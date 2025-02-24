By Mark Taylor

Understanding the full scope of a million dollars is pretty difficult for most American plebes worried about making the month’s rent and groceries to process.

As for grasping the true scope of a billion dollars? Fuhgeddaboudit!

But sometimes the true grift and corruption of the loathsome ruling class can be exemplified and made real in the smaller examples of day-to-day grifting and corruption; in ways closer to daily experience.

The $10.7 million taxpayer tab for providing security, support and transportation for Donald Trump’s first month of golf outings in office is one such a example.

During his first term, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) estimated each of Trump’s visits to Mar-a-Lago cost taxpayers $3,383,250.

“Approximately one-third of this amount was spent on Air Force One flights for the round trip. Further costs included transporting vehicles such as two presidential limousines for Trump’s motorcade and reimbursing the Coast Guard for deploying a gunship in the Atlantic Ocean and heavily armed patrol boats in the Intracoastal Waterway. “These figures, calculated in 2017 dollars, are likely higher today, the report noted.”

Trump’s golf budget is for far more than golf fees and caddy tip, “According to previous HuffPost analyses, Trump’s golf-related expenses during his first term - including taxpayer-funded travel and security - totalled $151.5 million. He spent 293 days at his own resorts, despite claiming during his 2016 campaign that he would be too busy for vacations.”

But — as always with Trump — that’s not the full story on his golf scam corruption.

As reported back in 2022, “During Donald Trump’s presidency, Trump hotels charged the Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night, more than five times the recommended government rate, and the high rates continued after he left office, according to an investigation released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.”

As shady and grotesque as Trump’s taxpayer-subsidized golf addiction is, such corruption is completely bipartisan with Congressional insider trading, AIPAC purchase of genocidal support, the ever-revolving doors between Congress and corporate boardrooms and greasy campaign pay-offs.

Truly, by comparison, the bipartisan corruption of the American ruling class makes the Roman Emperor Nero and his pals look like a bunch of aesthetic monks living in a cave praying for peace.

The reality of a billion dollars may be beyond our day-to-day references, but a call to “Damn the billionaires” is completely understandable … and long overdue.

Donny’s $10.7 million golf fee is on your tab, Mr. & Mrs. America! And That’s Just The First Month!

“…Trump spent at least 12 nights at Mar-a-Lago in his first 29 days in office. S.V. Date of HuffPost noted on February 18 that Trump has played golf at one of his own properties on 9 of his first 30 days in office and that Trump’s golf outings had already cost the American taxpayer $10.7 million.” — Heather Cox Richardson, Letters From An American Substack (2/23/25) Hmm, at that rate, taxpayers will be on the hook for $128.4 million by the end of his first year in office and $513.6 — over half-a-billion dollars — over the next four years.

“Up yours, America!”

TRUTH BOMB: Jeffrey Sachs Speaks Truth To Europeans About Disaster Of American-Led Ukraine War & Genocide

Editor’s Note: We Americans also need to hear Jeffrey Sachs' dose of truth on the deception of the Deep State control of the government, the irrelevance of our presidents and Congress and the corporate non-stop love of war and profiteering off the dead. — Mark Taylor

By Danny Haiphong (2/23/25)

Economist Jeffrey Sachs drops a dire warning on the EU's Parliament in a shocking development that brought real politics to a body that is rapidly crashing and burning. Will the MEPs heed his warning about the total destruction that lies ahead as the Ukraine war comes to a close? This speech and analysis reveals the truth!

Jeffrey Sachs is an American economist, academic, and public policy analyst known for his work on economic development, poverty reduction, and sustainability. He has advised governments and international organizations, including the UN, on economic policies.

Sachs played a key role in the transition of post-Soviet economies to market systems and was a leading advocate for the UN’s Millennium Development Goals. Currently, he is a professor at Columbia University and directs the Center for Sustainable Development.

Link to 25-minute video

Jeffrey Sachs: Understanding The History Of The Avoidable Ukraine War

Julius Kivi Podcast (12/6/24)

A mini-documentary on the background of the Ukraine conflict follows Jeffrey Sachs’ lecture at the Cambridge Union. The journey begins in the early 1990s and continues to the present day. The documentary features interviews and statements from world leaders along the way, shedding light on significant historical geopolitical events and questioning the narrative created by Western media. What is true and what is not—that decision is left to the viewer.

However, the most important thing is not who is right but that there are understandable explanations for everything that has happened, and that these events are merely the result of a chain reaction of numerous events, the consequences of which we are now witnessing.

David Sachs is an American economist and public policy analyst who is a professor at Columbia University, where he was former director of The Earth Institute. He worked on the topics of sustainable development and economic development.

30-minute video

And As To Tyranny At Home…

“What's it going to take for us to wake up…I mean this entire body, to wake up to what's going on here? Is it going to be too late? Is it going to be when the President has secreted all this power and the Congress is an afterthought? What's it going to take?… “[T]his a constitutional crisis, and we've got to respond to it. I'm just waiting for this whole body to stand up and say no, no, we don't do it this way. We don't do it this way. We do things constitutionally. [T]hat's what the framers intended. They didn't intend to have an efficient dictatorship, and that's what we're headed for…. We’ve got to wake up, protect this institution, but much more importantly protect the people of the United States of America.” — Sen. Angus King (I-ME) address to the United States Senate regarding the Musk/Trump coup (2/20/25)

