Donald Trumpstein with his owners Sheldon and Miriam Adelson (a dual Israel/US citizen).

From ‘America First’ to “America First To Serve Israel’, Donald Trump and both yapping political parties have sold us out.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (12/19/25)

With every day in the United States — hell, sometimes every hour — the American people are dunked into yet a lower more depraved layer of dark corruption and grotesque obscenity. But occasionally, there is a spark of truth — grim as it may be.

Recently, Zionist polemic and vicious, hyperventilating whackadoodle radio host Mark Levin declared Donald Trumpstein America’s “First Jewish president.” Trump grinned in agreement and said, “That’s true.”

They were close in their assessment, but not correct. Donald Trumpstein isn’t the first Jewish American president, he is the first Zionist American President. As numerous Jewish journalists, writers, scholars and commentators, ranging from Gabor and Aaron Mate to Norm Finklestein and Katie Halper to Max Blumenthal and scholar Tony Greenstein, Jeffrey Sachs and the guys on the Due Dissidence podcast, have repeatedly stressed in their criticism of the US/Israel genocide in Gaza, Zionism is a brutal form of race-based fascism that is in fact antithetical to Judaism.

Occupied territory

While misstated, Levin’s declaration of Israeli ownership of Trumpstein emphasizes the fact that the United States is now an occupied territory beholden to Israeli fascist Zionist Benjamin Netanyahu and his nasty cabal of fanatical Zionist cabinet members, funders and donors. As millions of Americans are about to see their healthcare premiums double or triple and millions are facing homelessness, billions in US taxpayer money is sent off to Israel (which has free universal healthcare) to pay for weapons and to prop up its corrupt government.

In addition to the White House, the Congress has fallen, along with the Supreme Court, “Just-Us” Department and both treasonous political parties. Endless systemic, racist genocide is now formal American policy.

Our fundamental rights to free speech are being systematically gutted and fascist policies like Trumpstein’s National Security President Memorandum-7 (NSPM-7) is literally equating any kind of questioning or criticism of the government, capitalism, ‘Americanism’ or ‘Christianity’ as a form of terrorism and calling for arrest, detention and even death.

America has been colonized.

Truly, the murderer is in the house.

Jewish Scholar’s Book Reveals Zionism’s Fascist Roots & Close Collaborative Role With Nazi Regime — Learning American Zionist leaders had opposed the entry of Jewish refugees from Europe during World War II began a life-long exploration of Zionism’s fascist roots. … Link to story

Stating the in-your-face obvious

With Enough Money You Can Buy Anything In America — Even America

30-second video

Bought, paid-n’-owned

‘FIRST JEWISH PRESIDENT’— Adelson Promises To Fund Trump For Third Term

Breaking Points (12/19/25)

14-minute video

Israeli Settlers ATTACK American & Trump Does NOTHING

Zeteo (12/18/25)

“I think it's important to know that this attack is part of the ongoing attempt by both Israeli authorities and settlers to displace Palestinian families from their land… This is not an isolated attack. It is part of the reality that all Palestinians face in their land and these attacks are completely sanctioned by the Israeli state with the help of the United States of America.”



Zeteo’s political correspondent Prem Thakker sat down with Luisa Kolb, a Colombian-American peace volunteer in Palestine, who was attacked by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.



In the conversation they discussed the growing record of Israeli soldier/settler violence against Palestinians and Americans, the genocide in Gaza and the inaction from the US Embassy.

23-minute video

Forget the right/left, GOP/Dem divides, focus on the real threat!

Time To Wake Up, America!

“Wake up. We all need to all wake up and lock arms against sheer evil. The Military Industrial Complex is sheer evil, and the psychological games they are playing with people is sheer evil. What Charlie [Kirk] was going through in the end because of Jewish donors threatening him — we’re going to take everything, if you even let Tucker (Carlson) speak — is sheer evil. It’s despicable.” — Candace Owens, What Does Ben Shapiro Know About Erika Kirk And Fort Huachuca? | Candace Ep 283 (12/18/25)

FREE FLYER: Antifa, The True Patriots

If you are opposed to anything identified as ‘antifa’ you are — by definition — Pro-Nazi. Pro-fascist. Pro-genocide. Pro-death camps. Pro-killing of World War II American troops.

Use the QR code above or link here and scroll down to download free flyer.

Need a break from all the perverse Trumpstein obscenity?

Offset The Depraved With A Few Minutes Of Beauty…

The Late Show With Steven Colbert (12/9/25)

3-minute video

