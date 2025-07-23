DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
26m

Excellent advice, Mark. I listen to Dialogue Works too, and really appreciate Nima and his guests.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture