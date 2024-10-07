If there is any hope for this lost, immoral and collapsing nation, it is to be found among true patriots and compassionate people like Bushnell and Hebert.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/7/24)

Coming today to the end of the first year of the US/Israel genocide in Gaza will be marked by many comments and reflections, accusations and declarations. Some insightful and humane. Many others, not so much.

In a time of fascistic government suppression and abandonment of all intellectual principles and suppression of open debate and discussion on most American universities and flagrant corruption, cowardice and immorality from the White House down through the Congress and War Department, it’s important to hear from those who have not just spoken out, but paid a price.

Veterans For Peace organized a letter-writing campaign of support for Senior Airman Larry Hebert, 26, who in April stood in front of the White House protesting American funding, active support and participation in the US/Israel genocide in Gaza. Hebert was on leave from the base he is stationed at in Spain and was quickly called back to base before his leave was complete. He has been in the military six years.

Earlier in February, Senior Airman Aaron Bushnell, a 25-year-old active-duty airman from Whitman, Massachusetts, doused himself in gasoline and set himself abalze in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, repeatedly shouting “Free Palestine” until collapsing. He later died of his injuries.

True courage and patriotism is not to be found in ‘our’ national leadership, nor among the US military members taking part in the brutal war on children in the US/Israel genocide in Gaza and now Lebanon. It is to be found with brave patriots like Bushnell and Hebert. If there is any hope for this lost, immoral and collapsing nation, it is to be found among true patriots and compassionate people like Bushnell and Hebert.

Buzz Davis, of Veterans For Peace shared the following letter from Hebert with the nearly 400 veterans who wrote in support of Hebert’s brave action.

Update On Airman Hebert's Status In Air Force After Gaza Hunger Strike Protest Against Gaza Genocide

“When I joined, I thought the ultimate goal was peace. I was completely unaware of the disgusting motivations for war and how propaganda has evolved.”

Letter From Senior Airman Lawrence Hebert To Veterans For Peace [9/24/24]

Thank you to everyone who wrote/signed a letter asking for my release from military service.

I hope that your support may sway my leadership’s decision in my favor.

I, along with my attorneys, have decided to withdraw my Conscientious Objector application in order to file for a voluntary separation under the "Miscellaneous Reasons" provision instead. The reason for this is because voluntary separation can be a much quicker process which I feel is very much needed for myself and my family.

I have become increasingly devastated as the Israel-U.S. led genocide of Palestine continues, and feel less inclined to take any orders from superiors.

I find that much of our force is ignorant to the reality and gravity of our actions, and I'm looking forward to continuing working with peace activists upon my return from Spain.

My command, thankfully, removed me from any work that relates to operations. Instead, I have been doing whatever menial work they can find.

I have been torn between getting out the "correct way" and causing more trouble for the DoD. Many people have advised me that getting out "properly" will be seen more favorably by currently serving servicemembers, but ultimately, I just want to end the war and genocide "machine".

When I joined, I thought the ultimate goal was peace. I was completely unaware of the disgusting motivations for war and how propaganda has evolved. I thought I was serving my country and that I would learn a trade that would help me once I got out of the service.

I'm now a full-on Avionics specialist, but I will never utilize this trade as it mostly only helps the military and defense industry.

Instead, I look forward to studying agriculture after my discharge and learning more about my own family's history as it was something never taught to me. I genuinely just want to freely enjoy my life and want the same for my children.

I think people everywhere have that same feeling, and in part, it's why I so passionately want the same for Palestinians. People just want freedom and dignity, and it's hypocritical for us to boast of our own freedoms while oppressing others and preventing them from obtaining their own.

I hope we experience real change soon, but the current climate of our politics still seems hell-bent on culture wars and lacks any courage to seek change. In the meantime, I'll continue finding ways to make some impact and continue having conversations with other service members about their own roles.

It can be hard to stay positive while everything seems so grim, and being surrounded by mostly pro-war military personnel definitely doesn't help.

I'm genuinely grateful for all the support I've received from everyone from all over the world. I'm a mostly keep-to-myself type of person, so putting myself out there has been very daunting. But from the thousands of messages of support to the multiple service members who've come forward to support as well, I'm grateful for it all.

Thank you for your patience, and apologies for the late response!

Sincerely,

Larry Hebert

Anti-Imperialist