Caught in the fever of their greed, what capitalists just can’t grasp is that the loss of any hope of a stake in an economic system leaves people wanting to justifiably pound a stake through that system.

Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Click here for more cartoons on Bankers & Wall Street greed.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (8/1/26)

As corrupt and tilted toward the open mouths of the wealthy as the American system has always been, there was one small opportunity for the working class to carve out a modest bit of family wealth through the purchase of a home or small farm. Generations of workingclass Americans built small homes from the ground up or restored or remodeled homes in need of repair and from that investment and sweat labor were able to create some modest family wealth with a chance of passing it on to their kids.

While certainly it was not available to most minorities and many cities of privilege, home ownership was a possible pathway — a hopeful promise — for many to have a piece of the American Dream and some measure of not just economic security, but economic autonomy.

But beginning with the 2007 Great Recession, Obama bank bailouts and millions of foreclosures, rising interest rates and the convenient COVID crisis, the promise of home ownership has been methodically dismantled shingle by shingle. As wages stagnate and basic needs like groceries, healthcare and childcare evaporate for young families, the average current price of a home in the United States has risen to $436,523.

Again, that is average, meaning the cost in many areas of the country zoom far beyond that headspinning price.

With the ever-growing Trumpstein Inflation Tax (TIT) for basics like food and utilities, home foreclosure starts were up 26% from a year ago, while completed foreclosures increased 59%.

Home ownership in urban areas is substantially less than in suburban and rural areas.

Cashing in your dream

As the reports linked below document, the dream of family home ownership is under attack by hedge funds, private equity gangsters, home equity loan scammers, the spreading infection of vast corporate land grabs and now neighborhood-destroying AI surveillance centers. As with all things under capitalism, your home, kids, neighborhood and future is just another commodity — a dull, lifeless thing — to be monetized and bargained away.

Caught in the fever of their greed, what capitalists just can’t grasp is that the loss of any hope of a stake in an economic system leaves people wanting to justifiably pound a stake through that system.

The sudden rise of interest in socialism is as natural as the rising sun in the east. There is a dawning awareness of the obvious: from forever wars for corporate profit to destruction of social services and grinding away the natural world we all depend upon for survival, this system is designed to impoverish and kill you, your family and our collective future.

Like cattle in the stockyards, we are being lined up for slaughter and rendering down to every last penny of private profit. It is — truly — a narcissistic demonic system of human degradation and sacrifice.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

Time to give ‘em the BOOT!!!

“How much longer will the sleepy public slumber before awaking to all the lies?”

— Peaceful-resistance1, online comment

Corporate consolidation & control

The Secret Reason You Can’t Buy A House

“Turning your home into a cash-flowing asset for Wall Street.”

More Perfect Union (3/11/26)

There’s a monopoly on home construction screwing over America. The biggest builders work with Wall St. to maximize profits, at the expense of everyone who wants to own a home. One family told us that the black mold in their poorly built home made their daughter cry blood.

14-minute video

Median U.S. home price hits record high of $444,000

As Many Are Priced Out Of Buying, The Renter-Owner Wealth Gap Is Wider Than Ever

By Jennifer Ludden

All Thing Considered / NPR (7/28/26)

Record high housing costs have pushed the wealth gap between renters and owners wider than ever. It's been a boon for owners even as many others are priced out.

This summer, the median U.S. home price hit another record high - $444,000. That yearslong upward trend has widened the wealth gap between renters and owners more than ever. That's been a boon for owners, but it's pricing out many would-be buyers, as NPR's Jennifer Ludden reports.

6-minute audio

“There is no more American dream anymore. All it is is survival.”

Private Equity’s Brutal Takeover Of Trailer Parks, The Last Affordable Housing In America

More Perfect Union (9/18/24)

Mobile homes are one of the last remaining affordable housing options in America. Now they’ve become private equity’s latest target. Private equity firms now own at least 1200 parks nationwide. And residents have seen their rents spike by as much as 100% in the last 6 years.

13-minute video

Apparently, buying all the politicians isn’t enough…

TECH CEO DECLARES: Take Away The Vote From Poor People!

Breaking Points (7/29/26)

17-minute video

“All tyrannies rule through fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed they must rely exclusively on force."

— George Orwell

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