By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/8/24)

I won’t say much.

I can’t say much.

Just watch the opening of this interview with Col. Larry Wilkerson on today’s Dialogue Works.

As we sit on the razor’s edge of a disastrous war against Iran — strung along by the most evil and incompetent leaders imaginable — we must all ask ourselves how we in some dark future will answer the questions posed by the children in the video.

Pass this video on.

God help us.

Speak out.

Resist.

Or be complicit.

50-minute video

