By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/26/26)

In our corrupt Epstein Empire of lies and deceit, sometimes the most important thing is not what is said, but goes unsaid.

Ignored.

Hidden.

Buried.

And often the scale and depth of the depravity is contained in a single image. In this case a screenshot of the “Canyon” of years for which absolutely no Epstein Files material has been released…

That’s right, not a Post-It note of Epstein records for the years 1999 to 2001. What happened on 2001? Oh, yeah, 9/11 — the greatest single act of treachery in our history that sparked over 25 years of ongoing war, death, torture, loss of freedom, our fascist surveillance state, bankruptcy and the end of our always shaky Republic.

And the official explanation of what happened on 9/11 is (as any person with a double-digit IQ and a pulse concludes) as bogus as Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign promise to keep us out of any more stupid wars.

But, as always, there is more in the Epstein Empire of lies…

Note who the email is from: “G. Max”.

That’s Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s collaborator, fellow rapist, child trafficker and daughter of Israeli intelligence operative Robert Maxwell, who exited the planet in a shady yacht incident.

Shocked and stunned

Both images are from a February 23, 2026 broadcast of the Julian Dorey Podcast, which featured a 3-hour interview with former CIA officer John Kariakou, who spent two years in prison for blowing the whistle on the obscene, criminal CIA torture program in Afghanistan. None of those in the agency who set up the torture program ever faced justice, but as with Julian Assange, the heroic whistleblower who exposed the crimes was jailed. Typical American ‘Just-Us’.

In the email from Harvard professor Edward Jay Epstein (no relation to Jeffrey Epstein), Maxwell declines an invitation to participate in a secret “Shadow Commission on 9/11”.

A 9/11 “Shadow Commission”?

In the short video below you can see Kariakou’s absolutely shocked and stunned reaction. Initially, he is wordless, then haltingly notes:

“A shadow commission? It takes my breath away.” After a pause he says, “Oh my God. This should be the banner headline. … I don’t know what to say. …There was a shadow commission with a secret membership list!? And Ghislaine Maxwell talked about it in 2003. …Incredible. Sickening.”

Despite this being broadcast just over two months ago, to my knowledge, other than mention on a scattering of small publications, the media has done nothing with either the revelation of the secret 9/11 Shadow Commission or the specific time gaps in released Epstein records. As close as I follow the news, I did not know about it until two days ago when I happened upon the interview.

The fact that a person of Kariakou’s experience was caught unaware says everything about the cover-up.

But beyond the shock you feel about these two ignored items, take a moment to contemplate their significance. The damning indictment of the lies of this government. The bipartisan cover-ups. The traitorous betrayal by the government of the people and who they were done for. Contemplate that Maxwell recently had a computer USB drive delivered to Melania Trump and the high likelihood of a presidential pardon and what that says of what this nation is really about and who really runs it. Let it all settle deeply within. Then…

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

Episode 388: Clip

9-minute video

Episode 388 / Full Podcast

“Epstein LIES!” - CIA John Kiriakou ERUPTS On Satanic Elite, Mossad & Most STUNNING Hidden Files & Maxwell Email

Julian Dorey (2/23/26)

0:00 - Intro

1:04 - John’s Meme’s blowing up, Mexico Movie

9:07 - The Original Epstein, Satanic “Supra” Government, Dershowitz & Krauss

21:53 - Israel Allegiance Theory, Les Wexner, Rothschilds & Epstein

32:03 - What John would ask Wexner, British Monarchy, Peter Mandelson

40:44 - Wexner Epstein Justice, The Trilateral Commission & Arms Deals

53:35 - Trilateral Commission & World Bankers, Population Control, David Rockefeller

1:03:11 - CIA Covert Ops, Operation Mockingbird in Modern Day

1:13:28 - Journalism Audience Capture, 3 Million unreleased Epstein Files

1:20:45 - Trump & Epstein, Blackmail Op, Epstein Psychology Skills, Mossad & Epstein

1:34:24 - Adnan Khashoggi & Epstein, CIA Epstein, Prince Andrew

1:50:19 - John’s Epstein Death Theory, How John would have smuggled Epstein out

2:04:15 - Iran Contra, Reagan on Israel, CIA Compartmentalization on Epstein

2:18:42 - Epstein’s FOIA, 9/11 Shadow Commission

2:27:18 - Bill Clinton & Epstein, Steve Bannon, Elite Emails

2:39:18 - Steve Bannon Spy?

2:46:59 - Satanic Elite Emails, Dark Code Words, Peter Thiel & Epstein,

2:52:27 - Netanyahu Israel & Ehud Barak

2:58:14 - Mossad & CIA Relationship

3:00:28 - Iran War

3:06:10 - John’s Work

3-hour, 6-minute video

The TikTok Troubadour

Musician Jessie Welles Sings About The Intentional Chaos Destroying Our Nation

all the masks are off and they don't even try

they know that you know that they know

and they don't even mind it

all the masks are off

and they're getting lazy

they think yer so damn stupid

they think yer so damn crazy — Jesse Welles, lyrics from Masks Off

All Things Considered / NPR (4/26/26)

Singer-songwriter Jessie Welles has made a name for himself by singing the news. NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with Welles about his music and what motivates his creativity.

Link to 11-minute audio

Jesse Welles: Masks Off

“Everything is constantly unlike anything you've ever seen before.”

Jesse Welles (12/30/25)

3-minute video

Ultimately — If We Take It — Power Resides With The People

“Even a dictator cannot collect taxes on his own. He can’t deliver the mail, he can’t even milk a cow: someone has to obey his orders or the whole thing shuts down.The task is to convince them to disobey. When they change sides, the government starts to fall.” — Activist in the Serbian Otpor resistance movement, from the book “This Is An Uprising: How Nonviolent Revolt Is Shaping The Twenty-First Century”

I strongly recommend this book — and the lessons it shares — to all. — M. Taylor

“The more we fight each other, the less we watch what is being done to us by them.”

— kalrandom7387, online comment

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