DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.'s avatar
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
1h

It is exhausting … life isn’t supposed to be exhausting. And trite. And anxiety producing. But it has become that. Great articles today and the flippant, ‘Wanna got for a beer’ was perfect.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

In a nutshell, if you're a caring person, you're worthy of being demonized.

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