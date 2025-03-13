Being complicit in your own oppression is not only an act of cowardice, it is a deep moral betrayal of our children and grandchildren. The world they will live in is being forged now in the hot furnace of American corporate fascism. It’s our job to destroy it.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (3/13/25)

Given the volcano of Musk/trump fascist puke being spewed up, we need to press, push, pull, kick and punch every damn lever of opposition and resistance we can find. Whether individually or as a group, be it a splinter or sledge hammer, every possible tool of resistance needs to be used every chance we get.

Over and over and OVER!

To do less is to hand the whip to the torturer.

For the children

There’s no time for depression, whining, retreat, running or hiding. Enough. Don’t be a cuck to Musk/trump fascism. Stand up and tell the fascists to Fuck Off, then get to work. Being complicit in your own oppression is not only an act of cowardice, it is a deep moral betrayal of our children and grandchildren. The world they will live in is being forged now in the hot furnace of American corporate fascism. It’s our job to destroy it.

Kyle Kulinski highlighted a few clips of comedian Bill Burr — who is showing more grit and courage than most Democrats in Congress — on his Secular Talk podcast last night. The episode’s title gives you an idea of Burr’s approach to resisting corporate fascists: ‘F*CK ELON!’: Bill Burr Can’t Stop ROASTING “N*zi” Billionaire

A few choice observations from Burr on limp liberalism:

“Where my comedy act is right now, is I'm trying to get regular people to stop yelling at each other and realize that it's a select few group of nerds, eating raw almonds and doing their stupid workouts and everything and just competing with each other to have the biggest infinity pool and the rest of us are getting pushed down and they've politicized the whole stupid thing and we're falling for it.”

And as for Elon Muskrat:

“That idiot Elon Musk, who evidently is a Nazi. Like, I just refuse to believe that it was an accidental two-time Sieg Heil. And he does it at a presidential inauguration? This is why I hate liberals. It's like liberals have no teeth whatsoever. They just go, ‘Oh my God, can you believe it. I'm getting out of the country.’ I'm just like, you're going to leave the country because of one guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face who makes a bad car and has has an obsolete social media platform. You're going to leave? Why doesn't he leave? Why isn't he stopped. What are we so afraid of — this guy who can't fight his way out of a wet paper bag.”

Kyle makes some good points of his own:

“Bill Burr’s point is fight this fucking asshole. Don't be weak. Don't be toothless. If you're a liberal or you're a leftist, fucking stand up, call a spade a spade and fight, fight, fight, fight, fight, fight!” …”If you're a liberal; you're a leftist, grow a spine. Grow some balls. Grow some teeth, okay? The time is over, there is no more. Bipartisanship is dead. It's never coming back, it's never coming back. I need you to understand that there are no reasonable Republicans. They don't exist they don't exist.”

As Kyle notes, no more liberal politeness. The fascists are here. No more whining and no more “pundit brain.”

We all have a choice: Resist or be complicit.

Just as complicity with war crimes makes one a war criminal, complicity with fascism makes you a fascist.

Really, it’s that simple.

Buck up and follow up today on a great suggestion from Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin to gum up Musk’s dodgy DOGE, below…

How To SMASH Elon Musk's Spy Network

Thom Hartmann Show (3/5/25)

Jaime Raskin is asking for our help to smash Elon Musk's Tesla spy network If enough citizens join us we could force DOGE to reveal a deeply troubling mass surveillance system involving both the U.S. government and powerful tech oligarchs like Musk.

5-minute video

Jaime Raskin Asks All Of Us To Help Swamp Musk’s DOGE With A FOIA Tsunami

By Beryl Stone

Daily Kos (3/11/25)

Today Jamie Raskin filed a formal demand for access to his personal data obtained by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and Elon Musk. He encourages all U.S. citizens to do the same.

