This is what we & Israel do…

….and this is what we are.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (7/21/25)

In yesterday’s post the focus was on how to put the Epstein scandal cover-up right on top of where it needs to be challenged: both parties in the cowardly, corrupt Congress. Today the focus is messaging against the obscenity of the US/Israeli genocide in Gaza.

As noted yesterday, I encourage you to read Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) excellent post on how to most effectively deliver an opinion to members of Congress.

While almost two years of grim daily imagery of Gazan children being shattered and maimed by US bombs and artillery have sickened anyone with a scrap of soul, the photos and videos coming out the past two weeks of emaciated, starving infants, toddlers and children has rattled the world to an even deeper level. The depravity of racist, genocidal Zionist ideology — funded and armed with our tax dollars while basic needs for our own people are ignored — has caused (finally) a dramatic shift in public opinion about Israel.

Cannibalistic ghouls of hell

Given their immorality and bought-off corruption to Zionist operations like the American Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), there is no chance that a majority of Congress will cut off funding the genocidal Zionist machine. Like cannibalistic ghouls of hell, their souls are gone.

So what to do?

How to intervene?

Gum up the works.

Sow doubt, dissension and shame among Congressional staff.

To be clear, all jobs and careers have moral consequences. Anyone working in corporate America inadvertently contributes to some level of evil. The immoral profit-above-all-else nature of corporate capitalism makes the entire system of capitalism inherently corrupt and evil. I experienced it working in the corporate medical industrial complex.

But there are degrees of evil.

Any level or degree of facilitating and complicity with genocide is completely immoral and needs to be challenged. That was true right down to the office clerks at Nazi Germany’s Dachau extermination camp. While the clerks who typed up and mailed out the requisition paperwork for the monthly shipment of the Zyklon B gas used to murder innocents in the gas chambers on the other side of the camp might have been nice, polite cat ladies who never struck a prisoner, they actively enabled the mass killing and thus were complicit and quilty with the worst of war crimes: genocide.

There is no wiggle room for such moral worms.

The same is true now for everyone working for the members of Congress who remain silent or actively promote, defend and vote to continue sending bombs, money and American troops, mercenaries and intelligence staff to support and participate in the murder of children in Gaza. Doesn’t matter if all you do in a Congressional office is answer the phone, sharpen the pencils or file the latest pay-off paperwork from AIPAC, you are complicit and actively assist in the genocide.

You are guilty.

Blood is on your paws.

As Massie notes in his post, contacting Congress can have an effect, but nothing will outweigh cold hard cash from genocidal PR operations like AIPAC. But contacting Congressional staff may gum up and sow some shame, guilt, doubt, awakened conscience among the staff members Congress depend upon.

So call your Congressional delegation and bluntly — politely — give some version of the following message:

“I know the money from the Zionist lobby will keep Sen./Rep. _______ supporting the starvation of babies and children in Gaza, but I’d like to make a statement of fact for you and your colleagues to consider. Just as the secretaries and file clerks who processed the paperwork for the weekly deliveries of Zyclon-B for the gas chambers at the Nazi Dachau death camp were complicit with the murder of innocents during World War II, so too, you staffers working today in congressional offices are complicit with the genocide in Gaza. There is no side-stepping that reality and moral truth.”

Don’t tell them what to do or not do. Just deliver that truth. Give them your name and phone number and invite a call from staff (most likely no one will have the integrity, courage or basic courtesy to return your call) and hang up.

Speak on behalf of these precious children.

Call again and again and again until the killing — our killing — stops.

There Comes A Time, And This Is It!

“There’s a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious — makes you so sick at heart — that you can’t take part. You can’t even passively take part. And you’ve got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels, upon the levers, upon all the apparatus, and you’ve got to make it stop. And you’ve got to indicate to the people who run it, to the people who own it that unless you’re free, the machine will be prevented from working at all.” — Mario Savio

Find Your Congressional Cretin / Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121

Code Pink Crashes Capitol Hill Cafeteria & CONFRONTS Congressional Diners Over Gaza Starvation!

Jimmy Dore Show (7/30/25)

6-minute video

“Precisely Designed Mass Starvation”— Aid Access As Weapon In US/Israel Gaza Genocide

“The only conclusion that one can come to is that Israel is doing this deliberately. They know exactly what they are doing and this is intended.”

Democracy Now! (7/21/25)

The starvation crisis in Gaza is deepening under Israel’s brutal blockade and amid regular massacres of civilians attempting to secure aid at the only officially sanctioned aid sites, run by Israeli troops and American mercenaries. The so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and the onset of famine are the subjects of a new report by analysts Davide Piscitelli and Alex de Waal for the research organization Forensic Architecture on the “architecture of genocidal starvation” in Gaza.

“I’ve been working on this field of famine, food crisis and humanitarian action for more than 40 years, and there is no case, over those four decades, of such minutely engineered, closely monitored, precisely designed mass starvation of a population as is happening in Gaza today,” says de Waal, who is also the author of Mass Starvation: The History and Future of Famine.

