The following is an update and guide to Saturday’s ‘HANDS OFF’ Nationwide protest. Check the links below for an event near you. There are also links about knowing your rights for effective, peaceful protest. As the fascist state deepens, it is time for citizens to speak up, resist and tell the fascists to keep their damn Hands Off our Constitutional rights and civic institutions. — Mark Taylor

Friends, Neighbors, Activists:

Tomorrow — Saturday, April 5 — is the day! Tomorrow we remind Trump, Musk, and their billionaire co-conspirators that this country belongs to the people, and we will not be silent as they attempt to steal it from us.

Thank you for joining us. You are one of the OVER 500,000 activists all across the country (and internationally) who will be making their voices heard. When we come together, we cannot be ignored.

Let’s make sure you’re ready to go:

Spread the word! Invite your friends, your neighbors, people you meet at the bus stop; let’s broaden our movement by bringing more people in!

Remember that these are first and foremost peaceful, lawful rallies. We are taking to the streets and getting loud, and we’re going to do it nonviolently. We have a responsibility to our fellow activists (some of whom will be children) to do everything we can to ensure their safety, and that means de-escalating any tense moments we run into. We want everyone to get home safely and be ready to rally again in the future.

Know your rights. Keep yourselves, and your fellow activists, safe! Peaceful protest is a backbone of American society no matter what Trump and his authoritarian ilk try to convince us. Check out Indivisible’s Safety, Security, Rights & Conflict De-escalation Resource, watch this video on de-escalation strategies, and look into the ACLU’s Know your Rights resource to make sure you are equipped with all of the information you need to keep everyone safe.

Take care of yourself. Check the weather in your area, and dress appropriately. Bring water. Wear shoes you would be comfortable standing and walking in.

Double check your event location. There’s nothing more annoying than being SURE where you’re going only to realize you misread a street name. You should have received an email after you RSVP’d with the location, date, and time, as well as a confirmation email about 24 hours before the event’s start time. Double check.

Make a plan for how you’re getting to the event. We recommend public transportation or carpooling if it’s possible. If you do need to drive, make sure you have a plan for parking etc. Many of these events are going to have large crowds and you don’t want to miss it because you can’t find parking. Allow yourself extra time.

If you have any questions about your event, reach out to your event host directly. Check your inbox for your confirmation email after you registered in Mobilize -- the host’s contact information should be in the email you received under “Contact the Organizer”. Do not reply to this email with questions about your event’s logistics -- the local hosts are in charge! And if your host sends out any final guidance or requests for support, please follow their lead. :)

Check your local laws, rules, and regulations for what you’re allowed to bring to a protest. In general, remember: no weapons, avoid big bulky bags if possible, and make sure your signage isn’t attached to something that could be perceived as a weapon.

If you’re looking for a little more guidance on your rights, the ACLU is hosting a Know Your Rights: Hands Off Rally Prep call tonight, Friday, April 4 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

We know that life gets in the way and many more supporters won't be able to make it out tomorrow, so let’s make sure we share enough of the experience that they’ll feel like they are right there alongside us. Use the hashtag #HandsOff to share pictures and videos on social media so that activists can follow along. Bonus: If you’re outside of DC, the DC rally will be live-streaming social posts from other events across the country, so be sure to say which rally you’re posting from so we know!

We are so excited to see activists all across the country come together to tell Trump: Hands Off! Hands off our wallets. Hands off our schools. Hands off our Social Security. Hands off our bodies.

While Trump and Musk try to tear us apart, tomorrow we’ll prove that collective joy and the will of the people always win. Thank you for being a part of this momentous occasion with us.

The Hands Off! Team

