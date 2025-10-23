DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baz's avatar
Baz
5hEdited

In order to understand MAGA and Trump, I was searching

psychological terms for refusing clear evidence. There are several potential contenders but this one stood out:

‘Belief perseverance’, describes the continued belief in something even after the original evidence supporting it has been discredited or disproven. It reflects a deep resistance to changing one’s worldview and is especially strong in areas linked to identity, values, or emotion.

The scary part is that the patient / President is being indulged for reasons way beyond the wellbeing of US citizens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Baz's avatar
Baz
5h

In the future historians will have a name for the period when America was ruled by dementia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture