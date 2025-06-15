“I do not fight fascists because I will win. I fight fascists because they are fascists.”

―Chris Hedges, Wages of Rebellion: The Moral Imperative of Revolt

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (6/15/25)

Yesterday was a day of stark contrast, from Donald Trump’s pathetically under attended Kim Jong Un-wannabe military parade and birthday celebration to the massive display of literally millions of people rallying in thousands of No Kings Day protests across the nation.

It was a day of citizen action and a day of domestic terrorism, with the assassination of a Minnesota Democratic state representative and her husband in their home and the serious wounding of a state senator and his wife in their home by a gunman who left behind a hit list of some 70 Democratic officials and pro-choice groups and abortion providers. Suspected assassin Vance Luther Boelter, 57, wore a police-like uniform and had driven up in a used police car he had for a part-time “security” company he owned.

Later in the day in Virginia, a 21-year-old man drove an SUV through a crowd of people leaving a No Kings Day event. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Several were wounded, one critically, in a shooting during the Salt Lake City, Utah No Kings event.

Because of the terror attacks, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and law enforcement officials called for the cancellation of No Kings Day events in the state. While I can understand their motivation, it was exactly the wrong thing to call for.

Fighting fascism is dangerous, but living under fascism is worse. And that — fellow citizens — is the fate we face if we do not now bravely resist, NOW!

In my last post I received some heated personal criticism for supporting the No Kings Day campaign, with critics calling such protests just more Democratic Party performative theater. Legitimately, criticism was made that no mention was made by organizers about opposing the US/Israel genocide in Gaza and the West Bank. My response was for people to make a sign and take Gaza to No Kings Day protests. Hell, it’s an audience for your concern.

The same criticism was used in dismissing the Hands Off protests in early April. My response was the same. At both events people came up to me and expressed appreciation for my bringing Gaza to the events. I didn’t receive any criticism or even a side-eye scowl. In both cases I had productive discussions with other protesters about our genocide and the bought-off cowardice of the Democratic party support for and from the Zionist lobby.

That is how politics is done, by one-on-one discussion, not by reactive moralistic judgement and dismissal.

Mass movements often become bigger and broader than their organizers intended, or perhaps even hoped for. …look to how the 60s civil rights movement broadened and deepened to include women and other minority groups.

Real measure of political success

But something larger and more significant happened between Hands Off and No Kings Day. In April, Hands Off had 1,200 events across all 50 states. Yesterday’s No Kings Day event had 2,200 related events nationwide — a 100 percent increase in just over a month — with 5 million participants. While getting firm numbers on mass protests is difficult, photos from nine of yesterday’s protests give an idea of how massive the opposition to Trump’s fascism is. Clearly, the number of people out on the streets opposing Trump’s fascist putsch between the two events significantly increased.

Has any other organizing effort led to similar numbers? Um, no.

Meanwhile on-the-ground and aerial video of Trump’s Kim Jong Un birthday wake showed sparse bleachers and more open lawn and empty pavement than people. Far, far more. The White House tried to spin that a rainy weather forecast had kept people away, despite the fact that the NYPD reported “hundreds of thousands” showed up for No Kings Day in New York City despite actual rainfall.

One person who saw and felt the great significance of the No Kings Day success and the collapsed military parade scam was none other than ‘Little Boy’ Donny Trump, whose grumpy, “someone-shit-on-my-birthday-cake” mug revealed all…

Even more significant evidence

But there is even more evidence — albeit dark evidence — of the effectiveness of mass protest campaigns like Hands Off and No Kings Day. In addition to the hit list the suspected Minnesota assassin Boelter had in his car were flyers or handwritten notes about No Kings Day.

Trump’s violent fascist movement is rattled by the growing opposition to Trump and the cruelty of his unspooling presidency.

It is why we need more such mass events — yes, combined with all levels of political organizing, education, coalition building, lobbying and direct action.

While marches and carrying a protest sign is not the answer to political corruption and cruelty, it is an essential part of the whole campaign for change; of creating a community for change. Those who dismiss campaigns like Hands Off and No Kings Day have either forgotten or are ignorant of the paradigm upheaval of 1960s civil rights marches and the resonance of Selma.

Mass movements often become bigger and broader than their organizers intended, or perhaps even hoped for. Again, look to how the 60s civil rights movement broadened and deepened to include women and other minority groups.

For many stressed, overworked and ground down Americans, attending a protest march with a homemade sign may be the only political action they can take. Some may pay social or financial consequences for being politically active and the personal anonymity of a mass march is a way of safely expressing opposition to fascism. Coming to an event with hundreds or tens of thousands of like-minded fellow citizens can raise awareness and forge solidarity against corrupt power. For those with some time for activism, events like No Kings Day can create essential tendrils of coalitions for further action.

Yoo-Hoo, Democrats!

