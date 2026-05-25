DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Mariah Williams's avatar
Mariah Williams
11h

Thank you for expressing the deep sadness I have on this "memorial" day! It's sadly about glorifying the for-profit death cult called going to war to promote "democracy" and protect our country. Right. Growl! Your words say so well what my mind and heart experience.

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1 reply by Mark Taylor
Sean Doyle's avatar
Sean Doyle
8h

The subconscious irony:

At very end of your compassionate story, you misspell Roland's last name as "Tillman".

As in Pat Tillman:

The pro football player who quit to become an Army soldier in 2002, who was shot dead soon after in the mountains of Afghanistan; used as a PR "Patriot" scapegoat (not "Friendly Fire"!) by the 9/11 Bush Regime, of which Tillman was already "sacrificing" his life for!

Fascist DeMockRacy indeed!

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