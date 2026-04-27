DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
3h

Mark, do you believe that the 9/11 attack was a CIA/Mossad conspiracy to trigger the surveillance state and warring on the Middle or a convenient happening that served that evil?

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Baz's avatar
Baz
16h

Great work yet again Mark - I haven’t had a chance to read the whole thing yet, I have to rush out, but I will definitely be coming back to your important piece.

Stay strong brother ✊🏼

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