“It won’t interfere with the current building. It won’t be -- it will be near it, but not touching it. And pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of. It’s my favorite.” — Donald Trumpstein’s July comments on coming construction of his $300 million fragile-ego ‘ball room.’

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/22/25)

I must admit, the video of bulldozers and massive jack hammers chopping away at the East Wing of the White House hit me stronger than I expected. After the last few decades of wars and assassinations, coups, mass death and genocide for corporate profit all bundled up in sticky lies and official deceit and enabled by corporate-owned elections, I don’t really have any illusions left about supposed American ideals.

But the White House — the ‘Peoples’ House’ — is one of those icons that still resonated a little with what we like to say we are about. I was always struck that the 55,000 square-foot White House was nice but not some gobsmacking over indulgent nose-thumbing architectural jerk-off, like the Palace of Versailles. It was nice and appropriate for the national boss, but nothing fancy.

Until the arrival of Donald Trumpstein, it wasn’t obscenely gaudy.

But now…

On this second go-round, Donald’s McMansioning of the White House began with his tacky gold dabbing of the Oval Office with cheesy gold mugs, trophies and flower pots and mail-order gold-painted plastic wall rose buds. As I noted recently:

“Every ‘see-me-see-me’ faux gold wall medallion, repainted cherub and all the tacky gold-painted trim is not projection of self-confidence or self-worth. Rather it is desperate over compensation and cover up for a deep emptiness of self-worth and acceptance from the abyss of a soulless pit.”

But now we have the obliteration of the East Wing, which Trumpstein had promised would not be touched to make way for a Versailles-scale 90,000 square-foot warehouse ballroom estimated to now cost a third more than the original estimate ... and no doubt, based upon his record, counting.

The ballroom warehouse will accommodate 999 people. Hmm, so someone will not be permitted to bring a date. Sad. But then again, who would want to be seen in public with Stephen “PenisHead” Miller.

Bling House

And then there is the soulless Trumpstein pedo parking lot pave-over of what had been the beautiful Rose Garden, giving the White House all the charm and ambiance of a Trump casino delivery parking lot…

From the perspective of anyone living a normal life just trying to provide for their family and building a future, the bottomless see-me-see-me need of the obscenely wealthy for attention is hard to grasp. I mean — really — Donald, how many damn golden chamber pots do you need to have on your mantel?

The Daily Beast interview below dives into the obvious psychological and personality disorder issues and collapsing cognitive state of Trumpstein, providing context to the his increasingly blabbering, erratic behavior and remaking of the Bling House. Obviously, having severe mental health issues beyond normal levels we see in most world leaders can have an impact on us all individually and — given the nuclear arsenal that can be launched on-command by the president — globally.

And there is another aspect of his cognitive state that is already happening that is an immediate threat, referred to in the interview as the ‘Missus Wilson situation’, which comes up toward the end of the interview.

Saagar MELTS DOWN Over White House Demolitions — Krystal and Saagar discuss the White House renovations under Trump. Link to 13-minute video

A Psychologist’s View: Trump’s Cognitive Collapse Is Clear

The Daily Beast (10/22/25)

Dr. John Gartner joins the Beast’s Joanna Coles to assess the unraveling of Donald Trump’s mind. The clinical psychologist and former Johns Hopkins professor, who warned early about Trump’s “malignant narcissism,” now says the president shows clear signs of cognitive decline, comparing his confusion and grandiosity to dictators in their final stages.

Coles presses Gartner on whether Trump’s dementia makes him more dangerous or simply more delusional, and what that means for the remainder of Trump’s second term and beyond. Is America being led by a man losing touch with reality, or is Trump still cunning enough to conceal his growing symptoms?

00:00 - Introduction

02:56 - Explaining Donald Trump’s Malignant Narcissism

04:09 - Is Comparing Trump’s Actions To Hitler’s Alarmist?

10:10 - Why Trump’s Famous ‘Weave’ Is Actually A Symptom Of Cognitive Decline 13:11 - Trump’s Grandiosity A Component Of A Personality Disorder

15:19 - Trump’s AI No Kings Poop Video Sign Of Trump’s Sadism

16:29 - Trump Confusing Iran And India Sign Of Cognitive Decline

19:00 - How People Around Trump Try To Manage His Cognitive Decline

20:37 - Trump’s Inability To Shut Up Reveals His Thought Disorder

23:09 - Trump Showed Sign Of A Stroke During Sept. 11th Ceremony

27:13 - Why Diagnosing Trump’s Mental Health Is Urgently Necessary

32:26 - How Biden’s Cognitive Declines Differs From Trump’s

36:30 - Trump’s Military Speech Shows How His Thinking Is Disordered

39:48 - The Mainstream Media Needs To Cover Trump’s Cognitive Issues

43-minute video

“Seeking status by dominating others isn’t just more common among men. It’s also more common among certain types of people. That is, those who rank high in what psychologists call the ‘dark triad’: psychopathy (callousness, and a lack of empathy and remorse), narcissism (an inflated sense of entitlement and self-importance), and Machiavellianism (manipulating others for personal gain). It is unsurprising that the dark triad leads to greater tendency to try to dominate others. Psychopathy and Machianvellianism are characterized by a disregard for others, while narcissism is a desperation to have others recognize an overvalued ego.” — Luke Kemp, ‘Goliath’s Curse: The History & Future Of Societal Collapse’ (2025) p.42

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

For other free-use Trump cartoons link here.

