PICTURE OF PERVERSION: An unmarked car left an ICE staging area in Los Angeles on Wednesday with a person inside wearing a Chucky mask, according to the Harbor Area Peace Patrol group. / Courtesy Harbor Area Peace Patrol

“Happy Halloween!”

— Tricia McLaughlin, Dept. of Homeland Security assistant secretary for public affairs.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (11/1/25)

Welcome to the United States of Perversion.

There are many words to describe the state our nation has fallen into:.

Corruption

Betrayal

Treason

Failure

Obscenity

Oligarchy

Death Cult

But with what is happening this weekend, ‘perversion’ strikes as the most fit.

In a nation where 29% of Americans (98 million) are low income and half cannot afford a $500 emergency we have the cutting off of essential federal funding for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for some 42 million Americans eking out a living on the ragged margins of a failing economy too busy shoveling out an endless train of tax breaks and taxpayer giveaways to oozy billionaires and corrupt corporations.

Saturday was the beginning of open enrollment for Obamacare, which provides healthcare coverage to a significant number of American families existing on the margin of our corrupt economy. The government has been in shutdown mode because Democrats have properly refused to go along with Trumpstein/GOP cuts in federal subsidies, which will more than double the cost of premiums (up to some $4,000/month for a family of four) with less coverage, higher deductibles and increased out-of-pocket cost for medication.

At the same time, federal subsidies for childcare have been slashed leaving working families — especially single parents — in an impossible situation.

Meanwhile, Trumpstein splattered fake gold graffiti around the Oval Office, cheapened the White House Lincoln Bedroom with a garish marble bathroom remodel and leveled the East Wing to make way for his “big, beautiful” 90,000 square-foot Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Ballroom, which will dwarf the 55,000 square-foot White House.

And then there is the perverse Gestapo ICE and Border Patrol thugs breaking into, ransacking and looting apartment buildings, holding naked, zip-tied children for hours in dark U-Haul vans and then having the audacity — more accurately perversion — to wear Halloween masks during their criminal raids.

A vehicle that the Harbor Area Peace Patrol says was photographed leaving an ICE staging area on Wednesday with a driver dressed in a Momo costume. / Courtesy Harbor Area Peace Patrol

When asked to respond to the mask wearing, Dept. of Homeland Security assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin wrote to NBC News, “Happy Halloween!”

Meanwhile, relaxed background checks has led to criminals and active drug users being hired by ICE.

And then there is the perverse Trumpstein clan looting at least a billion dollars from their crypto coin scam after the Don granted a pardon to one of the most notorious Bitcoin criminals.

Meanwhile, we have FBI director “Cash” Patel cutting off any investigation into the clear and ever-growing evidence of foreign involvement in the assassination of Turning Point USA founder and right-wing icon Charlie Kirk.

With every day. With every news cycle — indeed, every hour — we are falling into deeper, darker levels of twisted perversion. And, of course, all of it happens against the background of the never-ending perversion of the US/Israeli Zionist genocide in Gaza and the West Bank and the criminal bombing of fishing boats off the coast of Venezuela.

And then there is Trumpstein’s call to resume nuclear weapons testing and continued efforts to keep the Jeffrey Epstein records buried as it looks more and more likely he will issue a pardon to Epstein collaborator, serial rapist and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and that — clearly — the Netanyahu crime regime in Israel has Donny’s little jewels in a blackmail grip.

The perverse threat to us all is not a matter of Right vs Left, it is the TOP vs the rest of us.

Perversion

Bad as it is, it doesn’t begin to adequately describe the state of TV star Trumpstein’s daily American Shit Show.

In another ‘F-you America’…

Trump Marks Full Month Of Government Shutdown With $3.4 Million Golf Trip To Florida

The Air Force One trip is his 13th visit to his Palm Beach country club since he returned to office and brings his taxpayer funded golf total to $60.7 million.

By S.V. Date

HuffPost (1/31/25)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump marked the first full month of the ongoing government shutdown Friday by blaming it all on Democrats and taking a $3.4 million golf trip to Florida, bringing the total that taxpayers have spent on his hobby to $60.7 million since he retook the presidency in January.

This is his 13th trip to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach country club, which is across the Intracoastal Waterway from his golf course in West Palm Beach, adjacent to the county jail.

