By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/25/26)

I’m without words. This song and the brave citizen patriots of Minneapolis standing up to the cowardly Gestapo ICE speak for us all.

Yes, ICE and Border Patrol, FUCK YOU!

Bless Renee Good and Alex Jeffrey Pretti and their families and all those brave Minnesotans brutalized by and standing up to the fascist Gestapo ICE goons.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

ICE, FUCK YOU!

You can’t tear gas this memory

Your fog can’t hide (what people see)

By scaredketchup (1/24/26)

3-minute video.

