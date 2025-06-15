DeMOCKracy.Ink

JennyStokes
19m

Thank You Mark for all this News.

The USA right from the beginning was only about money: Toqueville on the USA

I lived in the USA. The Government had NO care for their people: Dems. or Repubs.

All Americans had to do was spend their money.

IF you are in the upper echelons of US Society you are lucky to get 3 weeks holiday. This is egregious from my point of view. We are not slaves.

But the "American Dream"

Propaganda (nothing but slave owners) bought into this 'dream.' Why?

Lack of Education.

I want to see Americans PAID for what they do and I want to see them having decent Healthcare.

The Unions in the USA (Sean Fein: should be locked up). He sided with the Dems.

The propaganda in the USA has always been suspect. Terrified of Socialism and Communism.

You have been bought and sold.

Protest outside your Mainstream Media NOW before it's too late.

