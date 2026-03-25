DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
5h

Yes Mark, Chris ,once again made it into my daily journal too. Sees it and says it the way it is.

Reply
Share
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
1h

"No rules for the strong--only rules for the weak..."

The weak need to organize and fight back. NOW.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Taylor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture