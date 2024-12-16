“The Democrats are beyond stupido. They’ve contracted out their campaigns to consultants who, with their loyalties to their other corporate clients, have sold the Dems a strategy of caution – otherwise known as cutting off your cajones.”

Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Ralph Nader

Nader.org (10/21/22)

Imagine Donald Trump dining with two of his supposed political advisers. Being an advisor to Donald means you soak up Donald’s political comments and feed them back to him. At this dinner, Donald was spouting off about the Democratic Party.

“Hey guys, know why the GOP is ahead in the polls?” “Why?” the two advisors replied in unison. Donald responded, “Because the Democrats are busy losing all by themselves, backtracking out of fear. Fearing a Party they are supposed to be fighting is what I call ‘beating themselves.’”

“Tell us more,” urged the two advisers.

“The Democrats are beyond stupido. They’ve contracted out their campaigns to consultants who, with their loyalties to their other corporate clients, have sold the Dems a strategy of caution – otherwise known as cutting off your cajones. Candidates without balls can’t think for themselves and just follow the script. Lots of Dems don’t want to appear with Bernie Sanders – the one guy I didn’t want to debate – who gets huge votes in conservative Vermont. What chickens!”

“This is all so beautiful, so gorgeous for us. Dems without balls means they campaign every day with their political antennae flailing, afraid they’ll say the politically incorrect phrase and upset the word police or deviate from their consultant’s finger-waving “no-no’s” if they want to rake in big money.”

“Imagine me contracting out my run to a consultant. ‘Donald, say this, don’t do that, do this, don’t say that.’ And paying them big bucks. Never! My people want the unfiltered Donald. That’s why they turn out in standing-room-only droves compared to the empty-seat Dems.”

Adviser #1 pipes up: “And the NY Times reports that the Dems are so afraid of our blaming them for inflation that they’ve shut up on their most popular ‘bread and butter’ positions, like freedom for women, health and safety for kids, good jobs and pay for more workers, increasing Social Security benefits. You know ‘bleeding heart stuff.’”

“Stupido Fabuloso!” Trump sneered, almost choking on his sirloin steak. “They don’t know who they are or worse who they WERE! FDR clobbered the Republicans with Social Security, minimum wage, and unemployment compensation, and he pushed for unions, taxed the rich and went after business crooks. He taunted the GOP. They called him a ‘traitor to his class,’ and he said he welcomed their hatred.”

“These issues are still very popular today, but the Dems aren’t pulling their base. The idiots even let me take the word ‘populist’ from their shaky hands – me the very core of Big Business.”

“They’ve mostly gagged themselves, leaving poor little Joe Biden alone talking about his infrastructure/jobs projects. Some Dems are so cowardly they don’t want to be seen campaigning with Delaware Joe.”

Adviser #2: “The Dems don’t learn from The Trumper. In politics, you got to boast. Politics is fatal for wimps.”

Trump cupped his mouth adding – “Jeez, I boast about things that aren’t even true, just like my casino ads. The Dems aren’t puffing about what is true. On paper, they support FDR’s New Deal updated to give everyone health insurance and voting rights for everyone, even felons. But where it counts – on the road, they’re in a driverless car. Ha, ha, ha – see? They’re beating themselves.”

“Because we are with the Winners, we’re against all the ‘communist’ things the masses drool over. And we are still winning. Why? Because we are masters at controlling what the media wants to cover – outrageous charges, flagrant behavior and all kinds of red meat the profit-obsessed media barons can’t resist. I told them as much in 2016. Still, they bit. Hilarious.”

“The GOP has got the offensive down to a science. Driving Dems nuts with ‘critical race theory’ (what’s that anyway?), ‘defunding the police’ (hah, we’ve defunded the federal regulator cops big time), ‘open borders,’ ‘radical judges,’ ‘over-regulation,’ ‘high taxes,’ ‘socialism’ – these are short enraging words that stick with our people. Like deer in the headlights, the Dems freeze, mumble and fret. Remember our old mentor Lee Atwater who said ‘When you’re explaining, you’re losing.’”

Adviser #1: “The big hole the Dems dug came long ago when they wrote off half the country as being too conservative and stopped spending money on their candidates in red districts. They don’t have the energy we have – look at how we’ve beaten them in the gerrymandering fights. It’s the energy gap. Remember 2009-2010?”

Trump broke in: “David, don’t get carried away. The biggest thing was their stupidity. Dems would spend more on a single Pennsylvania Senate seat than on six Senate seats combined in the Mountain states. Those states used to have Democratic Senators. Now GOP dominates there. Year after year, they don’t listen. I don’t listen either, to be frank. But I’m a very stable genius, while they are, as New Yorkers say, ‘Tone deaf.’”

Adviser #2: “Also the Republicans listen to their outside allies. Like Heritage, Cato, and Norquist. The Dems lean on their control-freak consultants and give progressive groups the cold shoulder. I have a progressive friend who tells me horror stories. She just gave me a copy of a blockbuster collection of very practical ways – down to the rebuttals and slogans – the Dems can use to landslide us in November. I started sweating until she told me most of the Dems are not rushing to use it. Most don’t even know about the two dozen citizen leaders who put it together, edited down to fiercely powerful persuasions by wordsmith Mark Green – a long-time Dem from New York City. It’s available to the world on winningamerica.net, but Green is confident that we will never pick it up.”

