SONG OF REVOLT! ICE, F**K You: A Protest Song For Minneapolis & Us All
Get out of my town. We won't back down.
By Mark Taylor
DeMOCKracy.ink (1/25/26)
I’m without words. This song and the brave citizen patriots of Minneapolis standing up to the cowardly Gestapo ICE speak for us all.
Yes, ICE and Border Patrol, FUCK YOU!
Bless Renee Good and Alex Jeffrey Pretti and their families and all those brave Minnesotans brutalized by and standing up to the fascist Gestapo ICE goons.
Resist
Persist
Don’t be complicit!
ICE, FUCK YOU!
You can’t tear gas this memory
Your fog can’t hide (what people see)
By scaredketchup (1/24/26)
3-minute video.
Thanks for sharing the link to the protest song! ICE--F*CK YOU!!!
ABOLISH unConstitutional Homeland Security created after false flag 911, and let ICE melt with it into oblivion.