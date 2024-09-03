Editor’s Note: Pay close attention to how Professor Shaw was treated; how he was threatened with indefinite detention if he didn’t give up his Constitutional rights as a citizen. He was denied an attorney. Make no mistake: This is fascism. It’s here. Now. And a direct threat to all Americans. Speak up, speak out. Kennon’s call for general strikes to oppose this tyranny is exactly what needs to happen; the only thing that might save us. Post and forward this information on. People need to understand what is rapidly unfolding upon us. Oh, and also call your Congressional ‘representative’ and senator. Let them begin to feel a tad nervous about having sold their office, integrity and shrunken soul off to the Zionist lobby. — Mark Taylor

Due Dissidence (9/2/24)

The team discusses how the government's repression against free speech threatening the lies protecting Israel's crimes and those of its accomplices, such as the US empire, is reaching new heights in cynicism and lawlessness. The case of Professor Danny Shaw adds one case to the number of outrages making the news.

Pretty soon, with the alternative press muted, the public won't even hear about these illegitimate policies. Fact is, the FBI is acting in completely unconstitutional ways in a clear campaign of intimidation aimed at chilling the speech of supporters of Palestinians in the midst of an obvious Israel-conducted genocide. Keaton suggests that a possible way to fight back is through a national strike.

9-minute video

“They threatened to disappear him if he did not talk. Let that sink in.”

UPDATE INTERVIEW: Vilified & Criminalised

MOATS (9/8/24)

Professor Danny Shaw on Israel’s dirty little geno***e and how he was locked up and quizzed by the FBI and Homeland Security for speaking the truth on Gaza

16-minute video

Prof. Danny Shaw: I’m a professor who got fired and arrested for protesting Israel’s Gaza war

“As the Chinese proverb says, ‘It only takes a spark to start a prairie fire.”

Al Jazeera (5/17/24)

“We see the children under the rubble. We see every hospital in Gaza destroyed,” says American Professor Danny Shaw, highlighting the international community’s silence over the unfolding massacres and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. “We see a complete lack of respect for Palestinians as if they weren’t human beings,” he adds.

Sentiments like these have ignited protests against Israel’s assault on Gaza at more than 130 colleges and universities in the United States. Students and many faculty members are urging that their universities, with enormous endowments, cut ties to Israeli companies and end academic partnerships with Israeli institutions. In the eyes of the protesters, universities that invest in companies doing business with Israel are complicit in the continuing war in Gaza.

9-minute video

AMERICAN MYTH OF FREE SPEECH: Student Genocide Protesters Face Ongoing Harassment For Being On The Right Side Of History

University protester in Oshkosh, Wisconsin last spring.

Photo by Mark Taylor, free to use.

Despite this, activists are planning a fresh wave of pro-Palestinian protests at US colleges this fall. Our job is to support and join them. See action to take below...

Wake Up. Speak Out. Resist or Submit.