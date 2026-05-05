As with all of us now, Wilkerson finds he had been naive to the reality of what this nation truly is and how it has been a stain on the world in the cause of corporate profit and domination both overseas and here on the homeland.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (5/5/26)

Of the many commentators and analysts in the ever-widening podcast world one that has stood out to me is retired Army Col. Larry Wilkerson. From serving as a helicopter pilot on the doomed battlefields of Vietnam to a high-level White House advisor to the Secretary of State, few have seen the results and grimy inner workings of the American Empire as up close as Wilkerson.

He speaks candidly of the murderous record of innocents killed — 38 million alone due to US-imposed sanctions — as the primary tool of the American hegemonic post-World War II world. At 81, Wilkerson is still engaged in the study and assessment of America as it is, in contrast to the propaganda in our history books, pop culture, self-aggrandizing pomposity and corrupt politics of lies and genocide.

As informative as he usually is in his interviews and panel discussions, this first interview with Tucker Carlson has a very different feel. During the almost hour-long discussion, they glide from one topic to another with Wilkerson being not so much the political and foreign policy expert as a more reflective fellow citizen speaking with a degree of pain, sadness and genuine confusion about what has happened leading us to this point of social, political, economic and international collapse.

As with all of us now, Wilkerson finds he had been naive to the reality of what this nation truly is and how it has been a stain on the world in the cause of corporate profit and domination both overseas and here on the homeland. He shares his genuine concern of how this reality will be merged with AI and turned on all of us.

Blasphemy in the ranks

The entire interview is worthwhile, but I especially urge you to watch the last ten minutes or so, when he talks about the growing blasphemy of the US military as it is being turned and tuned into an army of perverted fascistic faux ‘Christianity’ for domestic control and domination.

This unconstitutional — I would argue treasonous — turn in the military is led by undoubtedly one of the most corrupt and inept military leaders in US history, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Wilkerson notes that with mandatory prayer services for Pentagon high command led by Hegseth, “He’s making sure — very carefully — that he’s eliminating flag and admiral officers who are or might be opposed to the military becoming a defender of Christianity as the national religion.”

It’s an important development that may well — with the coming chaos of World War —directly impact each of us, our families and communities.

Iran Update: Israel’s Newest Bombing Campaign, The Oncoming War With China & The Perverse Blasphemy Of The American Military

Tucker Carlson (6/6/26)

Does the Iran war become a conflict with China that we can’t possibly win? Col. Lawrence Wilkerson on how we’re heading down that road.

56-minute video

‘Being There Was Torture’: Journalist Estefany Rodríguez On Her ICE Detention

By Reynaldo Leaños Jr. and Maria Hinojosa

NPR / Latino USA (5/1/26)

Estefany Rodríguez, a Nashville-based journalist from Colombia, was arrested and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement this past March. In this episode, Estefany gave Latino USA a shocking account about her detention and the inhuman conditions she experienced and witnessed. Estefany’s lawyers argue that her detention was retaliation for her reporting on immigration enforcement and ICE operations.

We discuss what Estefany’s case shows about the conditions of immigration detention, and what it means that immigrant journalists could be targeted for their reporting in the United States.

This story is part of our democracy and election coverage: The Latino Factor: How We Vote.

Link to 25-minute audio

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