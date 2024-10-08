STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING! View The Opening Of This Video, And Ask Yourself The Questions Of The Children
What will you be able to tell your children and grandchildren?
By Mark Taylor
DeMOCKracy.ink (10/8/24)
I won’t say much.
I can’t say much.
Just watch the opening of this interview with Col. Larry Wilkerson on today’s Dialogue Works.
As we sit on the razor’s edge of a disastrous war against Iran — strung along by the most evil and incompetent leaders imaginable — we must all ask ourselves how we in some dark future will answer the questions posed by the children in the video.
Pass this video on.
God help us.
Speak out.
Resist.
Or be complicit.
50-minute video
Fantastic first clip, Mark. I hope people watch this.
This interview brought me to tears of fear and tears of longing for all that has been lost. When he said to Nima, “Within six months we may be talking to one another between prison cells. “ I nearly really lost it. This man does NOT talk this way and knows things we can’t even imagine. We are in deep deep danger.