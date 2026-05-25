Editor’s Note: This post originally ran a year ago on Memorial Day 2025. The past year of the expanding network of federal concentration camps, surveillance, illegal detentions and now the illegal US/Israeli war on Iran underscores the reality of who really won World War II. — MT

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (5/26/25)

A few months ago, I was driving a back road in rural Wisconsin and came upon a beautiful church, one of five built around 1880 by Catholics fleeing persecution in Chicago. At some point it became an Episcopal church, the faith I was raised in and once was.

I could see some very old tombstones behind the church and stopped to explore. The earliest birth date I found on one worn marker was 1839, but there were other toppled and eroded headstones half buried in the ground and covered with weeds that were undoubtedly older.

But one simple marker brought me to a stop:

Roland F. Tallman



Pfc 354 Inf 89 Div



World War II



Feb. 23, 1925 March 26, 1945

Twenty years old.

About 20 feet behind the simple marker there was a larger, more ornate stone marker put in place by the family…

IN MEMORY OF OUR SON



On the base was etched:



FATHER MOTHER SON

I was struck by the clear grief the family experienced as evidenced by the large, expensive headstone commemorating their son.

I also thought, “He died for nothing. They all died for nothing.”

I thought of the combat trauma I had witnessed among some fathers of kids I grew up with in the 50s and 60s. I recalled the suicide of one — the father of a classmate and well-known surgeon in our city — who had been a combat medic in WW II. He shot himself.

All for nothing.

In our rapidly emerging fascist state of grotesque genocide, masked agents conducting illegal round-ups, corrupt and incompetent White House officials, ignored legal rulings and bipartisan meek Congressional complicity and cowardice, imprisonment and deportation of hundreds to brutal foreign concentration camps without basic rights of due process, we see the toxic belching of our modern Nazi state. We have become what the Nazi state once was.

The totalitarian fascism young Roland Tallman died fighting against eight decades ago.

We see the evil of our Nazi state in the stultifying censorship and deportation of some of our brightest and most ethical students and faculty at universities — many of which, like Columbia University — have abandoned all principles of education, kow-towing to ignorant Nazi thugs and bullies. We live in a nation where it is now common for a young college student to be grabbed, handcuffed and hustled off in an unmarked car by unidentified, cowardly masked government goons showing no warrant for simply co-writing a polite editorial opposing genocide in her school newspaper.

Our modern day version of the Nazi Gestapo and Einsatzgruppen.

We live in a nation of video game warriors conducting murderous and cowardly bombings with absolutely no care, concern or consideration of civilian casualties in the tradition of the German Luftwaffe intentionally bombing civilians in London.

A war crime then. A war crime now.

Nazism then. Nazism now.

Family history

When I got home I did some online searching for the story of Roland and his family. I didn’t find much.

His father was Fred Henry Tallman, his mother, was Caroline. They had three daughters. Roland was the second eldest and only son. He was a United States Army Private First Class and served with the 354th Infantry, 89th Division. He was killed in action crossing the Rhine River in Rhine-Palatinate, Germany, just a month and three days after his 20th birthday.

Fred died in 1959 at the age of 81, and Caroline in 1965, at the age of 79. Their funerals were held in the church. I could find obituary photos of his parents, but Roland’s obituary did not have a photo.

This Memorial Day is 80 years after the defeat of Nazi Germany and coming just days after Donald Trump — with a red MAGA cap perched above his smarmy orange mug — gave an absolutely grotesque and mentally meandering address about Al Capone and trophy wives to the graduation class at West Point. And this is the mental and moral midget who could order you into battle?

Unlike past presidents who addressed West Point grads, Trump didn’t stay to shake the hands of the graduates, many of whom will undoubtedly be sent off to Iran within the next year.

No doubt he had a golf date to keep. (Learned later that indeed was the reason.)

Such disdainful disrespect shouldn’t be a surprise. In 2018 Trump weaseled out of a visit to honor the dead at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France, saying the cemetery was “filled with losers.”

On the same trip he referred to the 1,800 Marines who died in the World War I battle of Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

Trump’s vile disrespect can be very up front and personal:

“The Defense officials also confirmed to The AP reporting in The Atlantic that Trump on Memorial Day 2017 had gone with his chief of staff, John Kelly, to visit the Arlington Cemetery gravesite of Kelly’s son, Robert, who was killed in 2010 in Afghanistan, and said to Kelly: ‘I don’t get it. What was in it for them?’”