And for the Democratic Party, it is time to wake the F-UP and see people are not just on the streets opposing Donald Trump. They are also — as I experienced in my interactions with Hands Off and No Kings Day participants — disappointed to morally disgusted with the Democrats’ betrayal of the working class they once represented which led to Trump. Look out yer damn window, Democrats. It’s time for Medicare for All, pro-union legislation, humane support for families and the end to our Gaza genocide and obscene corporate non-stop-war economy.

As to what’s next…

National Debrief Monday, June 16th / 8-9 PM EDT

What’s Next In The Fight?

On June 14, we told our government and communities: No Kings! Join us on Monday night after the big day for a debrief call for everyone across the movement who attended a No Kings event. We'll talk about what we accomplished and what's next in the fight.

Prof. Mohammad Marandi: Iran’s Response Just DEVASTATED Israel, US In Deep Trouble

“Iran is a deeply religious society and it's deeply influenced by the the Prophet, obviously, and his son-in-law and his grandson and his son-in-law was very much known for social justice and struggling for the poor. And his grandson was known for martyrdom in Karbala and standing up against the oppressor and the despot of his era for the sake of the people. And his sister, who was also in Karbala, was a key figure in our culture as being steadfast and the voice of the resistance. This is very much a part of our culture. We are going to be steadfast. We are going to continue defending the Palestinian people and we will not be intimidated by the United States or the Zionist regime or their allies. Our cause is just. Our cause is to support the people of Palestine, to end the Holocaust and to end discrimination and ethnic cleansing and we are right and they are wrong. We are good and they are evil. It's very clear. “It's very clear that what we're seeing in Gaza is as clear as day. Those who support the genocidal regime are the enemies of humanity. Those who continue to do business and trade with the regime are the enemies of humanity. Those who continue to have political ties with the regime are the enemies of humanity. Iran is opposed to this and that is why Iran is targeted. Iran is saying that the ethno-supremacist regime in Palestine must come to an end, and that Jews, Christians and Muslims must be treated as equal human beings. And this is what is outrageous to the West; this is completely unacceptable to Western media and Western elites. “In private, many Western journalists and elites that I've spoken to acknowledge all of this, so I have no doubt that Iran will see this through. The [US/Israeli] regime will regret this and it will be another key step to bringing an end to apartheid in Palestine and this racist regime because the failure in this war, I think, will create a lot of [disillusioned] Zionists after this war ends. I think many educated Zionists will leave because Israel is no longer that safe place that they thought it was and the West no longer has the sort of resources just to keep pouring in for this ethno-supremacist regime. “I don't see the future of the Israeli regime as being good at all. I see it as moving towards demise.”

— Prof. Mohammad Marandi, Iranian scholar

26-minute video

Novelist Gore Vidal Clearly Saw Where We In The US Have Now Wound Up

1-minute video

Biden/Dem betrayal claims yet another railworker

Union Pacific Track Worker Killed In Texas

[Editor’s Note: Back in 2022, when the Railroad Workers United were getting ready to strike on behalf of improving work and safety conditions, it was Joe Biden and the Democrats who shut down the possibility. The railworkers were calling for needed improved safety and paid sick leave. I am on the mailing list of the Railroad Workers United and it is disturbing how often they send out notices of worker deaths and injury. When it comes to worker rights in this nation the message from both parties is: Screw you, we got our billionaire donors to keep safe. Time for general strikes. — Mark Taylor]

Railroad Workers United (6/11/25)

A Union Pacific employee was killed Monday (June 9) in an incident near a grade crossing, the Nacogdoches Police Department reports. The brother's name has not yet been released but RWU will have an update in the weekly news digest next Tuesday morning.

KETK-TV reports that police responded to a report of an individual struck by a train about 3:28 p.m. Union Pacific, in a statement to the station, said, “We are saddened by the loss of a Union Pacific employee in Nacogdoches … Our sincerest sympathies are with his family, friends. and co-workers.” The incident is under investigation, the railroad said.

While we are saddened at the news of our brother's death, we must double our resolve to build a safer workplace where such tragedies are not so commonplace.

The Railroad Workers United Program for Fallen Rails urges you to do the following on behalf of our fallen brother, his friends and family, co-workers and all railroad workers:

Commit yourself to following up on how and why our brother or sister was killed. What is the behind-the-scenes story? What role did unsafe conditions, including short staffing, crew fatigue, inadequate training and/or qualifying, deferred maintenance, or other factors play in this fellow worker’s death?

Get involved in the national movement against blame the worker “behavior-based safety” programs. Help build real union-based safety committees and programs that focus on hazard elimination and do not ignore the underlying causes of accidents, injuries and fatalities sustained on the job. For more information, see the RWU webpage entitled "Oppose Behavior Based Safety."

Take part in the RWU annual Railroad Workers Memorial Day each April 28th. For more information, see the RWU webpage "Fallen Rails."

Join RWU and fight to build solidarity and unity among all railroad workers, and make safer workplaces for all.

Thank you.

Railroad Workers United

P.S. Please forward this email to fellow railroad workers.

OMG, This Warmed My Heart!

Neighbors Shame The Cowardly Little ICE Bastards!

1-minute video

