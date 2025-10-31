Thick smoke billows into the sky from the area behind the Statue of Liberty, lower left, where the World Trade Center was, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. / AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer, File

“The American people have been lied to and deceived by the government (not our government) at every turn. The official explanation and narrative is as credible as the Warren Commission report on the coup d’etat murder of JFK.”

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/27/25)

History is dotted with “before and after” pivot points, marking a distinct change in the world and the way we remember and experience it before and afterward. The attack on Pearl Harbor was one such day. So too, the assassination of President John F, Kennedy.

The day of the 9/11 attacks was another such day. The pivot the United States took after that day has led to national and global catastrophe, endless wars for oil, millions dead, waves of refugees, trillions in debt and the Deep State deathblow to our Constitutional rights. The country was forever changed on that clear blue-sky day 24 years ago.

One could even argue it was the beginning of the grim end stage the country is now in. To understand today, one needs to understand the homegrown treachery of 9/11.

Nothing is as we were told

Tucker Carlson recently released an excellent five-part documentary series providing a powerful retroactive look back on 9/11 and all we have been told and all we have lost since that pivotal historical moment.

“The 9/11 Commission Report was a cover-up from beginning to end,” Carlson says.

Many on the left will dismiss anything Carlson says, but I would point out he has actively stood against the US/Israel genocide in Gaza, aggressively called out Trumpstein on his betrayal of his campaign promise to release the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking files and has courageously challenged the official cover story of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Still not convinced? I urge you to take an hour and just watch the first two episodes, then decide whether or not to watch the rest.

Whether on the right or left, one truth unites us all: We have all suffered the fallout of 9/11. Each of us — in our own way — are all victims of the ongoing deceit and cascading repercussions of 9/11.

EPISODE 1: The CIA’s Secret Mission Gone Wrong

“The 9/11 Commission report was a cover-up from beginning to end. That is true. And that’s the most important starting point for those seeking to understand what actually happened on September 11th. The official story is a lie. “What isn’t clear is why our government and subsequent governments under subsequent presidents would want to continue that lie and cover up what actually happened on 9/11.” — Tucker Carlson, The 9/11 Files, Episode 1

Tucker Carlson Network (9/23/25)

A former FBI agent who was embedded in the CIA’s Bin Laden unit, Mark Rossini, claims the CIA was fully aware that the 9/11 hijackers were in the United States planning an attack. Rather than inform the FBI, the CIA tried to recruit two of the hijackers for a “false-flag” operation, which quickly spiraled out of control. The failed mission raises urgent questions about government secrecy, intelligence failures, and what really happened before 9/11.

26-minute video

EPISODE 2: The Cover-up Commission

Tucker Carlson Network (9/30/25)

The 9/11 Commission authorized by Congress was a total fraud from the beginning. Led by the same people who were responsible for preventing the attack, the Commission was deliberately “set up to fail.” 9/11 widow and lawyer Kristen Breitweiser forced the Bush administration’s hand, exposing how the Commission was designed to hide the truth.

24-minute video

EPISODE 3: They Could Have Stopped It

Tucker Carlson Network (10/7/25)

Michael Scheuer, former head of the CIA’s Bin Laden unit, reveals how the Bush and Clinton administrations repeatedly failed to act on Al-Qaeda. Despite multiple clear warnings, they slashed counterterrorism funding and called off numerous chances to take out Bin Laden—decisions that led directly to 9/11.

23-minute video

EPISODE 4: From Cover-Up To Conspiracy

Tucker Carlson Network (10/14/25)

From the mysterious collapse of Tower 7 to reports of explosive residue in the rubble, the official 9/11 story leaves more questions than answers. Why did some reporters announce attacks before they happened? How did foreign governments know more than U.S. intelligence? And who profited from airline stock trades right before the attacks? We uncover the strange facts, hidden intelligence, and unanswered questions that demand a new investigation into 9/11.

29-minute video

EPISODE 5: The 9/11 Files: From Tragedy To Tyranny

Tucker Carlson Network (10/21/25)

Kristen Breitweiser—a 9/11 widow turned activist—and John Kiriakou—the CIA whistleblower who exposed the government’s secret torture program- reveal how the 9/11 Commission helped Bush win reelection, expanded government spying, and gave the CIA cover for brutal torture—all while officials cashed in and the public paid the price.

34-minute video

Tucker Carlson SOUNDS OFF On 9/11, Charlie Kirk, Israel, Kash Patel

Breaking Points (9/24/25)

49-minute video

CHRIS HEDGES: Who Was the CIA Agent That Trained Al Qaeda, Ali Mohammed?

The Chris Hedges Report (10/21/25)

5-minute video

Link to full episode, Drug Trafficking and Murder In the Special Forces / With veteran and author Seth Harp.

A Detail Of Empire…

“Decimation means ‘removal of one tenth’, derived from the Roman military punishment for insubordination in which a cohort (around 480 soldiers) was forced to murder a randomly selected tenth of their comrades.”

— Luke Kemp, Goliath’s Curse: The History & Future of Societal Collapse (p.256)

