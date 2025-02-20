Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

What you don’t see can’t hurt you, right? So why not make you blind.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (2/19/25)

If anyone thought RFK Jr. was going upset the medical industrial IV cart they got nothing to worry about. During his Senate confirmation hearings RFK Jr. went squishy on a number of issues and Trump has pressured him to replace some of his closest advisors with Big Pharma hacks.

And as for RFK Jr’s endless bloviating about the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) scam, here we have the new Health and Human Services viceroy enjoying a salt-n-grease McDonald’s feast with Donny and the Boys during the campaign:

Bending the knee

“The photo op, which ultimately showcases a former independent presidential candidate bending the proverbial knee to Trump’s preferences, doesn’t bode well for the implementation of some of Kennedy’s purported chief policy goals, which include tackling the prevalence of chronic illnesses in the country, such as diabetes and obesity.” — Trump Just Humiliated RFK Jr. In Funniest Way Imaginable

RFK Jr. may have missed the message here from Donald: “Fuck you, Bobby.”

Rest assured, when McDonald’s give’s Trump the call — and hands over the check — expect to see RFK Jr. manning the deep fryer the next time Donny does a photo-op at a McDonald’s drive-up window.

There is simply too much profit to be bled out of the American people for there to be any real reform of a notoriously corrupt, inefficient and criminal-level profiteering scam like the American (w)ealthcare system. And with Democrats completely abandoning Medicare For All, the corporate ghouls and vampires running the most expensive and least successful medical system among the Western nations have firm control of the medical casino.

Really, there is nobody in the American political class — either parties — with a dot of morality.

Livestock

You and your family are the natural resources to be sliced, diced, bled dry and rendered down for profit in the American corporate medical industrial complex (never, ever call it healthcare).

I say all this with over 25 years of working in several hospital systems in two states in behavioral health inpatient, outpatient, substance use, family support and aftercare mental health programs, often working with medical teams. And while individual providers and many programs offer good care they do so in spite of the system, not because of it. I can also say the quality of care dramatically declined in the last seven or so years of my career, before I retired in 2020 as the corporate model grip tightened on patients and providers alike.

As perverse and depraved as the corporate medical industrial complex is, Whitney Webb details in the interview below how Elon Musk and the Silicon Valley fascist tech-bros are accelerating some of the truly dystopian surveillance and control that has already infested the complex. I strongly urge you to set aside some time to listen to the interview.

Musk’s Neuralink brain chip is just the beginning. But if you think there is nothing to worry about, that Musk’s Brave New World of the Neuralink brain chip is a gift from the Lord Prince, we have this development:

Federal scientists reviewing Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chip were fired as part of the Department of Government Efficiency’s latest purge, a report revealed Monday. The group of 20, from the Food and Drug Administration’s office of neurological and physical medicine devices, were abruptly axed over the weekend as “part of a broader purge of the federal workforce,” sources told Reuters.

What are you afraid of, Elon?

Kinda’ like Musk grabbing a $400 million State Department contract for Tesla armored electric vehicles, then having all reference to the contract going to Tesla removed from the announcement.

What you don’t see can’t hurt you, right? So why not make you blind.

If your wallet — Social Security, Medicare and family Medicaid — is missing, give Elon a call. He’ll know which of his overseas accounts it has been siphoned off to.

So, for my readers working in the corporate offices of Big Pharma or insurance industry Wall Street C-suites, relax, you have nothing to worry about with RFK Jr. One by one, he’ll happily help turn our families into ever-booming quarterly profit reports … regardless of what it will cost you for the privilege.

We’re all just rats in the corporate medical lab cages now.

Big Pharma, Medical Industrial Complex & Silicon Valley Will Be Perfectly Happy With RFK Jr. At HHS

By Whitney Webb

Unlimited Hangout (2/9/25)

In this episode, Whitney is joined by Unlimited Hangout contributor Max Jones to discuss the influence of the PayPal Mafia’s Peter Thiel on Trump’s HHS, the likely policies of a RFK-led HHS, and what the expansion of the contracts between HHS and the Thiel-founded Palantir portend for the expansion of the surveillance state.

