DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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David Latin's avatar
David Latin
18h

Is there a Foreign Agents Act to string up these TRAITORS of the American People?

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3 replies by Mark Taylor and others
Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
20h

As usual, excellent work, Mark. Now correctly me I am wrong. I have been arguing that the Israeli lobby-Zionism only works because its thinking serves AMERICAN Big Oil-American Big Arms-American Big Tech... and as soon as Zionism does serve American concentrated wealth's-short term interests/profits America will abandon Israel. Zionism is only the tool that serves the wealthiest Americans-the most powerful American's who are actually the driving forces-the Lobby and Israel are useful for now but tommorow they are unlikely to be useful tools. As Kissinger said, to be an enemy of America is dangerous, to be a friend of America is fatal.

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