14-minute video

'KIDS SHOT IN THE TESTlCLES': Israeli Troops Hit Sadistic New Low Of Depravity In Gazá

Due Dissidence (7/21/25)

18-minute video

My Letter To Australian MP Mark Dreyfus About Gaza

By Caitlin Johnstone (7/29/25)

2-minute audio

Israel's Most PERVERSE Experiment Yet

Double Down News (7/23/25)

17-minute video

GOD BLESS ‘EM: Berlin Erupts In Chaos As Protesters Clash With Police Over Gaza Crisis / Gaza Starvation Protest

The Financial Express (7/25/25)

Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were detained in Berlin during a high-intensity protest against Israel's actions in Gaza. The unauthorized rally near Checkpoint Charlie escalated quickly protesters hurled red paint, banged pots, and waved Palestinian flags while accusing Israel of “starving” Gaza. Police were seen forcibly detaining individuals, with some protestors requiring urgent medical attention. The protest aimed to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where over 2.4 million people 1.1 million of them children are at risk of famine, according to UNICEF. The Israeli government has rejected claims of responsibility, blaming Hamas for the aid crisis. This video captures the raw tension on Berlin’s streets as global anger mounts over the war in Gaza.

4-minute video

MEDIA COMPLICITY: Where's The Outrage Over Labor Leader Chris Smalls' Violent Arrest By Israelis?

Despite Smalls having been profiled by every major media outlet in the U.S. when he successfully led the union drive at Amazon, not a single major media outlet has covered his violent detention by the IDF three days ago.

By Mike Elk

Pay Day Report (7/29/25)

On Saturday, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) boarded the Handala, a ship associated with the Flotilla Freedom Coalition, that was attempting to reach Gaza with supplies for starving Palestinians. The IDF detained 20 activists, who had their hands held up, in graphic images that were captured by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

Among those on the ship was Chris Smalls, who gained fame when he led a successful union drive at Amazon in Staten Island in 2022. President Biden even invited Smalls to meet with him at the White House to strategize on union organizing in 2022.

On Monday, details emerged that not only was Smalls detained, but he was physically beaten by the IDF. He was the only Black member of the Freedom Flotilla on the Handala.

“The Freedom Flotilla Coalition confirms that upon arrival in Israeli custody, U.S. human rights defender, Christian Small, was physically assaulted by seven uniformed individuals,” wrote the Freedom Flotilla Coalition on Instagram. “They choked him and kicked him, leaving visible signs of violence on his neck and back”.

Still, despite Smalls having been profiled by every major media outlet in the U.S. when he successfully led the union drive at Amazon, not a single major media outlet has covered his violent detention by the IDF three days ago.

In 2022, The New York Times even ran a Style section profile on his fashion choices among more than a dozen pieces that they ran on his organizing efforts, but the paper has not said anything about the detention and beating of a high-profile labor activist at the hands of the IDF. Only three smaller left-leaning outlets, Zeteo, The Grio, and Jezebel covered it.

“This totally makes sense,” wrote University of New Brunswick Professor Nathan Kalman-Lamb on Bluesky. “A notable public figure in the US (Amazon labor organizer Christian Smalls) is illegally arrested by Israel and subjected to severe physical violence while on a hunger strike… and not one US media outlet of any type has decided that is news.”

Some union leaders have already begun to speak out about his detention.

"As a union, we are demanding the immediate release of Chris Smalls and all captured activists," said the 29,000-member California Faculty Association in a statement late Monday. "We further call for an immediate end to the engineered famine and deliberate starving of the people in Gaza, labor complicity with genocide, and all US military aid to Israel".

The Amazon Labor Union has called on the broader labor movement to organize for the release of Smalls.

"We honor the call from Palestinian labor unions to disrupt the arms trade and support global workers' actions such as strikes, direct protests, and other efforts, " the Amazon Labor Union said in a statement.

Teamster leadership betrayal

However, his international union leader, Teamsters union President Sean O'Brien, has stayed silent on the detention of Smalls, who founded the Amazon Labor Union, which is now an affiliate of the Teamsters.

Instead, the Teamsters President Sean O'Brien took to social media to advertise his upcoming interview with fascist commentator Vivek Ramaswamy and his 3 million right-wing followers. [Actually, O’Brien was hosting Ramaswamy on his podcast. — MT]

(Be sure to check out Payday's collab with NPR's "This American Life" on why O'Brien embraced several leading Trump figures)

This is a developing story on how labor leaders are responding to the beating and detention of Chris Smalls. Payday will update as we learn more.

Link to story

Labor Organizer Chris Smalls BEATEN In Israeli Custody, Teamsters President SILENT — 11-minute video

When they tell you who they are, believe them!

Cowardly Trump Regime Posts Coded Nazi Message

Secular Talk (7/25/25)

14-minute video

How one CIA agent came to expose the agency’s evil torture program initiated by G.W. Bush.

Story Of Whistleblower John Kiriakou Jailed For Exposing CIA

“My overall belief for many, many years up — until the torture of Abu Zubaydah — was that we are the good guys, right? We're the good guys. We're the freedom fighters. And then I realized we're not the good guys. We're no better than the bad guys. The things that we criticize other countries for, we were doing every day at secret sites around the world.”

TCM Originals (7/3/25)

John Kiriakou revealed how CIA tortured innocent people in the name of War on Terror on President Bush's order. In the final episode, CIA official shares why he became a whistleblower and how he ended up in U.S. Federal Prison.

This interview is part of Spy Diaries, our new series featuring former intelligence officials from around the world, sharing what really happened behind the scenes.

17-minute video

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Link for more resistance art here.

