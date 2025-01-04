By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/4/24)

Thanks to CIA whistleblower and Deep State critic Ray McGovern for reading this powerful poem, Don’t Mention the Children, by British Jewish poet and childrens book author Michael Rosen on the January 3rd broadcast of the Judging Freedom podcast.

Israel will not stop slaughtering, maiming, orphaning and traumatizing the infants and children of Gaza. It is, after all, all Israel is about. But let us pray the psychopathic United States stops providing all the money, bombs n’ bullets and diplomatic lies, cover and bullying to make it all possible. As the enabler, the US is the most guilty. We could stop the massacres in a day.

Shame on this nation.

The world should shun us.

We have chosen to abandon all sense of humanity.

As long as we help slaughter the nameless children of Gaza and the rest of the world, Damn This Nation!

UPDATE: Pres. “Genocide” Joe Biden announced today yet another $8 billion of US weapons to Israel to accelerate the ethnic extermination of Palestinians, securing his position of being one of the worst war criminals of the many criminal US presidents. Such a vile and despicable criminal, and the Democratic Party will say and do nothing.

British Poet/Author Michael Rosen: ‘Don’t Mention The Children’

Don’t Mention The Children



Israel bans radio advert listing names of children killed in Gaza

(Guardian 24.07.14)

Don’t name the dead children.

The people must not know the names

of the dead children.

The names of the children must be hidden.

The children must be nameless.

The children must leave this world

having no names.

No one must know the names of

the dead children.

No one must say the names of the

dead children.

No one must even think that the children

have names.

People must understand that it would be dangerous

to know the names of the children.

The people must be protected from

knowing the names of the children.

The names of the children could spread

like wildfire.

The people would not be safe if they knew

the names of the children.

Don’t name the dead children.

Don’t remember the dead children.

Don’t think of the dead children.

Don’t say: ‘dead children’.

Michael Rosen is the author of 140 books. He was the fifth British Children’s Laureate from June 2007 to June 2009. Here is a YouTube clip of Michael reading this poem at a national demonstration organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in London on July 26th. Update – October 2015 ‘Don’t Mention the Children’, Michael Rosen’s first collection for adults since Selected Poems (Penguin) in 2007, is now available from Smokestack Books.

From eight months ago…

American Crucifixion

Gaze upon her, fellow Americans. Gaze upon what we have done. What we are doing. Who we are.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (3/31/24)

Gaze upon her, fellow Americans. Pause at least a moment to gaze upon her. Consider what we have done. Are doing again … today. An innocent child crucified by the corrupt, immoral, decadent and evil Israeli/American fascist empire. A new martyr of today’s latest genocide of our corrupt, arrogant, viscous world empire.

This time it is a sweet, innocent child. A toddler. What, maybe 3 years-old? Simply clad in similar sweatsuit and carefully tied tiny sneakers we dress our children and grandchildren in every day. Now dead and crucified upon our dollar sign of depravity and institutional cruelty.

Crucified by all of us. In our name and by the immoral monsters of both parties we vote into power over … and over, as they ride to office on dirty corporate Zionist money. Even those of us who vehemently oppose this Crucifixion share in the responsibility. No matter how loud we protest and object, we have not done enough.

I have not done enough.

As in all empires, we sit plump on the profit pillows of systematized and institutionalized exploitation, enslavement, torture and death. Commodified, industrialized genocidal brutality: It is the only thing we are good at any more. Experts, really. Millions have been crucified in our name and on and for our dollar.

Today, this precious child is the Crucifixion we raise up to the world this Easter Sunday in our name. Tomorrow there will be another.

And the day after, another.

In our name.

All of our names.

Day after day after...

Photo was posted in “Views at Al-Shifa Hospital” by Substacker Sean Griobhtha (4/18/24)

Share