There is room and need for inserting resistance into local and community media. And fortunately it is easy and affordable to do.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (6/30/26)

At a time of an increasingly complicit corporate media enabling the deceit of the corrupt political and economic system, coverage of dissent and challenging the corporate state narrative is becoming rarer by the day. In all brittle fascist states, information and contrary views — even modest questioning of the dominant lies — is something to be squashed and buried.

Thank God for the alternative media and ever-expanding ecosystem of alternative news organizations like Double Down News, Breaking Points, The Electronic Intifada, Democracy Now!, More Perfect Union and podcasters like Dialogue Works, Judging Freedom, George Galloway and, yes, even the Tucker Carlson Network. (Feel free to add your favorites to the comments below.)

There is room and need for inserting resistance into local and community media. And it is easy and affordable to do. In my community, the weekly newspaper recently announced they would no longer publish letters to the editor. The reason was as lame as it was limp and a betrayal of the First Amendment. It was odd because when readership surveys were done at the newspaper I reported for, letters to the editor were second only to local sports coverage.

The chatter in the community has been that threats had been made against the paper.

A few months before that change, I began running ads in the paper. The first was a quarter page ad calling for the Medicare For All-ignoring Congress to lose their taxpayer-funded health care coverage.

Reasonable and totally fair, right?

Since then I have run a few ads on Trump’s Epstein Class and the US/Israel genocides.

This past week, I ran the above ad directed at the Wisconsin 8th Congressional District Rep. Tony Wied (R-WI), calling on him to support Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-TN) call for a Congressional investigation of the deadly attack on the USS Liberty, 59 years ago.

The ads have ranged from $87 to $345 for the quarter page ad. The one above was $107.11. The newspaper has a circulation of 18,000, with free subscriptions to households in two communities. Additionally, this is a tourist area, so the paper is picked up by visitors from Chicago and and other Midwest cities and circulates beyond the immediate area.

Amplifying and echoing

I’ve thought about how a group of local activists could pool cash to regularly run ads in their local newspapers or community newsletters. They could do general ads or specifically focus on an issue or theme, like economic justice, human rights or the climate crisis. They could be general information ads or calling — as the one above — for specific action.

Given the freedom-shredding fascist threat we face and built-in media bias, any message of resistance and unity needs to be amplified and echoed as much as possible.

If you are interested in doing similar ads, feel free to use any of my original cartoons, illustrations and photos available on the Gallery page of the DeMOCKracy.ink website.

Recently, a collection of original protest signs by a local activist has also been added to the website and that work is also available for free use. Color ads cost more to run, but most of the time color cartoons can be copied in black and white.

While I have not explored it, there may also be an opportunity for affordable political advertising on local radio stations.

If you give this idea a try, either individually or in collaboration with others, I’d be interested in hearing about your experience.

In the meantime, spread the word, call your Congress cretin and tell them to back Rep. Massie’s call for a USS Liberty Congressional hearing and don’t shut up!

To understand what is happening in the US

How Israel And Its Agents Hijacked British Democracy & Freedom Of Speech

By Tim Llewellyn

Electronic Intifada (6/26/26)

In the Financial Times of 25 April, the conservative columnist Camilla Cavendish wrote casually of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s “vanquishing of the anti-Semitic Corbynite left.”

She writes such false oversimplifications regularly, like many other political commentators in the British mainstream media. Labour’s “anti-Semitism” during the years of Jeremy Corbyn — 2015-2020 – as leader of the then-opposition Labour Party is taken journalistically as a given. It is a throwaway piece of reporters’ “dash-matter” to describe his and his supporters’ identities, then and now.

A lie has entered the political language most people use.

Killing Corbynism sets out Israel’s final capture of Britain’s political class and commentariat during the past decade and the smearing of all Israel’s opponents or critics as bigots, anti-Semites, racists and terrorists.

Gordon-Nesbitt shows how the Zionist campaign helped to defeat Corbyn in his attempts to become prime minister of a proper, socialist, human-rights-protective British government: first in 2017, when he did surprisingly well; and again in 2019, when he did not.

The Fifth Column

Israel and its British-based Fifth Column of propagandists and character assassins helped deliver the party leadership to his deputy, Starmer, now prime minister, an active Zionist and supporter of Israel before and since the start of its genocide against Gaza’s Palestinians after 7 October 2023.

A similar campaign – by present-day Labour under Starmer and by Israel’s teams in the British media, politics, public life, parliament, business and the arts and including Zionist organizations posing as charitable institutions – is under way now, this time against the Green Party. This leftist party has been picking up much electoral support among the many British who support the Palestinian cause.

Although Corbyn has been a London Member of Parliament since 1983, and was known as a leftist supporting a wide range of human rights causes, it was not until he suddenly became leader of the Labour Party in opposition, after the Conservative election victory of 2015, that he drew the focused attentions of Israel and its rainbow alliance of backers and workers in the UK’s establishments.

The coffers of the pro-Israel lobby are filled by businesses and Zionist organizations here and in Israel.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Ministry of Strategic Affairs are at the heart of the successful deception campaign to merge criticism of Israel – or criticism of Zionism as a political movement – with traditional, racist anti-Semitism.

