palestine.

Deep betrayal

As well as such relatively well known events as the Haavara Agreement – a deal between the Zionists and Nazi Germany on transferring German Jews to Palestine – Greenstein also details the treachery of Rezső Kasztner, a Hungarian labor Zionist leader.

Kasztner handed Hungary’s half-a-million-strong Jewish community over to Nazi death camps in exchange for the safe passage of himself and a small group of other Jewish “notables” who were then permitted to become settlers in Palestine (something I’ve written about before in detail).

Greenstein’s book really shines in his chapter on Rudolf Vrba and the Auschwitz Protocols.

Later entered into evidence during the Nuremberg trials, the Auschwitz Protocols were the first eyewitness accounts from inside the Nazis’ worst extermination camp. The accounts were those of Rudolf Vrba and Alfred Wetzler, two Jewish inmates who had managed to escape in April 1944.

The pair were intent on warning Hungary’s Jews that “preparations were being made to exterminate the last major Jewish community left in Nazi-occupied Europe.” Here was solid evidence that the camps were not only concentration camps that employed slave labor, but were systematically exterminating millions of people.

Unfortunately for Hungary’s Jews, their community was by that time led by Rezső Kasztner, who was secretly in league with the Nazis.

Years later, as a leading government official and parliamentary candidate for the ruling Israeli party Mapai, Kasztner ended up facing what was effectively a trial of public opinion in a related libel case. His collaborationist chickens had come home to roost.

Yet Kasztner’s defense was always that he had acted on behalf of the official Zionist movement and according to their instruction – a point which happened to be true.

As public outrage grew in Israel among Holocaust survivors, Kasztner was dropped from the list of candidates for Mapai in the upcoming election; there were even calls for him to be hanged as a traitor.

But – conveniently for the Mapai government – he was murdered by an informant with the Shin Bet secret police before he could face justice.

The system was unwilling and unable to incriminate itself.

Tricked into Auschwitz

Lenni Brenner’s book covered this sordid episode of history fairly well. But Greenstein’s main criticism of the American author is that he did not take into account the Auschwitz Protocols and how Kasztner had actively covered them up.

This meant that Hungary’s Jews were left in the dark as to the true, exterminationist nature of the Nazi “labor camps” they were being tricked into by Kasztner and his cronies.

As Greenstein explains, Kasztner “arrived in Slovakia at the end of April [1944] and was immediately given a copy” of the escapees’ eyewitness testimonies out of Auschwitz. Yet “Kaztner’s response was to suppress them.”

His treatment of the Auschwitz Protocols puts the lie to claims by defenders of Kasztner (who, astonishing, still exist today and even include Guardian columnist Owen Jones) that he could not have known.

He knew exactly what the Nazis were doing in the extermination camps. Yet he actively covered the genocide up in order to protect his own negotiations with Nazi leader Adolf Eichmann.

Those same negotiations allowed Kasztner, his family and a relatively small group of Jewish “notables” to leave the country unharmed.

As part of this deal, most of Hungary’s Jews were sent to the death camps.

They boarded the trains on Kasztner’s advice. They were deceived by their own leaders and were murdered.

“The Protocols were erased from Zionist historiography” Greenstein explains. Vrba’s 1963 memoir “was published in virtually every language bar one – Hebrew.”

A second part of Greenstein’s book that I found particularly illuminating was the chapter on what he terms “the Zionist obstruction of rescue.”

With the Holocaust imminent, the Zionist leadership (both in Palestine and globally) was at best indifferent to efforts to rescue Europe’s Jews from the coming Nazi apocalypse – efforts it contemptuously dismissed as “refugeeism.”

At worst, the Zionists actively opposed such efforts. Greenstein collates some truly terrifying contemporary quotes by Zionist leaders.

Blocking Jewish refugees

“Are we again … going to confuse Zionism with refugeeism, which is likely to defeat Zionism? … Zionism is not a refugee movement,” stated one. Another worried that “it is possible for the diaspora to undermine the Jewish state, because the urgency of the rescue issue could lead the world to accept a temporary solution. We should place increased emphasis on fundamental Zionist ideology.”

David Ben-Gurion himself (later to become Israel’s first prime minister) in 1938 similarly fretted that Jewish morality would lead to European Jewish refugees being rescued and sheltered in countries other than his emerging settler-colony in Palestine: “If the Jews are faced with a choice between … rescuing Jews from concentration camps on the one hand, and aid for the national museum in Palestine on the other, the Jewish sense of pity will prevail … [and] Zionism will vanish from the agenda.”

Clearly something had to be done to prevent such a disaster.

And something was done. Zionism’s influential diplomats and lobbyists flexed their muscles. Chaim Weizmann, the leader of the Zionist Organization (later Israel’s first president) pressured British Colonial Secretary Malcolm MacDonald to actually deny entry to German Jewish children fleeing Nazi persecution in the wake of the Kristallnacht pogroms.

“Weizmann’s attitude shocked me,” MacDonald later wrote. “He insisted on the children going to Palestine. As far as he was concerned it was Palestine or nowhere.”

Luckily, the Board of Deputies of British Jews had not yet been conquered by the Zionists. “If it had been then the children of the Kindertransport might have become one more grisly statistic,” Greenstein concludes.

Zionist activists in the US, meanwhile, actually picketed the offices of a non-Zionist Jewish group which was organizing food parcels to aid starving Jewish ghettos in Poland.

There’s so much of this depraved stuff that it’s genuinely hard to comprehend. This is by no means an easy read.

The weaknesses of this book lie rooted in the fact that Greenstein was unable to find a publisher and hence also a dedicated editor. For one thing it is too long, at almost 500 pages.

There are a couple of chapters that struck me as unnecessary.

Greenstein also assumes too much knowledge on the part of his readers. A dizzying array of characters, places and acronyms are dropped into the book with very little explanation.

Some of the general copyediting is scrappy.

Nonetheless, this book remains a monumental achievement. It deserves as wide an audience as possible.

It’s not too late for a publisher to bring it out – perhaps in a slimmer, re-edited second edition.

(Asa Winstanley is an investigative journalist and associate editor with The Electronic Intifada.)

Link to story

Electronic Intafada Podcast Interview With Author Tony Greenstein

The Electronic Intafada (11/2/22)

On episode 68, we speak with activist and blogger Tony Greenstein, a veteran of the Palestine solidarity movement in the UK, about his new book “Zionism During the Holocaust: The Weaponization of Memory in the Service of State and Nation.” Click here for more details and the full transcript: https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/...

1-hour, 20-minute video

In Service To The Moral Depravity Of The Corporate Billionaire Epstein Class

“It’s the antidemocratic weaknesses in our system that created the vulnerabilities that let this happen – the electoral college and voter suppression that gave Trump a minority victory in 2016, the gerrymandering that has given a minority party majority power in Congress and statehouses, a grotesquely corrupted and unaccountable supreme court and the corrosive influence of the ultra-wealthy in a system that gives them power on a scale that is a direct assault on democracy. “We need to imagine a more democratic, more egalitarian, more generous country, one that operates in recognition of an abundance of wealth that should serve all of us – and nature and future generations too – rather than is driven by the moral poverty of billionaires.”

— Rebecca Solnit, The United States Is Destroying Itself

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