From Rep. Raskin:



Today I filed a formal demand for access to my personal data obtained by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and Elon Musk. I encourage all U.S. citizens to join me in doing the same. Elon Musk should have been more careful in what he wished for, Carol. DOGE recently dodged lawsuits about its seizure of citizens’ personal data by telling courts that it is a legitimate government agency entitled to extract this information. What Elon Musk apparently did not realize is that this statement triggers DOGE’s obligation to comply with citizen demands to see and—if need be—correct their personal information under the Privacy Act. It also allows every citizen to find out what other agencies or outside parties have been made privy to our information. Last night, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued an injunction commanding DOGE to comply with citizen requests under the Freedom of Information Act. FOIA encompasses the Federal Privacy Act of 1974, which entitles any citizen to access personal information held in any U.S. government records system. By visiting the link on my website HERE, you can fill out the Privacy Act request form and mail it in directly to DOGE. This newly recognized federal agency, which has been systematically accessing government computer data systems, now has an obligation to respond to specific information demands from any of the 340 million U.S. citizens who exercise their legal right to defend their privacy and establish the security of their personal information. I can’t wait to see what DOGE has been doing with all of our data, and I can’t wait to see what the courts will do if DOGE refuses to comply with the District Court’s injunction. In a democracy, as opposed to a dictatorship, assuming the powers of government carries real burdens and obligations for our officials as well as the benefits and riches the billionaires routinely seek out. I hope you will join me in this unfolding monumental struggle for transparency and the rights of the people. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to fill out the form HERE. With gratitude and solidarity, and nothing but great high hopes for America,



Jamie Raskin

Here’s How To File Your FOIA Request

Rep. Jamie Raskin Website U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin is encouraging all U.S. citizens to join him this week in filing formal demands for access to their personal data obtained by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and Elon Musk. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has issued an injunction commanding DOGE to comply with citizen requests under the Freedom of Information Act. This law encompasses the Federal Privacy Act of 1974, which entitles any citizen to access personal information held in any U.S. government records system. Please find a fillable Privacy Act request form HERE. Citizens need only fill out the form and mail it in to DOGE. This newly recognized federal agency, which has been systematically accessing government computer data systems, now has an obligation to respond to specific information demands from any of the 340 million U.S. citizens who exercise their legal right to defend their privacy and establish the security of their private information. Once you have mailed a Privacy Act Request to DOGE, please fill out the form HERE and we will stay in touch with additional details and updates as they become available. Link to site

Elon Musk Targeted Me Over Tesla Protests. That Proves Our Movement Is Working

I’ve always believed the people are powerful. Now we know the world’s richest man does too

Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk. Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us — not politicians, not the media.

By Valarie Costa

The Guardian (3/12/25)

On Saturday morning, I woke up to a nightmare of notifications. On Sunday, it got worse. Elon Musk had tweeted and amplified inflammatory lies about me and Tesla Takedown, a growing national grassroots movement peacefully protesting at Tesla showrooms that I’m proudly a part of. Musk tweeted: “Costa is committing crimes.”

If we can’t show our opposition to what the government is doing, then we’re living in a dictatorship.

As a longtime local activist and organizer in Seattle, I’m accustomed to some conflict with powerful forces. The intention of the Tesla Takedown movement is to make a strong public stand against the tech oligarchy behind the Trump administration’s cruel and illegal actions, and to encourage Americans to sell their Teslas and dump the company’s stock. Protests like these – peaceful, locally organized, and spreading across the world – are at the heart of free speech in a democracy and a cornerstone of US political traditions. So it’s telling that the response from so-called “free speech absolutist” Musk has been to single out individuals – and spread lies about us and our movement. The harassment that’s followed his post has been frightening.

It’s also proof that the Tesla Takedown campaign is working.

I’d like to address the lies spread about me by the world’s richest man and X users. I have not committed any crimes. I have not been funded by ActBlue, or by George Soros – that name is simply a tired antisemitic dog whistle. I’m not inspired by Luigi Mangione nor have I ever said that I am. I am not encouraging any vandalism. Nobody is getting paid to come to these protests. I am not the leader of Tesla Takedown. In fact, no one is.

Here is the truth…

Read the rest

Learn More About The TeslaTakedown Citizen Movement And Protests Near You And Find Out About Your Rights: www.teslatakedown

How Activists Are Disrupting Supply Chain Of Weapons To Israel

“Maersk is everywhere, and so are we.”

Editor’s Note: OMG, these two young women are amazing activists! — M. Taylor

The Electronic Intifada (3/11/25)

The Mask Off Maersk campaign recently submitted a report to the United Nations in response to a call by Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Palestine, for evidence of complicity by private companies in Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Activists are gearing up for an international day of action on 18 March to coincide with the Maersk corporation’s annual general meeting, where executives and shareholders will be voting on two resolutions to end the transport of military cargo to Israel.

Link To: www.maskoffmaersk.com

30-minute video

"When the rich rob the poor it's called business ... When the poor fight back it's called violence."

-- Mark Twain

