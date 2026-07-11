“Language and words have lost all meaning as everything we are told by those in power mean absolutely nothing. In a government of lies, words are just empty blobs. Think of it all as a discourse of dust.”

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Just another meaningless label in this land of the lost.

By MarkTaylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (7/11/26)

After the surprise upset by Democratic Socialists in several Democratic primaries, the latest narrative card dealt from Donald Trump and Republicans is that the Democrats are a bunch of communists. Trump made the accusation at least 81 times last week. In one 30-minute rambling speech he referenced “communist” and “communism” 14 times and on cue the perky parrots across right wing media were doomscrolling the looming communist threat.

Trump warned, “Communism is a mortal threat to American liberty”, and Democrats are now “hardcore, godless communists.”

White House press lymph node Karoline Leavitt said in a recent Fox News appearance, “This is not your granddaddy’s Democrat Party. These are communists!”

All of this is especially entertaining given that the chief adviser to Sen. Joe McCarthy, leader of the 1950s Red Scare, was New York Jewish attorney Roy Cohn, the man who coached Donald Trump to become the tacky gangster he is. Interestingly, Cohn — a closeted homosexual — was also a pedophile and sex trafficker of young boys.

Talk about the perfect mentor suckling Donald Trump to the grifter he is!

So now, according to Trump and your average Republican, if you dare think Americans should have healthcare and a living wage in a fair economy, a reasonable chance to buy a home, safe drinking water and affordable childcare and send their kids to college with the right to speak freely, you’re a damn commie.

Really?

Interesting.

Whatever…

The same crap

It’s just like if you oppose genocide and the systematic rape and slaughter of children and the violent destruction of Gaza, West Bank and Lebanon, that makes you a crazed antisemite.

Yawn.

As the son of the one-time president of the fascist John Birch Society chapter in Madison, Wisconsin during the mid-60s, now being labeled a ‘damn commie’ is like being a character in the 2006 movie Idiocracy — truly, a documentary of what we have become.

In our culture of cheap deceit, satire is now reality.

Caught in a deluded, wandering nation of lies and corporate advertising, hypocrisy and never-ending bullshit and delusion spun up by vaporous political hucksters and soulless con men, nothing means anything any more. Language and words have lost all meaning as everything we are told by those in power mean absolutely nothing.

In a government of lies, words are just empty blobs. Think of it all as a discourse of dust. So go ahead, call me an antisemitic commie.

Whatever.

It’s just another meaningless label in this land of the lost.

Don’t be intimidated.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

Ten years of effort to change the party from within has produced no meaningful results.

It’s Time To Admit Bernie Sanders Was Wrong & The Dems Are Far Right

You cannot change the system using a political party that is designed to prevent change.

By Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin’s Newsletter (7/9/26)

Everyone’s talking about how progressive Democrat Graham Platner has been forced to drop out of his Senate race following allegations of sexual assault. Personally I never paid attention to Platner’s campaign, because I long ago stopped taking Democrats seriously.

The first clue that Platner was a shitty person wasn’t his military service or his Blackwater stint or his tattoo or the sexual assault stuff, it was that he ran for high office in the US government under one of America’s two mainstream parties. That’s damning in and of itself.

The experiment has been run, and the results are in. You can’t conduct a socialist revolution using a party whose primary function is to suppress socialist revolution. This has been conclusively established.

I said this on Twitter today and some DSA guy told me the best way to make changes in US politics is to work within the Democratic Party to elect left-wing candidates and advance progressive agendas.

I said, “You guys have been trying that for ten years with nothing to show for it.”

I mean, how much longer is it going to take before people admit that the “change the party from within” strategy isn’t working? Do you want another twenty years? Another fifty? Do you need to spend the next century watching a handful of vaguely progressive imperialists getting elected to Congress and then getting primaried out by opponents with mountains of special interest funding before you admit that you’re not making any meaningful gains? Our planet could be lifeless before then.

