By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy (5/7/26)

There is an old saying that politics makes for strange bedfellows and that is how I feel with most Libertarians. Emerging as a direct outgrowth of one of the most influential yet evil writers of the 20th century, Ayn Rand, the Libertarians champion both unbridled despotic capitalism and individual liberty.

The foundational glitch built into the Libertarian model is that the first will ultimately beat the second to death. Just as we are experiencing now in despotic America.

Most Libertarians I have met are consistent on the two themes. That puts me in alliance with the individual liberty half. Unlike the Democratic Party which says 90% of what I agree with yet will wimp out or actively betray those positions once in power (think Barack “Bait ‘n Switch” Obama), the Libertarians stand firm on individual liberty. While I am now an independent, that 50% is more than I will get from the Dems.

One of the true, consistent Libertarians is Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who has stood firm against the unconstitutional FISA Section 702 federal domestic spying on citizens and our constant wars and the expanding bloody US/Israel genocides.

He was one of the very few members of Congress to actively call for release of the Epstein files. He and Dem Rep. Ro Khana (D-CA) led a bipartisan fight for the Congressional legislation mandating release of the files, which the Justice Department has largely ignored and most twirp Congressional members stay mum on.

Targeted by the worst

All of this has put Massie in the target field of the pro-genocide Zionist lobby, which has funneled millions to a largely unknown, inexperienced primary opponent who has been a no-show at eight debates. The flood of money — including from “left-leaning’ Democratic PACs — has taken Massie down from 80% approval in previous races to a one-point margin now.

If the Israeli/American Zionist lobbies successfully take down Massie it will feed the Congressional cowardice and immoral obsequiousness to the Israeli fascists.

On Wednesday Massie did an in-depth interview with Tucker Carlson, covering a range of subjects and especially focused on the corrupting control of the Congress and White House by the Israeli government, domestic Zionist lobby and big money donors like gambling tycoon and Israeli-US dual citizen Miriam Adelson. Control and influence that has led Donald Trump to smear Massie’s family and blackmailed Trump into betraying his America First campaign promises to address the needs of struggling Americans and stop our wars by instead launching an illegal war on Iran.

Tucker and Massie appealed to true America First citizens to donate to his campaign. I have done so and urge any who can afford to kick in a few dollars (or more) to also donate to the special MassieMoneyBomb.com donor campaign, linked below.

Time is short. The primary is May 13th.

The following exchange between Massie and Carlson lays out the situation with Massie’s primary campaign:

MASSIE: “This is a referendum. I don't think you're going to vote your way out of this. If if I lose, I think it's bleak.” CARLSON: “Well, yeah, because it means that people with business before the government can use part of their proceeds to crush anyone who questions the deals that they’re benefiting from. And it’s happening. My concern is that if — and I this is an even bigger concern with what’s happened in the current administration — the lesson is that no matter who you vote for, things stay the same or get worse, then there’s no pressure relief valve for the society and people get radical.”

Rep. Thomas Massie: Battling Trump’s Treacherous Republican Party, AIPAC & Perverse Zionist Epstein Class

Tucker Carlson (5/6/26)

Thirteen days from now, Thomas Massie will prove whether or not pro-American politics are allowed in Donald Trump’s Republican Party.



U.S. Representative Thomas Massie entered Congress in November 2012 after serving as Lewis County Judge Executive. He represents Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District which stretches across Northern Kentucky.

2-hour, 34-minute video

So, Really, Who Is Whistleblower Joe Kent?

“So, with Joe Kent, he’s an intelligence officer and top CIA guy. I think a lot of stuff is going on right now, and I’m not exactly sure how I feel about it. But think people should be careful in trusting ‘former’ spooks who come out of nowhere and are saying what you want to hear right away, because a lot of times what happens is that these figures will do that to build up trust with the public and then they’ll misdirect you somewhere else if you’re not careful. So I would advise vigilance and critical thinking — which is often in short supply — but should not be about that figure in particular.” — Whitney Webb, investigative journalist and author, What They’re NOT Telling You About Joe Kent!

“It is obscene to use money for a ballroom, ICE, border patrol, ego projects, unnecessary wars and so on, instead of paying for healthcare, food, housing, and other social measures which work for the common good. Obscene. This regime is pure evil.”

— fenrislyulf, online comment

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