Trump: “Hmm, Winning America? – Nice ring to it. This fellow Green. I remember meeting him at a fundraiser when he was running for Mayor twenty years ago. He was all business, no small talk. He scared me then.”

Link to story

“Dems without balls means they campaign every day with their political antennae flailing, afraid they’ll say the politically incorrect phrase and upset the word police or deviate from their consultant’s finger-waving “no-no’s” if they want to rake in big money.”

RALPH NADER: Don't Wait For Trump's Attack, People. It's Time To Go On Offense

By Ralph Nader

Common Dreams (12/14/24)

Now is the time to prepare anticipatory strategies against what the vengeful, avaricious, lawless Trump and his Trumpsters have boasted out loud about daily. Don’t wait until Trump’s inauguration. A short list of suggestions follows:

The civil servants and their unions better organize a personal presentation to their new bosses, most of whom are ignorant about the agencies they head other than to want to dismantle or enfeeble them. Be proactive or you will be always playing defense. Daring peaceful resisters in marches and rallies, beware of infiltrating provocateurs promoting violence. If you’re engaging in non-violent, civil disobedience, beware that Trump can’t wait to call you “terrorists” and use unbridled police power for arrests and prosecutions demanding long sentences. Trump and the Trumpsters, with his militias in waiting, as on the border, will contrive a phony threat from what they will label domestic “terrorists” to pulverize or intimidate their opponents. Trump thrived on the MAGA extremists and will give them “red meat,” if only to keep them occupied and loyal. They will demand action based on Trump’s wild campaign rhetoric. …

Read the rest

Why Didn't The Progressive Democrats Challenge Kamala Harris?

For all of the complaints of centrist Democrats about the deleterious role of the Left and progressives, it is simply undeniable that, in 2020, these groups played an affirmative role in the party’s victory.

Volunteers with Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) prepare to knock doors and reach out to Milwaukee residents ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections.Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / LOS ANGELES TIMES VIA GETTY IMAGES

By Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor

In These Times (12/20/24)

The 2020 Democratic presidential race was shaped by a political landscape defined by years of grassroots activism, protests and relentless opposition to the first Trump presidency. By the fall of 2019, as Democratic contenders scrambled for position, mass protests had become a permanent feature of the Trump years. From the Women’s Marches in early 2017, when millions of people across the country took to the streets to reject Trump’s presidency, to the ongoing waves of protest against police violence, racism and inequality, the Trump era had galvanized a new generation of political activists and organizers. Movements like Black Lives Matter (BLM), the Sunrise Movement and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) emerged as forces, reconfiguring the political terrain in opposition to Trump and establishing a rising new Left.

The success of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaigns in 2016 and 2020 reflected the resonance of progressive politics within the Democratic Party base even as its leadership rejected Sanders’ influence. Sanders’ calls for Medicare for All, student debt cancellation and a Green New Deal became the gold standard for progressive policy, setting the terms of debate for the entire field. In response, other candidates — Kamala Harris among them — jockeyed to craft policies that would appeal to this growing left-wing sentiment, offering ambitious plans for housing reform, free college, a higher minimum wage and government-assisted healthcare.

The Democrats won in 2020 with 81 million votes, the most in U.S. history. The 2024 race could not have been more different. Not only was there no primary (because of President Joe Biden’s ill-fated decision to stay in the race), but when Harris emerged as the party’s nominee, she did so as a moderate, distancing herself from the progressive policies that had defined the Democratic platform four years earlier. She went on to spend much of the campaign trail alongside former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). The shift was glaring: Harris abandoned her earlier posture as a reformer and progressive prosecutor, opting for a new message that mostly — with the exception of abortion rights — tried to shake off any hint of progressive politics, and it instead embraced Trump’s law-and-order rhetoric on the border, deferred to gun culture and American militarism, and distilled free-market principles through the dystopic language of ​“opportunity economy.” Harris deftly avoided the 2020 protests that were the reason she was selected as Biden’s running mate in the first place.

Sharp turn to the right

The Democrats’ sharp turn to the right can be mapped through their party platforms and political programs. In 2020, they offered a ​“new social and economic contract” of ​“shared prosperity” and racial justice. By 2024, Harris and running mate Tim Walz failed to directly or meaningfully mention the impacts of racism, police brutality, inequality or diversity in their 82-page policy platform.

Today, the Left feels small, marginalized, fractured and disorganized as enormous problems confront the communities we are attached to.

Undoubtedly, some of this political retreat was in reaction to the right-wing backlash against so-called woke politics. What began as an outcry against the 1619 Project created by New York Times Magazine writer Nikole Hannah-Jones — who argued in a Pulitzer Prize-winning essay that racism is endemic to the founding of the United States and pervades all aspects of American democracy — spiraled into a wider assault against any recognition of racism as a fact of American life. The right-wing attacks on critical race theory, affirmative action and diversity initiatives reached a fever pitch, with Trump leading the charge with accusations of anti-white bias across the country.

But the backlash did not only come from the Right. Even as Democrats benefitted from the growth of the progressive movement, there were also Democrats who denounced the progressive influence in the party. …

Read the rest

“If the Left and progressive groups largely view Democrats as allies — rather than as political opponents who must be pressured and protested — then how do Left and progressive groups imagine they might leverage their political influence to make Democrats meet their demands?”