The Bernie Sanders “revolution” was ten years ago. Large factions of the American left took up his call to take over the Democratic Party using primary elections throughout the nation, and ever since then it’s been a two-steps-forward, two-steps-back addition of zeros. The people never got President Bernie, and the few progressive gains made on Capitol Hill were either kicked out like Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman or went full pro-establishment like John Fetterman. The few who stuck around have turned out to be perpetually disappointing empire managers like AOC, who know how to straddle the line between left-wing lip service and status quo swamp monster.

It’s time to admit the commies were right, kids. The factions on the so-called “far left” who’ve been rejecting electoral politics and calling for real revolution against a system designed to suppress leftward movement have been completely vindicated over the last decade. You cannot change the system using a political party that is designed to prevent change.

The Atlantic has an article out by David Brooks titled “Democrats Became Great by Fighting the Left,” and in a sense this claim is absolutely correct. It’s not correct in the sense that David Brooks suggests, but it is correct that the reason the Democratic Party has been allowed to remain so dominant is because it is such an effective tool for thwarting all leftward political movement in the United States.

In the article, Brooks (who last year published an article titled “The Epstein Story? Count Me Out” shortly before showing up in the Epstein Files) begins by rehashing the same tired old Hillary 2016 talking points arguing that the loony left is full of communists who must be forcefully opposed by the sensible center. What’s more interesting is the brief history lesson that comes later, in which Brooks notes that after World War II the Democratic Party leadership took action deliberately “in order to block the leftward advance” toward socialism within its ranks.

That’s all the Democratic Party has ever existed to do. If it wasn’t such a successful tool for suppressing leftward advancement, the party would not be permitted to exist as a mainstream political force by the capitalist oligarchs who run the country.

It is the Democratic Party’s job to prevent peace, equality, justice and socialism. That’s the only reason it is permitted to exist in the hub of the capitalist empire, and that is the only reason why ten years of effort to change the party from within has produced no meaningful results.

The experiment has been run, and the results are in. You can’t conduct a socialist revolution using a party whose primary function is to suppress socialist revolution. This has been conclusively established.

It’s time to find another way.

Link to story and 4-minute video

Hiding & redacting the secret crimes of state

Freedom Of Information Act Under Assault: Fed Gov’t Blocking More Documents Than Ever

Democracy Now! (7/10/26)

This month marks the 60th anniversary of the Freedom of Information Act, the landmark government transparency law that has helped reveal and publicize critical information about everything from the Vietnam War to FBI surveillance to CIA torture. For decades, FOIA has played a crucial role in uncovering and rectifying government wrongdoing.

Today, however, advocates say that the government’s resistance to fulfilling FOIA requests has grown, forcing applicants to file expensive lawsuits to obtain records, while records that are released often take years to receive and are filled with so many redactions as to render them essentially “a waste of time.”

7-minute video

Trump DOJ BLOCKING New Mexico EPSTEIN RANCH Investigation — In another act of obstruction of justice, the Trump DOJ continues to refuse to cooperate and turn over unredacted Epstein files to the New Mexico Attorney General, Raúl Torrez, as he conducts the only state criminal investigation. Katie Phang with the details of Torrez’s letter to Todd Blanche & New Mexico’s bipartisan Epstein Truth Commission’s work. Link to 22-minute video

Insiders report group bending to Israeli pressure

COVER-UP: Under Pressure From Israel, Press Freedom Watchdog Betraying Gaza’s Slain Journalists

Electronic Intifada (7/10/26)

Ali Abunimah, executive director, reports on the revelations about how the Committee to Protect Journalists [CPJ], facing pressure from pro-Israel groups, has been attempting to narrow the definition of who is a journalist in order to exclude some Palestinians.

29-minute video

“Because legacy media isn’t journalism, hence they can’t relate to this!” — philippacasey4480

“The most obvious and often repeated observation — but it’s true — that evil grows in darkness and the only remedy is sunlight. So, the secrecy in Washington is a sign of what a thoroughly rotten system we’re living under.” — Tucker Carlson

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