The book lists 60 of these Israeli front organizations, many of them posing as charities. Gordon-Nesbitt focuses on nine charities from the Zionist alliance, the best known being the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Campaign Against Antisemitism and UK Lawyers for Israel.

In 2015, these and other groups, including Israel’s hard-working teams of propagandists and supporters at Labour Party HQ, in the Labour parliamentary party and at local council level, were deployed to abuse Corbyn, lie about his past, create false “anti-Semitic” incidents and tropes for him, and, using disinformation combined with hysterical and often foul-mouthed imprecations, to paint him as a racist and Jew-hater.

Period of shame

The book is packed with examples, but the two that stick in my mind from the time – for me, a terrible period of shame about British politics and journalism – are the “Muralgate” affair and “Wreathgate.”

“Muralgate” emerged in a blog in 2015, which reported that in 2012 Corbyn had objected publicly (on Facebook) to the destruction of a mural painted on a London wall by a leftist street artist. This showed six capitalists sitting at a table borne on the backs of faceless black and brown men. Two of the capitalists were Jewish, Lord Rothschild and Paul Warburg. The Israel machine went into overdrive.

Observer journalist Nick Cohen was asked on Twitter: “Is there a difference in [sic] supporting anti-Semites and being one?” Three years later the mural was resurrected by one of Corbyn’s most virulent parliamentary enemies, the MP Luciana Berger. Pro-Israel organizations called it “blatantly anti-Semitic.”

It was not. It was, plainly, a leftist commentary on the capitalist system. But “Lady” Berger (after losing her seat in the 2019 elections upon quitting the Labour Party as a pre-election attack on Corbyn) is now in the House of Lords and Corbyn is a backbench independent MP, expelled from Labour.

Another egregious case was “Wreathgate.”

Just before the general election of June 2017, the London Sunday Times (owned by Rupert Murdoch) and The Jewish Chronicle, London’s Zionist weekly, published stories saying that in 2014 Corbyn had attended a wreath-laying event in Tunis, former HQ of the Palestine Liberation Organization, for Palestinian terrorists involved in the 1972 Munich Olympic killings of Israeli athletes.

The story was nonsense.

The ceremony was a memorial event for an Israeli air strike on the PLO’s area, in October 1985, which killed as many as 70 Palestinians and 25 Tunisians. This was where and why Corbyn laid his wreath. Such facts never hindered this much-repeated story; and it took its place among the stores of ammunition plundered to assassinate Corbyn during the coming five years.

It has to be said that Corbyn’s grip on answering these charges was sometimes loose, and he tended to make apologies when no apologies were necessary, all of which the author makes clear. But the tidal waves of lies and misreporting were probably unstoppable by any single politician or party system.

Media lies

The BBC was a prime mover in all this.

I remember many occasions on which a BBC report or discussion would have the Zionist or pro-Zionist accusers repeating false charges on air against Corbyn, nearly all citing his or his party’s “anti-Semitism.” For the required “balance,” Labour apparatchiks, often senior right-wingers – the very people who were the dedicated enemies of Corbyn within Labour – would explain how they were trying to deal with anti-Semitism, admitting thereby that it existed in Labour.

The debate was rigged. Hardly ever did a pro-Corbyn Labour voice get an airing.

The climax came in the BBC’s prime-time, so-called “flagship” current affairs program Panorama, titled “Is Labour Antisemitic?” on 10 July 2019, five months before the general election. It was presented by a freelance regular on the program, John Ware, a Zionist, who later formed part of a consortium that bought The Jewish Chronicle.

The documentary largely featured pro-Israel Labour Party MPs and staff complaining – in often emotional tones – of anti-Semitism. However, they were not identified as the Israel apparatchiks they were. It was a shocking piece of slanted journalism.

The BBC defended it to the last and even used excerpts in their news bulletins. Ofcom, the broadcasters’ regulatory body, did nothing.

The use of the charge of Labour anti-Semitism, and false stories to support it, across the UK media and political debate and inside the party itself, made public criticism of Israel virtually impossible. The pro-Israel onslaught silenced even those who knew the campaign for the lies and half-truths it was.

Put succinctly, a foreign government financed and promoted with treacherous help from its British agents and assistants a political, racist libel that made impossible proper debate about foreign affairs running up to two general elections.

This alien intervention helped to kill both social justice inside the UK and any semblance of international justice in Britain’s policies toward Israel and Palestine for many years ahead. The same tactics are now being redeployed against the Green Party, which under its Jewish leader, Zack Polanski, has inherited the Corbynist mantle.

This book is a handbook for those who wish to make sure such a betrayal of Britain and British democracy never happens again, and that the truth about Israel and Palestine can be told unhindered.

Tim Llewellyn is a former BBC Middle East Correspondent.

Editor’s note: This article originally stated that the quoted question about the mural was asked by the Observer journalist Nick Cohen. In fact, it was asked by a Twitter user to Nick Cohen. This has now been corrected in the text above.

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“Persuading the people to vote against their own best interests has been the awesome genius of the American political elite from the beginning.”

— Gore Vidal

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