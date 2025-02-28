By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (2/28/25)

Justice in America is better spelled as “Just-US”, beginning from the street and going right up through the corrupt, cancerous bowels of Congress and the moral desert of Wall Street and coming home to burp up at the bought-n-paid-for Supreme Court.

The trial of alleged United Healthcare executive Brian Thompson shooter Luiggi Mangione was destined to be dramatic, but now with the defense counsel’s revelation of alleged unconstitutional behavior by arresting police, things are going to be even more interesting.

The banner of fascism

As the out-in-the-open, consequence-free blatant criminal corruption of the Trump gang rolls out, and the consequences from stolen Social Security data, decimation of agencies dedicated to protecting consumers and assuring at least a few basic supports and services to the citizens and children becomes apparent, billionaire “Just-US” will be the banner of the new fascist reality.

Outrage and resistance are building, even among disillusioned MAGA voters. Now is the time — in whatever way possible you can — to add to that effort. Do so now as the iron-gated window of possible self-rescue is fast closing.

We must seize true Justice from the oily billionaire Trump gang “Just-US” fascist coup.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit

Actions Of Bumbling Cops May Be Luigi’s Best Hope

Status Coup (2/27/25)

Jordan Chariton showcases the latest in Luigi Mangione's trial, where his lawyer has now come out to showcase how police illegally detained him, didn't Mirandize* him, and searched his place without a warrant. Any one of these could put the case against Luigi on thin ice, so let's take a look.

*The Miranda Rights is a set of instructions that are required to be given to a person taken into custody on suspicion of having committed a criminal act, before he can be questioned by police. The purpose of the Miranda rights is to ensure such individuals are made aware of their right to not make any statement that incriminates themselves, as well as their right to have an attorney. NOTE: If you are an activist or participate in an demonstrations, you need to understand your Miranda Rights. To explore this concept, consider the following Miranda Rights definition.

24-minutes

Status Coup News YouTube link HERE!

“Jobs? Who needs thousands of new well-paid construction and manufacturing jobs?”

Trump KILLS OFF 115,000 Factory Jobs Just To Snub Biden!

Secular Act (2/27/25)

8-minute video

AN OLD HABIT: Trump Has Long Record Of Stiffing Workers & Contractors

[Editor’s Note: The record of Donald Trump repeatedly screwing over and not paying workers and contractors goes back decades. It is the foundation of his glitzy empire of grift, sleaze and unearned wealth. This article from 2016 reviews a few examples of how Donald has ripped off workers for decades. — Mark Taylor]

By Harper Neidig

The Hill (6/9/16)

Hundreds of workers and contractors have accused Donald Trump of not paying his bills over the years, according to an investigation by USA Today.

{mosads}The report found hundreds of liens, judgments and at least 60 lawsuits against Trump and his businesses alleging that he has not fully paid workers for their labor and in some instances refused to pay commissions for his own lawyers and real estate brokers.

Since 2005, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s businesses have also racked up 24 violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act for not paying employees minimum wage or overtime pay.

The report found a tendency for Trump’s businesses to engage in lengthy legal battles over relatively small dollar figures, often making settlements that require confidentiality from the plaintiffs.

During construction on the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., in 1990, records show that Trump failed to pay at least 253 subcontractors in full or on time.

In an interview with USA Today, Trump said that if he refused or reduced payments, it was because a contractor’s work wasn’t up to his standards.

“Let’s say that they do a job that’s not good, or a job that they didn’t finish, or a job that was way late,” he said. “I’ll deduct from their contract, absolutely. That’s what the country should be doing.”

But one cabinet-builder alleged that after he had finished a $400,000 contract at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City and Trump had refused to pay a final bill of $83,000, Trump then said he would be willing to hire the contractor again. …

Link to story and 2-minute audio

TRUMP QUOTE OF THE WEAK!

"He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing (former president Joe) Biden 'like a fiddle.' A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.” — Donald Trump, Truth Social post (2/19/25)

“Do you still think that Mr. Zelenskyy is a dictator?” a reporter asked during a back-and-forth in the Oval Office. “Umm, did I say that? I can’t believe I said that. Next question.” — Donald Trump, Oval Office press conference (2/28/25)

The Cringe World Of President Ding-Bat-Crazy

Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

