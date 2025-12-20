DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
12hEdited

❓‼️❓MAGAt's Chief Defender of U.S. & HOLY LAND CHRISTIANITY, PimpinOut What Remains of USA Constitutional democracy, Direct From ZioNaziDCs WhoreHouse❓‼️❓

Say it isn't sooooh ~

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
14h

The Aryan Nation Trump Golden Oval Office is surrounded by racist warmongers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Taylor
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Taylor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture