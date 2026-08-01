DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
7h

“There is no more American dream anymore. All it is is survival.”

It's always been about survival. It's just more noticeable now that more and more workers are suffering from capitalism.

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