Asked about the shutdown, which has furloughed nearly 700,000 federal workers and is forcing another 700,000 to continue working without pay, Trump blamed Democrats. He told reporters after arriving on Air Force One: “It’s their fault. Everything is their fault.”

Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

During the flight south, he spent time posting photos of his latest renovation project at the White House, redoing the Lincoln bathroom in ornate marble and gold. “The Refurbished Lincoln Bathroom in the White House — Highly polished, Statuary marble!” he wrote.

Trump has already paved over the Rose Garden and turned it into a budget-hotel style patio and more recently tore down the entire 123-year-old East Wing to make room for a massive ballroom.

In his first nine months in office, Trump has played golf at his own resorts in Florida, New Jersey and Scotland 76 times. If he plays golf Saturday, it will be his 77th day on one of his courses on his 286th day in office, meaning he will have played golf on 27 percent of his second-term days. This includes a golf vacation in Scotland that cost taxpayers some $10 million during which he had the White House promote his opening of a new course at his resort in Aberdeen.

During his first term, from 2017 to 2021, Trump played a total of 293 days of golf on courses he owns and cost taxpayers $151.5 million to do so.

Link to story

As children go without food and daycare

With Food Aid Suspended For Millions, Trump Brags Of ‘Statuary Marble’ Bathroom Makeover

“Sure, you might not be able to eat or go to the doctor, but check out how nice Trump’s new marble shitter is.” — Journalist Aaron Rupar

Donald Trumpstein’s remodeling of Lincoln Bedroom shitter.

By Brad Reed

Common Dreams (10/31/25)

As millions of families across the US are about to lose their access to food aid over the weekend, President Donald Trump on Friday decided to show off photos of a White House bathroom that he boasted had been refurbished in “highly polished, statuary marble.”

Trump posted photos of the bathroom on his Truth Social platform, and he explained that he decided to remodel it because he was dissatisfied with the “art deco green tile style” that had been implemented during a previous renovation, which he described as “totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era.”

“I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble,” Trump continued. “This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!”

As life crumbles across America

Trump’s critics were quick to pan the remodeled bathroom, especially since it came at a time when Americans are suffering from numerous policies the president and the Republican Party are enacting, including tariffs that are raising the cost of food and clothing; expiring subsidies for Americans who buy health insurance through Affordable Care Act exchanges; and cuts to Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) programs in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“Sure, you might not be able to eat or go to the doctor, but check out how nice Trump’s new marble shitter is,” remarked independent journalist Aaron Rupar on Bluesky.

Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman who has become a critic of Trump, ripped the president for displaying such tone deafness in the middle of a federal government shutdown.

“Government still shutdown, Americans not getting paid, food assistance for low-income families and children about to be cut off, and this is what he cares about,” he wrote on X. “He’s a psychopath, humanly incapable of caring about anyone or anything but himself.”

Don Moynihan, a political scientist at the University of Michigan, expressed extreme skepticism that the White House bathroom during Abraham Lincoln’s tenure was decked out in marble and gold.

“Fact check based on no research but with a high degree of confidence: This is not the marble that was originally in the Lincoln Bedroom,” he wrote. “It is more likely to the be retrieved from a Trump casino before it was demolished.”

Fashion critic Derek Guy, meanwhile, mostly left politics out of his criticisms of the remodeled bathroom, instead simply observing that “White House renovations are currently being spearheaded by someone with famously bad interior design taste.”

Earlier this month, Trump sparked outrage when he demolished the entire East Wing of the White House to make way for a massive White House ballroom financed by donations from some of America’s wealthiest corporations—including several with government contracts and interests in deregulation—such as Apple, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, and Palantir.

Link to story and 3-minute audio

They Want You Relying On Artificial Intelligence So That You Will Lose Your Natural Intelligence

By Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin’s Newsletter (10/31/25)

Your rulers want you to depend on machines to do your thinking for you.

They want you relying on AI to do your reasoning, researching, analysis, and writing.

They want you to require easily controllable software to form your understanding of the world, and to express that understanding to others.

They can control the machines, but they can’t control the human mind. So they want you to abandon your mind for the machines. …

Link to story and 7-minute audio

Share

Leave a comment