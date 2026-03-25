The World According To Gaza
The new world order of brutal disorder and brutality.
The Chris Hedges Report (3/24/26)
Gaza is only the start. The new world order is one where the weak are obliterated by the strong, the rule of law does not exist, genocide is an instrument of control and barbarism is triumphant.
11-minute audio
Yes Mark, Chris ,once again made it into my daily journal too. Sees it and says it the way it is.
"No rules for the strong--only rules for the weak..."
The weak need to organize and fight back. NOW.