Links Discussed:

1:13:00 Palantir’s Tiberius, Race, and the Public Health Panopticon

Link to 1-hour, 31-minute audio

Link to Whitney Webb’s ‘Unlimited Hangout’ Website, HERE .

From Capitalism To Technofeudalism With Yanis Varoufakis

You will be the product.

The Chris Hedges Report (1/29/25)

Former member of the Greek parliament and Minister of Finance Yanis Varoufakis joins host Chris Hedges on this episode of The Chris Hedges Report to explain how capitalism is dead and a new form of capital, the title of his new book, “Technofeudalism: What Killed Capitalism,” has arisen and holds power akin to the feudal lords of medieval times.

1-hour video

The Fascist Roots Of Silicon Valley: ‘Headed for technofascism’— An influential Silicon Valley publication runs a cover story lamenting the “pussification” of tech. A major tech CEO lambasts a Black civil rights leader’s calls for diversifying the tech workforce. Technologists rage against the “PC police”. No, this isn’t Silicon Valley in the age of Maga. It’s the tech industry of the 1990s, when observers first raised concerns about the rightwing bend of Silicon Valley and the potential for “technofascism”. … Read the rest

CRUELTY IS THE POINT: Mother Of FOUR Deported With Two Of Her Children After Arizona Traffic Stop

“Once they come for immigrants we understand — and we're seeing — that they will come for all of us.”

Democracy Now! (2/19/25)

An undocumented Venezuelan mother and two of her [four] children were deported to Mexico earlier this month — just hours after a minor traffic stop, reports John Washington, who has covered the case for the Tucson-based independent outlet Arizona Luminaria. Arizona Public Safety troopers claimed the mother was driving under the speed limit. The troopers called Border Patrol agents, who apprehended the woman and her two children and later turned them over to Mexican immigration officials in the border city of Nogales before they were put on a bus and driven about 2,000 miles away to the southern Mexican state of Tabasco.

We also speak with immigrant rights activist Greisa Martínez Rosas, executive director of United We Dream Action, who says Democrats share the blame for harmful immigration policies now reaching new heights under the Trump administration. "We need a true opposition power and party," she says.

16-minute video

“They handcuffed me in front of my children,” Yesenia says. Neither her husband, her two other children, nor anyone else in Yesenia’s family or community knew anything more about what had happened to her or where she was. Finally, she called on Friday evening, Feb. 14, three days later. Yesenia says she made the call from Villahermosa, the capital of the southern Mexican state of Tabasco, about 2,000 miles away. — Venezuelan Migrant Mother & Two Children Deported To México Just Hours After Tucson Traffic Stop

'Vulnerable Children' At Risk As Trump Halts Legal Aid for Unaccompanied Migrant Youth — Migrant rights advocates are forcefully denouncing the Trump administration's move this week to cut off legal services for unaccompanied immigrant children. Multiple organizations said Tuesday that they had received a "stop-work order" emailed from the U.S. Department of the Interior. Among them was Acacia Center for Justice. CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez shared a partly redacted copy on social media. "Acacia's Unaccompanied Children Program provides legal representation to over 26,000 children in and released from Office of Refugee Resettlement custody, protecting children from trafficking, abuse, and exploitation, helping immigration courts run smoother, and ensuring a modicum of due process, so that children navigating the immigration system alone understand their rights and legal obligations," the group's executive director, Shaina Aber, said in a Tuesday statement. "This decision flies in the face of ensuring children who have been trafficked or are at risk of trafficking have child-friendly legal representatives protecting their legal rights and interests," Aber continued. … Read the rest

“Well, I guess my kids don’t really need food or medical care.”

Trump Pushes Drastic Cuts To Medicaid & Food Aid To Fund More Tax Cuts For Wealthy Buddies

Democracy Now! (2/19/25)

A new study projects as many as 20 million people could lose Medicaid coverage under a Republican congressional bill to cut the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion match rate. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found the bill includes tax cuts for the wealthy and businesses, paired with cuts on the programs that support low-income Americans.

9-minute video

“We are ruled by the worst among us. Our world will never know peace as long as these freaks are at the steering wheel.”

— Caitlin Johnstone, Anyone Who Wants The Ukraine War To Continue Is A Monster

