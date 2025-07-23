Art by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (7/23/25)

The world is ablaze and the rapidly moving brushfire of WW III is about to ignite into a catastrophic inferno that could easily trip into nuclear hellscape. From our Israeli genocide operation in Gaza to the reality of abject evil corruption of the US/Israeli intel Jeffrey Epstein child trafficking operation and utter collapse of diplomacy, it is as necessary as it is exhausting to look at — and fully grasp — what we are facing.

As I used to tell my clients when I worked as a psychotherapist, accepting the reality and scope of a horrible situation is the essential first step to resolving a personal crisis. In the field of therapy it is known as radical acceptance.

Brutal truth

Acceptance does not mean passive “gee, nothin’ I can do” surrender, but instead of looking straight into the mess and accepting things really are as bad as they appear, then constructing a response up to meeting the real, full threat.

One of the most blunt — thus best — of commentators on the rolling disaster of American international relations and European collapse is (Ret.) Col. Larry Wilkerson, who had a brutal experience with reality as former Sec. of State Colin Powell’s Chief adviser during the G.W. Bush Iraq War disaster.

In the Dialogue Works interview below, Wilkerson looks straight into the dark reality we face. Across the spectrum of disasters, from our slaughter of innocents in Gaza to the corrupt takeover of Congress by Israel and military contractors to the expansion of World War III, our collapsing economy to the crunching collapse of Europe and the final puking out of the American empire and — oh, yes — the accelerating crisis of climate collapse, Wilkerson covers it all.

The other reality he lays in front of us is that World War III is already happening.

Paper mache leaders

Wilkerson isn’t giving answers here, but he delivers the essential nugget of all solution building — unblinking acceptance of reality as it is. If reality is ignored — or even downplayed — to feel better in the moment, any solution will be inadequate to the reality of the situation at hand.

Acceptance of reality is not something today’s Americans — especially our vapid paper mache leaders and media — are good at. But it is the critical evolution more and more activists are getting better at processing in order to meet the real challenge and multiple threats we face.

Many will skeedaddle from this dose of reality, but for those truly serious about meeting the reality of this moment and preserving some semblance of a nurturing future for our children and grandchildren, strap in and listen deeply to Col. Wilkerson.

Then come together and act.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

Col. Larry Wilkerson: It’s Here & Now, The World Crisis Of WW III Is Burning & Growing

Dialogue Works (7/22/25)

58-minute video

Share

Leave a comment