And then there was his animosity toward former Viet Cong war prisoner Sen. John McCain:

“The senior Marine Corps officer and The Atlantic, citing sources with firsthand knowledge, also reported that Trump said he didn’t want to support the August 2018 funeral of Republican Sen. John McCain, a decorated Navy veteran who spent years as a Vietnam prisoner of war, because he was a ‘loser.’ The Atlantic also reported that Trump was angered that flags were flown at half-staff for McCain, saying: ‘What the f—- are we doing that for? Guy was a f—-ing loser.’”

A term Trump also applied to a former president:

“Trump also referred to former President George H.W. Bush as a ‘loser’ because he was shot down by the Japanese as a Navy pilot in World War II.”

And now the Trump/Musk recent cutbacks are shuttering veteran health clinics across the country and laying off thousands of veteran civil servants.

And all of this traitorous insult and callous disrespect from a guy who evaded the Vietnam military draft with four student deferments and a diagnosis of bone spurs from a chiropractor business buddy of his father, Fred Senior.

Master Sgt. Donald “Bone Spurs” Trump.

Hitler may not have survived the war, but he won it

So here we are now, on Memorial Day, 80 years after the defeat of the Nazis with a president who sounds like he could have been some low level, back office apparatchik on Hitler’s junior staff, as every protection from the fundamental 300 year-old right of Habeas Corpus through the Bill of Rights and every judicial gain in personal rights and safeguards are now under direct attack for non-citizen and citizen alike.

On top of that we are partnered with the Zionist state of Israel conducting a Nazi-scale genocidal slaughter in Gaza, much of it armed and funded by the United States and each of us taxpayers. Zionism’s fascist ideology has roots deeply intertwined with the Nazis. Wealthy German Zionists even collaborated with the Nazis, trading away poor and working class Jews sent off to labor and death camps to protect their own wealth and privilege.

Trump won his self-declared “mandate” for jackbooting us into fascism in the 2024 election with a squeaker 51% of the vote; a margin of only 235,000 votes in three states combined.

And as with the opposition in Wiemar Germany, today’s supine Democrats do nothing but vote to approve even the worst of Trump appointments.

There’s no cavalry behind any hill.

On this Memorial Day, patriotism in Trump’s America has been degraded into obscene, blustering, patriot porn.

The ‘FOR SALE’ sign is especially appropriate.

The battle against racist fascism is here and now on the homeland. Time to tap into the grit, courage and genuine patriotism of our WW II veterans — our grandparents, great grandparents and young Roland Tallman — to defend our nation and the principles of democracy we like to say we are about.

It’s time for true patriotism.

“In God’s name, how many people do we have to kill before we learn that all of our killing doesn’t bring peace. We killed thousands in Afghanistan. We killed thousands in Iraq — hundreds of thousands. And we’ve helped facilitate the murder and death of thousands in Syria and now Palestine. I mean — Good God — when does it stop? We did it in Vietnam. Enough! Enough” — Larry Johnson, former CIA analyst, INTEL Roundtable w/ Johnson & McGovern : Weekly Wrap (3/28/25)

CARTOON: The Cowards Who Really Won World War II / We thought we won the war. We didn’t. It was worse than that.

Free Flyer Download: Don’t Let Them Steal The True History Of ‘Antifa’

In addition to betraying the sacrifice of our World War II, the Trump fascists have also co-opted, distorted and disgraced the true history of the term ‘Antifa’. The actual history is summarized in two versions of a flyer that can be cut into two or four copies provided for free at the DeMOCKracy.ink website.

Link here and scroll down to download.

Israeli Zionist control of US govt. reaches far back

What JFK Said About Palestinian Refugees -- The Speech That Enraged Israel

Historical Void (3/7/25)

21-minute video

Views In The Fascist State…

“…I am now ashamed to be a U.S. citizen. I loathe and despise every member of our Congress who votes to continue the support of Israel and every member of every agency of our government who continues support for Israel in any form. Of course, the same goes for the ever-duplicitous Trump who always tries to figure out a way to triangulate on every issue while talking out of at least two sides of his loud mouth.”

— From online comment (5/22/25)

“The Americans are cowards CentCom [US Central Command] are cowards they never bomb during the day — as all of you know — they only bomb at night and they only bomb civilian installations. And this bullshit that they bombed military targets in Yemen — they don’t even know where the targets are.”

— Journalist Pepe Escobar, reporting from Yemen Yemen’s Missiles DEVASTATE US & Israel as Trump Signal Leak SHOCKS World (3/27)

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